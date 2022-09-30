ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Savannah Greek Festival returns this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Greek Festival is back for its 71st year at the Hellenic Community Center on West Anderson Street in Savannah. The festival runs from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It features homemade Greek foods, desserts, dancing, music,...
BET

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
WJCL

Four people displaced following kitchen fire in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four people are displaced following a Sunday evening kitchen fire in Savannah. The fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. at a single-story home on the 1100 block of Althea Parkway. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke streaming from the home. This content is...
WJCL

Talmadge Bridge reopens after temporary closure

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:04 p.m.:The Savannah Police Department announced that the situation has been resolved and the bridge has reopened to traffic. Initial report: The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while the Savannah Police Department assists a person in distress. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
WJCL

Savannah State falls to Kentucky State at home 28-13

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers fall to the Kentucky State Thorobreds at home, 28-13 Sunday afternoon. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, however, due to Hurricane Ian, the matchup was postponed to Sunday, Oct. 2. The Tigers would trail 21-6 at the half. Savannah...
WJCL

School Zone Speeding Crackdown: Police in Savannah install cameras to slow drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah will utilize traffic cameras to enforce speed zones near several schools starting this week. In information released Monday, SPD reports speed studies were conducted across the city during school hours to see how many vehicles were speeding through the school zones. The studies found a high number of vehicles exceeding the school zone speed limit.
WJCL

October feeling more like November...when warmer weather returns

A late autumn chill is in the air! Savannah's high temperature on Monday was only 65°, which is almost 20 degrees below average!. Temperatures are expected to remain below average the next couple days. Low temperatures may dip to the upper 40s in spots Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The coolest readings will occur over inland locations west of I-95.
WJCL

Feed the Hungry returns for a 14th year

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — With the start of the holiday season less than two months away, one organization will once again be doing its part to give back to the community. Monday morning, Feed the Hungry announced that for the 14thconsecutive year, they will be hosting its Feed the Hungry events. There will be a Thanksgiving dinner, a Christmas one, and another one for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
WJCL

Pair of Cadets honored at Savannah Quarterback Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Monday's during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Defensive Player of the Week: Luke Kromenhoek QB, Benedictine Military School. The junior quarterback completed 19 of 25 passes for...
WJCL

Beautiful fall weather in the forecast throughout the workweek

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Beautiful fall weather is in the forecast today. The thick cloud cover from yesterday has moved to our north. There will be mainly sunny skies today with some high thin cirrus clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be pleasantly mild with most areas in the mid-70s.
