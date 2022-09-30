Max Verstappen says Red Bull Racing’s qualifying miscue was the catalyst for a frustrating Singapore Grand Prix for the championship leader, who finished seventh. The Dutchman had appeared set for pole position when the team had to tell him to abort his final lap due to a lack of fuel, leaving him eighth on the grid. He took seventh place from Sebastian Vettel on the final lap of the incident-filled race, and although Verstappen has an even better chance to wrap up the title in Japan next weekend, he’s angry at how Singapore panned out.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO