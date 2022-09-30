ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

S
3d ago

he’s a great guy & has done a lot for others, even though he is retiring u know he will continue to serve as we all should

2
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best places to eat in Newport News, you've come to the right place. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. This article will discuss the best Newport News restaurants, according to locals, critics, and foodies. So we've got you covered whether you're looking for a casual spot for lunch or a fine dining experience for a special occasion.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide meals in Florida

Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CtdLAQ. Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide …. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief.
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Rising waters reported in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. High water on Hampton Blvd makes for messy commute …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Flooded streets impacts travel conditions in Hampton …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Tidal flooding impacts in the peninsula. WAVY News...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
WAVY News 10

Newport News declares local state of emergency due to coastal low

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low. The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Daddy Daughter Day Party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Daddy Daughter Day Party benefitting the Ice4Life Foundation will be held October 9 from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Murray Center in Norfolk. The fundraising event will support the Ice4Life Foundation’s mission of mentoring young girls through dance and education. For ticket information and...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

38-year-old woman stabbed in Newport News

Police confirmed that a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYmVe5. Police confirmed that a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYmVe5. Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide …. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Parts of Norfolk affected high waters

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. High water on Hampton Blvd makes for messy commute …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Flooded streets impacts travel conditions in Hampton …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Tidal flooding impacts in the peninsula. WAVY News...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Don Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Duo arrested, accused of armed robbery in Williamsburg

According to Williamsburg police, 32-year-old Preston Teague and 33-year-old England Marie Holley, both from Williamsburg, are accused in an armed robbery at a business in the 3000 block of Richmond Road the night of September 23. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CxdkFq. Duo arrested, accused of armed robbery in Williamsburg. According to Williamsburg...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

