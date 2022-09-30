Read full article on original website
S
3d ago
he’s a great guy & has done a lot for others, even though he is retiring u know he will continue to serve as we all should
Reply
2
Related
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)
If you're looking for the best places to eat in Newport News, you've come to the right place. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. This article will discuss the best Newport News restaurants, according to locals, critics, and foodies. So we've got you covered whether you're looking for a casual spot for lunch or a fine dining experience for a special occasion.
Firefighting community fundraising for captain with aggressive, rare cancer
Virginia Beach Fire Department Captain Matt Chiaverotti is a one-of-a-kind hero, according to his friends and colleagues.
WAVY News 10
Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide meals in Florida
Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CtdLAQ. Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide …. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief.
WAVY News 10
Rising waters reported in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. High water on Hampton Blvd makes for messy commute …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Flooded streets impacts travel conditions in Hampton …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Tidal flooding impacts in the peninsula. WAVY News...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
Newport News declares local state of emergency due to coastal low
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low. The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.
Norfolk, Portsmouth lifting local states of emergencies
Schools are being closed around our region on Monday as the second round of bad weather is forecasted throughout. This follows the impacts of Ian that hit the seven cities on Friday.
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Daddy Daughter Day Party
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Daddy Daughter Day Party benefitting the Ice4Life Foundation will be held October 9 from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Murray Center in Norfolk. The fundraising event will support the Ice4Life Foundation’s mission of mentoring young girls through dance and education. For ticket information and...
WAVY News 10
38-year-old woman stabbed in Newport News
Police confirmed that a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYmVe5. Police confirmed that a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYmVe5. Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide …. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Parts of Norfolk affected high waters
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. High water on Hampton Blvd makes for messy commute …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Flooded streets impacts travel conditions in Hampton …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Tidal flooding impacts in the peninsula. WAVY News...
WAVY News 10
Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and damaged merchandise worth nearly $4K
A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3rqFfAP. Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and …. A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk over the weekend. Read...
13newsnow.com
It's officially Spooky Season: Here's a list of pumpkin patches around Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — 'Tis the season: Pumpkin spice is in the air, and it's time to give your pumpkins some flare before they inevitably rot on your doorstep and become nothing but a messy reminder of the fun that was. Hampton Roads is here to help with the process...
WAVY News 10
IAHR: Don Roberts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Beach to resume normal operations Tuesday
The City of Virginia Beach will move to essential operating conditions at 12 p.m. on Monday.
WAVY News 10
NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
Norfolk AKA hosts virtual voter town hall Saturday
10 On Your Side's Bianca Holman was the moderator of the town hall, which took place at 10 a.m. and was live streamed on Facebook.
WAVY News 10
Duo arrested, accused of armed robbery in Williamsburg
According to Williamsburg police, 32-year-old Preston Teague and 33-year-old England Marie Holley, both from Williamsburg, are accused in an armed robbery at a business in the 3000 block of Richmond Road the night of September 23. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CxdkFq. Duo arrested, accused of armed robbery in Williamsburg. According to Williamsburg...
Gifts of Love: Meals on Wheels Chesapeake delivering joy to community
The number of participants has grown from less than 100 in 2019, to 162 today and growing. Since Sept. 1, Mann says they have 24 new participants.
Teenage hit-and-run survivor: ‘I’m alive and that’s the only thing I care about’
Donasia, a member of the NJROTC unit at Booker T. Washington High School, was crossing Virginia Beach Boulevard at Park Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver never stopped and no witnesses have come forward to provide a description of the vehicle and the driver who nearly killed the high school junior.
Juvenile injured in shooting on I-64 in Newport News
The victim was taken to the local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Motorcyclist dies in highway crash in Virginia
A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash Saturday night involving a car and another motorcycle on an interstate highway.
Comments / 6