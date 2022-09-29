ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

Why is Overwatch 2 recording voice chat?

Prior to the release of Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment published an extensive blog post detailing its new anti-toxicity and anti-cheat methods. Known as Defense Matrix, the initiative’s goal is to cut down on the number of bad actors that players encounter while playing Overwatch 2. Many of its methods build on those introduced in the first game, including the reporting system and the Endorsements program.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 players can grab a free Legendary skin via Twitch rewards

Kiriko is coming to Overwatch 2 when it launches, and so is a Legendary skin and other goodies for players who watch a certain amount of Twitch streamers. Players have waited a long time to get their hands on Overwatch 2, and soon the game will launch in PvP early access on Oct. 4. To celebrate, the Overwatch team is offering up some rewards for watching streamers on Twitch.
GAMINGbible

'Red Dead Redemption 2' Stadia Player Losing 6,000 Hours Of Progress

As I’m sure you’re now aware, Google has officially announced that Stadia will shut down on 18 January, 2023. Employees reportedly found out about the closure just 45 minutes before the public. All Stadia-related hardware, games, and add-on content purchased through the Google Store will be refunded to customers. Indie developers have since taken to social media to share how the decision will impact their upcoming releases, but it’s a move that will impact players too. One Red Dead Redemption 2 player has revealed that they could lose 6,000 hours worth of progress.
dotesports.com

A long-requested store feature could be coming to Apex Legends, leaks suggest

A prominent Apex Legends dataminer has unearthed information that points to a gifting system arriving in the game at some point in the future. Dataminer KralRindo shared images of new icons buried in code from Apex‘s Beast of Prey update. One looks like a shorter death box with the Apex logo on the front and confetti spilling out of the top, while another seems to signify a missing box or gift. Alongside the icons, several new “strings” were added that appear to point toward players being able to buy items or cosmetics and send them to other players. A string is a small piece of programming that holds text characters: words, numbers, phrases, and so on.
dotesports.com

What are those?: Latest delay at Worlds 2022 is for the strangest reason yet

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. League of Legends fans may be accustomed to watching the 2022 World Championship through pauses, sometimes...
happygamer.com

It Has Been Revealed That Titanfall 2 Map Files Were Found In The Apex Legends Datamine

Following the installation of the most recent update, an infamous data miner who goes by the Twitter handle KralRindo made a startling discovery in the game files for Apex Legends. He found nine maps from the massively unappreciated sequel Titanfall 2. It is currently unknown when players will have access to them. Still, if they are ever added to Apex Legends, the upgrades would constitute one of the largest new drops that the incredibly popular battle royale game has ever seen. The launch date for Apex Legends was February 4, 2019.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leak Reveals Titanfall Maps Coming For New LTM

Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment's popular follow-up to Titanfall, will have a themed map as a part of a new limited-time mode. As Titanfall shares its universe, characters, and weapons with Apex Legends, the incoming crossover comes as no surprise to long-time fans. While both characters and weapons have already appeared in-game, Titanfall maps have yet to make their official debut in Apex Legends.
IGN

God of War Ragnarok Preload Date for PS4 and PS5 Revealed

The excitement for the sequel to 2018 Game of the Year winner God of War continues to build, as the title is around a month away from release. With Santa Monica Studio returning to the Norse realm, fans are hyped about seeing the return of the Greek God of War Kratos and his son Atreus, as they continue their adventure, which will be filled with all kinds of threats.
Polygon

PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October

Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
dotesports.com

Zombies may return from the dead in this year’s Fortnitemares event

It’s almost time for this year’s Fortnitemares event, so players are in for many scary surprises. Previous years have seen new spooky skins, Creative maps, and quests meant to engage and frighten the player. While there are likely many surprises in store, we might already know one feature that will be returning from last year.
ComicBook

Dead Space Remake Gameplay Reveal Coming Very Soon

The first look at some polished Dead Space remake gameplay is coming very soon. Dead Space is a pretty seminal piece of horror in the video game medium. It took the ideas of games like Resident Evil and launched them into space, creating some of the most unnerving and disgusting atmospheres seen in gaming at that time. As a new horror IP, it quickly became a massive success and one of EA's most prominent franchises during that time. Dead Space 2 was arguably even better as it expanded the scale of the game and added even scarier moments, such as the infamous eye sequence. Dead Space 3 wasn't received as highly as the others, but many still enjoyed it, especially with the addition of co-op.
dotesports.com

Superstar Minecraft creator Dream finally reveals his face

Although he never planned to be faceless, being a masked and mysterious figure became a staple of Minecraft creator Dream’s brand as he rose in popularity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after years of numerous setbacks alongside a continuous rise in fame, the Minecraft star has dropped the mask once and for all.
dotesports.com

Only 2 champions still have a 100 percent pick-ban rate at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. It’s only been a day since the 2022 League of Legends World Championship began, but 42...
