Russell takes first Runoffs win with Formula X victory
Formula X (FX) opened the second of three Hagerty Race Days at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Originally, the FX race was slated to take place late Friday. However, a delay earlier in the day — along with some harsh weather thanks to remnants of Hurricane Ian — required that the event be moved to first on the schedule Saturday morning.
Frustrated Verstappen says Saturday error led to Sunday woes
Max Verstappen says Red Bull Racing’s qualifying miscue was the catalyst for a frustrating Singapore Grand Prix for the championship leader, who finished seventh. The Dutchman had appeared set for pole position when the team had to tell him to abort his final lap due to a lack of fuel, leaving him eighth on the grid. He took seventh place from Sebastian Vettel on the final lap of the incident-filled race, and although Verstappen has an even better chance to wrap up the title in Japan next weekend, he’s angry at how Singapore panned out.
Racing on TV, October 6-10
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
Pastrana victorious back on home soil at Nitro Rallycross stop in Minnesota
Travis Pastrana was victorious as Nitro Rallycross returned to the United States after a two-round foray into Europe. Racing at ERX Motor Park in Minnesota, where Pastrana began his successful 2021 title charge a year ago, the Vermont SportsCar driver got by championship leader Robin Larsson on the opening lap of the final and never looked back, crossing the line 3.793s ahead after setting a string of fastest laps.
NASCAR to evaluate rear bumper updates with crash test next week
NASCAR officials have confirmed there will be a crash test next week on rear bumper updates to the Next Gen race car. The test will be done at an Ohio crash test facility on Wednesday. Since early to mid-season, NASCAR officials have been doing computer modeling on a new rear...
Torrence, Hight, Koretsky, M. Smith qualify No. 1 at NHRA Midwest Nationals
On the strength of the fastest Funny Car run since 2019, points leader Robert Hight held on to the No. 1 qualifying position in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway during the 11th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals. Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Kyle Koretsky (Pro...
Bamber takes early Petit Le Mans lead
The Motul Petit Le Mans is underway, and one championship has been sealed as Felipe Nasr crossed the start line in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R. Full-season drivers Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet claim the inaugural GTD PRO title, the teams’ title for Pfaff and the manufacturers’ title for Porsche.
'We were kind of stuck' - Byron on difficult 12th at Talladega
William Byron left Talladega Superspeedway puzzled by his Chevrolet’s performance and disappointed in a 12th place finish. “It was frustrating the whole time; I felt like the race was going away from us,” he said. “We couldn’t make anything happen. We were kind of stuck. I don’t know what we need to do different next time but definitely felt like we were kind of stuck where we were and never had a chance to go forward.”
