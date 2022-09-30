ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Let's Roll
3d ago

great shot but let's not forget just how accurate the Armalite style 5.56 really is, it's an amazing firearm

q13fox.com

Seattle woman faces federal drug, gun charges just months after serving 16-year prison sentence

SEATTLE - A Seattle woman faces federal drug and gun charges just six months after being released from prison for a murder conviction. Raven Marilyn Hudson was arrested following a brief confrontation in Seattle's University District, during which authorities say she rammed a patrol car trying to avoid arrest. Authorities were investigating Hudson as a "significant drug dealer" in the area, and a person working with law enforcement purchased fentanyl from her.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Police investigating homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officers find cache of guns, drugs in Ballard man’s home

SEATTLE — A Ballard man is facing numerous charges after a cache of guns and drugs were found inside his home, charging documents say. Over three months, a Seattle police detective and Department of Homeland Security agents investigated 51-year-old Robert John Catone for possibly distributing drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, crack, and methamphetamine.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: UW students call for more police after trying to defund them

By now, you’ve probably heard about the weekend shootings in the U District, where four people were shot outside the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. Two more shootings happened Sunday morning, one in the International District and another near the Smith Tower. As tragic as the shootings were, they’ve...
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Driver fleeing U-District shooting hits, kills 21-year-old with vehicle

SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s Parrington Lawn just after midnight on Saturday. It is unclear at this time as to whether anyone was injured in the reported shooting itself. But shortly after responding, officers learned at the scene that the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had hit a 21-year-old “a few blocks away.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord

DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's

KENT, Wash. - A rash of retail thefts has been sweeping western Washington and now, Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it, with officers working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders. Kent Police say they conducted an emphasis operation in which they put...
KENT, WA
People

Man Charged with Murder for Shooting His Twin Brother Dead Outside Hotel in Portland

Martre Oliver has been charged with the second-degree murder of his brother Martese Oliver A man has been charged with shooting his twin brother dead outside a hotel in Portland, Oregon. Martre Oliver was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday night in Renton, Washington, after his brother, Martese Oliver, was found dead outside a hotel on Sunday, Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. Martre, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, Portland police added. According to authorities, Martese was found just before 3:30 a.m. local time...

