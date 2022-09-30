Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
The Mill to offer a week of FREE events during Innovation Week October 11-15
BLOOMINGTON — The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for coworking and entrepreneurship, today announced the dates for Innovation Week (iWeek) 2022, a slate of free events on technology and innovation. “Every year we partner with ecosystem leaders to celebrate and support innovation for one jam-packed week in October,” said...
wbiw.com
Hoosier Hills Career Center hosting College and Career Pathway Fair
BLOOMINGTON – Hoosier Hills Career Center is hosting its annual College and Career Pathway Fair on October 20th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The Career Center is located at 3070 N. Prow Road in Bloomington. The event is free to attend. Families can tour the career center, visit...
wbiw.com
Mackenzie Burns-Jones and Duane Billingsly were promoted at RCF
ROCKVILLE – Rockville Correctional Facility (RCF) Warden Julie Stout is pleased to announce the promotions of Mackenzie Burns-Jones to Specialist, and Duane Billingsley to Caseworker, both within the Intake Classification Unit of RCF’s Case Management Department. All adult females remanded to the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) first...
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
Indiana Daily Student
Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location
Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
wbiw.com
October board meetings for the City of Bedford
BEDFORD – The following is a schedule of October board meetings for the City of Bedford. Due to Bedford City officers closing on Monday, October 10th in observance of Columbus Day, the Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will meet on Tuesday, October 11th at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300.
wbiw.com
The Indianapolis Children’s Choir Kicks Off Its 37th Annual Concert Season
ZIONSVILLE – The Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) will begin its 37th Concert Season on October 8, 2022, with our concert entitled Journey. Singers from 12 different ICC choirs will present a full-length concert at 7:00 p.m. at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. “We look forward to...
wbiw.com
Robert Lee Briscoe
Robert Lee Briscoe, 90, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born October 17, 1931, in Mitchell, he was the son of Ora Virgil and Hopal Vera (Matthew) Briscoe. He married Priscilla June Tirey on July 23, 1952, and she preceded him in death on August 8, 2022.
wbiw.com
Mayor Hamilton provides updates to the proposed budget for 2023
BLOOMINGTON – Mayor John Hamilton, along with Deputy Mayor Don Griffin, provided updates to the proposed 2023 budget, along with recent progress in the discussions since August. The transformative $229 million combined city budget for 2023, focuses on key investments in the city workforce and services, climate change preparedness...
bloomingtonian.com
Gallery: Homeless Memorial Vigil Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana
The names of 38 unhoused or formerly unhoused community members who died in the past year were read Thursday night during the annual Homeless Memorial Vigil, at the Monroe County Courthouse, September 29, 2022, in Bloomington, Indiana. Organizers of the event stated there may have been some who also passed but were not on the list.
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
New Riley red wagon built, delivered for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Over the weekend, LEAP, Riley Hospital for Children and wagon builders came together to build Avery a new wagon. It was delivered Monday.
wbiw.com
Bedford Lions Club Fall Flapjack Festival stayed busy Saturday morning, as the community showed its support once again
BEDFORD – The Bedford Lions Club held their Fall Flapjack Festival Saturday morning, which saw hundreds of community members stop by for a hearty breakfast. The festival, being the second of the year following a lengthy hiatus due to COVID-19, saw a steady flow of community members arriving and leaving throughout the morning, including one of the busiest drive-though options the breakfast has seen in a long time, wrapping through the Beech Grove Cemetery, and back onto Q Street.
Fox 59
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
John Mellencamp Announces Massive 76-Stop Tour
Fresh off scheduling two big shows to promote his portrait painting, legendary homeland rock star John Mellencamp has announced a massive 76-stop North American tour for 2023, dubbed his Live And In Person Tour. The giant slate of gigs kicks off on February 5 and 6 in Bloomington, Indiana for...
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
