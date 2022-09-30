Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Why Elon Musk is no longer Wall Street's darling
CNN — Could Wall Street's love affair with Elon Musk be over?. Six months ago Tesla shares were flying high. The company was valued at $1.1 trillion — more than a dozen other top automakers combined — and announcing plans for a proposed stock split. Then Musk...
3 Things That Could Get the Stock Market Back on Track in October
After a brutal sell-off in September, there are ways the market could rebound this month.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
WRAL
Credit Suisse stock falls to fresh record low as investor concerns mount
CNN — Shares of Credit Suisse plunged to a fresh record low on Monday as jittery investors trained their attention on the Swiss bank. The company's stock was last down more than 8% in Zurich to about $3.68 per share. It's dropped almost 60% so far this year. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Capping Russia's oil profits could keep oil flowing to global markets at a reasonable cost while slashing Putin's war funding
The world as we know it cannot function without oil, giving oil-producing countries an advantage economists call market power. Nations that produce oil are able to set the price, while countries that rely on oil have little choice but to buy it at prices determined by the seller. While this asymmetry in market power generally favors the seller, in response to the war in Ukraine, a group of global oil buyers are trying to leverage their economic purchasing power to weaken Russia’s strength as a major global oil producer. The European Union and the United States have both imposed bans on...
Analysts Offer Premium Valuation To Vodafone-Three UK Merger, Subject To Regulatory Approval
Vodafone Group Plc VOD and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's CKHUF potential U.K. merger would create a wireless giant worth about €16.5 billion (£14.3 billion), analysts said. The deal would involve combining Vodafone UK and Three UK, with Vodafone holding 51% and CK Hutchison owning 49% of the new unit likely to bring in more mobile revenue than its main rivals.
Fourth quarter opens with a bang, US futures jump sharply
U.S. futures are sharply higher Tuesday, potentially extending a quarter-opening rally this week after a dismal September. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials jumped 1.3% and futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.6% following Monday's 2.6% gain. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which has been pummeled, lead the way with a 2% leap.
WRAL
South Korean internet firm to acquire Poshmark for $1.2 billion
CNN — South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring leading online resale platform Poshmark for $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday. Under the terms of the deal, Naver is paying $17.90 a share in an all-cash deal. Poshmark shares rose 14% in after-hours trading on the news. Naver, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
CNN — Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — that the Federal Reserve will press on with its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in decades to wring inflation from the US economy. Even if that means triggering a recession. And even if it comes at the expense of consumers and businesses far beyond US borders.
WRAL
Stocks kick off October with a huge rally
CNN — Stocks kicked off October with more treats than tricks for investors. The market rallied to begin the fourth quarter, despite growing worries about the financial health of European banking giant Credit Suisse and weak economic data. The Dow rose more than 600 points, or 2.1% in mid-morning...
Shell chief: governments may need to tax energy firms more to help the poor
Ben van Beurden also warns against EU moves to cap price of gas and electricity to protect consumers
WRAL
US Rep. Ro Khanna slams Saudi Arabia as 'third-rate power' as OPEC considers slashing oil output
CNN — US Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for the White House to retaliate against Saudi Arabia if OPEC and its allies slash oil production in a bid to boost prices. "This is beyond the pale," the California Democrat told CNN in a phone interview on Monday. "They are actively fleecing the American people and destabilizing the economy. That's just outrageous. Who do they think they are?"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Wages are the most important number to watch in the jobs report
CNN — Investors, economists and members of the Federal Reserve will be poring over the September jobs report on Friday morning for clues about the health of the economy. But one figure may matter more than most...and it's not the number of jobs added or the unemployment rate. It's wage growth.
WRAL
Welcome to the fourth quarter. Expect more gloom but less doom
CNN — It's been a hard year for markets, and investors are looking for a bit of reprieve as we enter the fourth quarter — historically a good one for stocks, especially during midterm election years. Unfortunately, this year may buck the trend. The outlook, as Goldman Sachs...
WRAL
CEOs are preparing for a recession, and they don't think it will be short
CNN — Major CEOs aren't buying the notion that the US economy could have a soft landing following a series of historically large interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation. According to a survey of 400 leaders of large US companies by consulting firm KPMG, a...
WRAL
After years of EU scrutiny, Greece promises balanced budget
ATHENS, GREECE — Greece has promised to return to a budget surplus in 2023, submitting its first spending blueprint in 12 years that is not under the direct scrutiny of European bailout lenders. Finance Ministry officials said Monday that Greece was planning to return to a primary surplus —...
WRAL
These executives are asking their staff to work less for the same money. Will it pay off?
CNN — It wasn't hard for Samantha Losey, managing director of Unity, a public relations firm in London, to convince her team to work fewer hours for the same paycheck. But it was an uphill battle to persuade her own board to join the world's biggest pilot of the four-day work week.
WRAL
United Airlines suspending service at JFK Airport
CNN — United Airlines is temporarily halting service at New York's JFK Airport, saying its schedule there is too small to remain competitive. In a note shared with CNN Business, the airline said the start of the winter season, when more airlines resume flying to and from JFK, contributed to its "difficult decision."
WRAL
Hurricane Ian could put a dent in US GDP growth
CNN — The devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian likely caused more than $50 billion in damages — and also dinged overall US economic output, economists say. Initial damages from the deadly storm are estimated to be in the range of $45 billion to $55 billion in Florida and at least several billion dollars in South Carolina, according to Laura Ratz, an economist with Moody's Analytics.
WRAL
Japan's Kishida vows to regain trust in church controversy
TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will humbly listen to people’s “harsh voices” criticizing his governing party’s cozy ties to the ultra-conservative Unification Church and help victims of its allegedly fraudulent businesses and huge donation collection. Kishida has come...
Comments / 0