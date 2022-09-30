ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 1

Related
wbiw.com

The Mill to offer a week of FREE events during Innovation Week October 11-15

BLOOMINGTON — The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for coworking and entrepreneurship, today announced the dates for Innovation Week (iWeek) 2022, a slate of free events on technology and innovation. “Every year we partner with ecosystem leaders to celebrate and support innovation for one jam-packed week in October,” said...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Mackenzie Burns-Jones and Duane Billingsly were promoted at RCF

ROCKVILLE – Rockville Correctional Facility (RCF) Warden Julie Stout is pleased to announce the promotions of Mackenzie Burns-Jones to Specialist, and Duane Billingsley to Caseworker, both within the Intake Classification Unit of RCF’s Case Management Department. All adult females remanded to the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) first...
ROCKVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8

Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Bloomington, IN
Monroe County, IN
Society
County
Monroe County, IN
Bloomington, IN
Society
Indiana Daily Student

Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location

Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

October board meetings for the City of Bedford

BEDFORD – The following is a schedule of October board meetings for the City of Bedford. Due to Bedford City officers closing on Monday, October 10th in observance of Columbus Day, the Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will meet on Tuesday, October 11th at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Robert Lee Briscoe

Robert Lee Briscoe, 90, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born October 17, 1931, in Mitchell, he was the son of Ora Virgil and Hopal Vera (Matthew) Briscoe. He married Priscilla June Tirey on July 23, 1952, and she preceded him in death on August 8, 2022.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Latin America#Whirlpool Corp#Osage Place
wbiw.com

Mayor Hamilton provides updates to the proposed budget for 2023

BLOOMINGTON – Mayor John Hamilton, along with Deputy Mayor Don Griffin, provided updates to the proposed 2023 budget, along with recent progress in the discussions since August. The transformative $229 million combined city budget for 2023, focuses on key investments in the city workforce and services, climate change preparedness...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Gallery: Homeless Memorial Vigil Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana

The names of 38 unhoused or formerly unhoused community members who died in the past year were read Thursday night during the annual Homeless Memorial Vigil, at the Monroe County Courthouse, September 29, 2022, in Bloomington, Indiana. Organizers of the event stated there may have been some who also passed but were not on the list.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Travel Maven

The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
EDINBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Bedford Lions Club Fall Flapjack Festival stayed busy Saturday morning, as the community showed its support once again

BEDFORD – The Bedford Lions Club held their Fall Flapjack Festival Saturday morning, which saw hundreds of community members stop by for a hearty breakfast. The festival, being the second of the year following a lengthy hiatus due to COVID-19, saw a steady flow of community members arriving and leaving throughout the morning, including one of the busiest drive-though options the breakfast has seen in a long time, wrapping through the Beech Grove Cemetery, and back onto Q Street.
BEDFORD, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy