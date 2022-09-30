When it comes to after-school programs, there are all types from which to choose. But when it comes to finding a program that offers high-quality service and engaging activities that help children do better in school, that can be a challenge. I know this because in the early 2000s, I evaluated after-school sites in the state of Florida as part of the federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers program. I’ve seen some highly effective programs, such as one that taught students with developmental disabilities how to kayak and sail. But I’ve also seen a program in which officials seemed to be packing...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO