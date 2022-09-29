ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns

While all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes are returning in Overwatch 2, most of them won’t look exactly the same. From old favorites like Soldier: 76 to newer heroes like Brigitte, most all of the first game’s heroes have received a visual redesign that marks them as similar but different—a perfect metaphor for the new game.
Apex Legends fan lays out creative way to buff Replicators

An Apex Legends fan has proposed sweeping changes to the game’s Replicators to encourage more players to craft. A player who designed the changes shared a graphic with all of their proposed adjustments to the Apex subreddit. Among the biggest changes would be the ability to upgrade backpacks and helmets at Replicators, similar to the way players can currently upgrade to their EVO shields. Replicator 2.0, as the player is calling the changes, would also include a daily rotation of craftable fully-kitted weapons and a larger selection of daily craft-only weapons.
Fan-favorite Apex Legends game mode is coming to mobile, but not PC

Apex Legends Mobile‘s Aftershow update is bringing Solos to the game—but it isn’t coming to the PC and console version of Apex Legends. Alpha Intel spotted the new mode in the Aftershow patch notes, which went live today. Mobile players will be able to play Solos as a seemingly permanent mode, at least during the duration of Aftershow. The brief description says players will be able to drop into maps by themselves and face off against other single players to fight for first place.
Apex Legends community calls on streamer to be banned for yelling at his wife

An Apex Legends streamer has left the gaming community horrified after yelling at his wife after a game loss in the middle of a Twitch broadcast on Oct. 3. The streamer, OfficialGlockoma, isn’t too big on Twitch. But he still made the front page of r/LiveStreamFails when he started going off on his wife during a stream. After losing a game, Glockoma started screaming at his wife, who was on his team.
League of Legends meets Among Us in this fan-made concept skin

A League of Legends fan has created a new Among Us-inspired skin for Pyke—and it’s as weird-looking as you might imagine. The skin brings the iconic Among Us suit to Summoner’s Rift, turning Pyke into a red character with a knife in hand, a huge helmet, and a backpack. The skin, which was created by Un Pelotudo Jugando on YouTube, also uses sounds from Among Us, like entering and leaving the vent while Pyke launches his Ghostwater Dive, for example.
Overwatch 1 is officially dead now and not even Mercy can resurrect it

“I need healing,” Overwatch 1 said one last time in its last-ditch effort this morning, before dying for good. The hero FPS that launched in 2016 is gone as we know it. The servers for Overwatch 1 went down this afternoon in preparation for the launch of Overwatch 2 tomorrow. OW1 is no longer playable.
Another VALORANT map is securing big changes in Patch 5.07

After making changes to Pearl in the previous update, Riot Games is focusing on another VALORANT map in Patch 5.07. The devs are shipping a series of changes to Fracture today. This marks the second patch in a row that features major updates to a map. “Fracture is receiving quite...
The final boss in the top lane: Impact shows LOUD a true top gap, brings Evil Geniuses to qualification stage of Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Two of the loudest followings in professional League of Legends—both in-person and across social media—are those...
What time is Dream’s face reveal?

Minecraft star Dream has been faceless all throughout his content creation career. But now, this is about to change since he has officially set a date and time for his worldwide face reveal. Following Dream’s continuous updates that he’d be doing a face reveal soon and sometime before TwitchCon San...
Why a WWE lawsuit ruling may spell trouble for video game developers

There may not be an obvious connection between the WWE and the video game industry at large other than the existence of the WWE 2K games, but a lawsuit ruling involving the professional wrestling giant could be a problem for game developers. A jury in the U.S. District Court Southern...
