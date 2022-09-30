Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
WJCL
League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, WJCL partner for candidate forum in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — On Monday night, the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, in partnership with WJCL, held a forum for candidates running for Georgia Senate District 1 and House District 164 seats. The event took place at Richmond Hill City Center. The forum featured Senate District...
WJCL
Savannah Greek Festival returns this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Greek Festival is back for its 71st year at the Hellenic Community Center on West Anderson Street in Savannah. The festival runs from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It features homemade Greek foods, desserts, dancing, music,...
WJCL
Finnegan's Sharing Shack making recycling fun on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Recycling made fun!. In this week's Lowcountry Living, we're showing you how a simple idea blossomed into two summers of success. “Everyone leaves happy. It’s really fun," said Bethany McDonald, Founder of Finnegan’s Sharing Shack. Last summer we introduced you to Finnegan’s...
WJCL
Trailer for 'Wakanda Forever,' filmed in Coastal Georgia, reveals new Black Panther
SAVANNAH, Ga. — On Monday, Marvel Studios released its latest trailer for 'Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever,' which will hit theaters in November. The film shot scenes in Glynn County in late 2021. In the above trailer, Wakanda is shown grieving the loss of T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman)...
BET
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled
Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
WJCL
Now Casting: Extras needed in Savannah for upcoming Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore film
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Want to be in a movie alongside Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore?. You might soon have the chance in the Hostess City of the South. 'May December' is in pre-production now. The story is set in Savannah and will film here starting later this month. The...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
WJCL
SCAD Film Festival reveals plans, special guests, schedule for 25th annual event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The Savannah College of Art and Design will hold its 25th annual SCAD Film Festival later this month. And the full list of this year's honorees has now been released. Among the honorees are:. Distinguished Performance Award: Kerry Condon (The Banshees...
WJCL
Four people displaced following kitchen fire in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four people are displaced following a Sunday evening kitchen fire in Savannah. The fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. at a single-story home on the 1100 block of Althea Parkway. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke streaming from the home. This content is...
WJCL
Talmadge Bridge reopens after temporary closure
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:04 p.m.:The Savannah Police Department announced that the situation has been resolved and the bridge has reopened to traffic. Initial report: The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while the Savannah Police Department assists a person in distress. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
WJCL
School Lawsuit: Bryan County teacher says she was fired for objecting to same-sex book read to kids
A Bryan County woman was pulling double duty as a substitute teacher and mother to her three children. That is until this past August. That's when Lindsey Barr raised concerns about the New York Times Best-Selling picture book 'All Are Welcome,' which depicts same-sex couples parenting and expecting children. The...
WJCL
Savannah State falls to Kentucky State at home 28-13
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers fall to the Kentucky State Thorobreds at home, 28-13 Sunday afternoon. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, however, due to Hurricane Ian, the matchup was postponed to Sunday, Oct. 2. The Tigers would trail 21-6 at the half. Savannah...
WJCL
National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems that could soon develop in the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hurricane Ian may have largely spared the greater Savannah area last week. But hurricane season isn't over yet. The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. As of 2 a.m. Monday, an area of low pressure several hundred miles south of...
WJCL
School Zone Speeding Crackdown: Police in Savannah install cameras to slow drivers
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah will utilize traffic cameras to enforce speed zones near several schools starting this week. In information released Monday, SPD reports speed studies were conducted across the city during school hours to see how many vehicles were speeding through the school zones. The studies found a high number of vehicles exceeding the school zone speed limit.
WJCL
Firefighters help save ducklings from drain in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Members of the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department helped rescue five ducklings from a storm drain Saturday. Firefighters were called to the area of Whitewater Way in Shadow Moss. Once on scene, crews found five baby ducks that had fallen down a drain. Crews were able to...
WJCL
October feeling more like November...when warmer weather returns
A late autumn chill is in the air! Savannah's high temperature on Monday was only 65°, which is almost 20 degrees below average!. Temperatures are expected to remain below average the next couple days. Low temperatures may dip to the upper 40s in spots Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The coolest readings will occur over inland locations west of I-95.
WJCL
Feed the Hungry returns for a 14th year
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — With the start of the holiday season less than two months away, one organization will once again be doing its part to give back to the community. Monday morning, Feed the Hungry announced that for the 14thconsecutive year, they will be hosting its Feed the Hungry events. There will be a Thanksgiving dinner, a Christmas one, and another one for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
WJCL
Pair of Cadets honored at Savannah Quarterback Club
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Monday's during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Defensive Player of the Week: Luke Kromenhoek QB, Benedictine Military School. The junior quarterback completed 19 of 25 passes for...
WJCL
Beautiful fall weather in the forecast throughout the workweek
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Beautiful fall weather is in the forecast today. The thick cloud cover from yesterday has moved to our north. There will be mainly sunny skies today with some high thin cirrus clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be pleasantly mild with most areas in the mid-70s.
WJCL
Police: Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Savannah; nearby traffic impacted
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car Monday. As of 11 a.m., police are on scene after the crash at Abercorn Street at White Bluff Road. Two lanes of Abercorn northbound and two...
