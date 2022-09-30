Read full article on original website
Forecast: Warm, dry and sunny today
Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs only in the low-80s with mostly sunny skies. We'll see a few clouds increase late in the afternoon but these will not produce any rain. Expect some cool temps overnight with temps in the upper 50s north of I-4.
Forecast: Cold front Monday
Expect a great stretch of weather ahead next week, especially for the clean up and recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian last week. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s, lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. No rain is expected aside from a lonely shower inland Tuesday.
Devastation in Ft. Myers beach area is palpable as residents wonder what comes next
SAN CARLOS ISLAND, Fla — Devastation in Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian’s destruction is palpable. ABC Action News reporter Heather Leigh, and photojournalist Michael Brantley spoke to residents and heard their stories for days. You can hear the ringing of security systems off in the distance, helicopters in...
Hundreds of Starlink satellite units deployed to emergency command units across Florida
SpaceX founder Elon Musk is helping Florida get cell service and connect to the internet. More than 370 Starlink satellite units have been deployed across Florida, officials said Monday. The units can support up to 120 devices at a time. They are being centered at mobile command units to assist...
HUD announces disaster assistance for Florida
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced federal disaster relief for the state of Florida to help in state, tribal and local recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. According to a press release, effective immediately, HUD is providing a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures of mortgages insured by the...
