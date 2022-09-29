Read full article on original website
Here are the best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns
While all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes are returning in Overwatch 2, most of them won’t look exactly the same. From old favorites like Soldier: 76 to newer heroes like Brigitte, most all of the first game’s heroes have received a visual redesign that marks them as similar but different—a perfect metaphor for the new game.
Apex Legends fan lays out creative way to buff Replicators
An Apex Legends fan has proposed sweeping changes to the game’s Replicators to encourage more players to craft. A player who designed the changes shared a graphic with all of their proposed adjustments to the Apex subreddit. Among the biggest changes would be the ability to upgrade backpacks and helmets at Replicators, similar to the way players can currently upgrade to their EVO shields. Replicator 2.0, as the player is calling the changes, would also include a daily rotation of craftable fully-kitted weapons and a larger selection of daily craft-only weapons.
Fan-favorite Apex Legends game mode is coming to mobile, but not PC
Apex Legends Mobile‘s Aftershow update is bringing Solos to the game—but it isn’t coming to the PC and console version of Apex Legends. Alpha Intel spotted the new mode in the Aftershow patch notes, which went live today. Mobile players will be able to play Solos as a seemingly permanent mode, at least during the duration of Aftershow. The brief description says players will be able to drop into maps by themselves and face off against other single players to fight for first place.
Riot details the influence behind VALORANT’s Piedra del Sol skin line
The weapon artists behind the concept of VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two’s Piedra del Sol skin line, which includes skins for the Ghost, Bucky, Judge, Phantom, and Melee, have gone into Aztec history and picked an Aztec god to be represented in each skin. Each gun in the Piedra...
Apex Legends community calls on streamer to be banned for yelling at his wife
An Apex Legends streamer has left the gaming community horrified after yelling at his wife after a game loss in the middle of a Twitch broadcast on Oct. 3. The streamer, OfficialGlockoma, isn’t too big on Twitch. But he still made the front page of r/LiveStreamFails when he started going off on his wife during a stream. After losing a game, Glockoma started screaming at his wife, who was on his team.
‘He’s real!’ – Creators react to seeing Dream’s face for the first time
All throughout his content creation career, Dream’s face has been a shrouded secret, but this is about to change forever. The Minecraft star previously teased that his mask would soon be coming off and that his face reveal was imminent, but now everything has been set in motion, and it could happen at any given moment.
League of Legends meets Among Us in this fan-made concept skin
A League of Legends fan has created a new Among Us-inspired skin for Pyke—and it’s as weird-looking as you might imagine. The skin brings the iconic Among Us suit to Summoner’s Rift, turning Pyke into a red character with a knife in hand, a huge helmet, and a backpack. The skin, which was created by Un Pelotudo Jugando on YouTube, also uses sounds from Among Us, like entering and leaving the vent while Pyke launches his Ghostwater Dive, for example.
Overwatch 1 is officially dead now and not even Mercy can resurrect it
“I need healing,” Overwatch 1 said one last time in its last-ditch effort this morning, before dying for good. The hero FPS that launched in 2016 is gone as we know it. The servers for Overwatch 1 went down this afternoon in preparation for the launch of Overwatch 2 tomorrow. OW1 is no longer playable.
Another VALORANT map is securing big changes in Patch 5.07
After making changes to Pearl in the previous update, Riot Games is focusing on another VALORANT map in Patch 5.07. The devs are shipping a series of changes to Fracture today. This marks the second patch in a row that features major updates to a map. “Fracture is receiving quite...
The final boss in the top lane: Impact shows LOUD a true top gap, brings Evil Geniuses to qualification stage of Worlds 2022
Two of the loudest followings in professional League of Legends—both in-person and across social media—are those...
What time is Dream’s face reveal?
Minecraft star Dream has been faceless all throughout his content creation career. But now, this is about to change since he has officially set a date and time for his worldwide face reveal. Following Dream’s continuous updates that he’d be doing a face reveal soon and sometime before TwitchCon San...
YouTuber describes rejected Legend of Zelda game’s plot, characters, and designs
More information about the scrapped Legend of Zelda game, Heroes of Hyrule, has come to light. While researching another mysterious Zelda title from Retro Studios that was lost to time, YouTuber Did You Know Gaming got their hands on a 20-plus page document on another Zelda game the developer ended up never completing.
Here is every new, returning, and updated item in the 2023 League of Legends preseason
The League of Legends preseason is launching later this year, and with every new season of League comes major changes. Two years ago, the game’s developers massively overhauled the game’s items, adding a new tiered item system that allowed for creative and wide-ranging builds across League’s five positions.
Rush Baron? Riot introduces revamped ping wheel and objective voting system for League’s 2023 preseason
In an attempt to make communication clearer than ever before, Riot Games has showcased a whole new ping wheel and communication system headed to League of Legends for the 2023 preseason at the end of the year. The developers showed off a plethora of new options available for players when...
Chemtech Drake makes return with fresh new spin for League’s 2023 preseason
After getting pulled from the pit at the start of 2023, Riot Games has resurrected the Chemtech Drake and it will be making its triumphant return for League of Legends’ upcoming 2023 preseason. But don’t worry summoner, this will be the only time that anything will be resurrecting now.
Humanoid opens up about Fnatic’s scrim woes during Worlds 2022, and paving his own road to improvement this year
After their surprising loss to LOUD on day three of the 2022 League of Legends World...
Can you still purchase tickets for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship has officially begun. For the past few days, minor...
Overwatch fans bid farewell to the game with fanart, dance parties, group photos, and more
The world could always use more heroes. But for one day, the heroes are taking a quick sabbatical. Overwatch is gone. After launching in 2016, Overwatch 1 is no longer available, if only for one day. The servers have gone down for good as Blizzard prepares to launch Overwatch 2, which will replace the first game in perpetuity.
Why a WWE lawsuit ruling may spell trouble for video game developers
There may not be an obvious connection between the WWE and the video game industry at large other than the existence of the WWE 2K games, but a lawsuit ruling involving the professional wrestling giant could be a problem for game developers. A jury in the U.S. District Court Southern...
Slicing and dicing: Humanoid brings Fnatic toward a top finish in the play-ins stage of Worlds 2022
These final matches of the 2022 League of Legends play-ins stage will determine what teams continue...
