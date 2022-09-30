We’ve come to the final Sunday of the regular season. All pennant race drama, at least as it pertains to the Yankees, has been removed for the season’s finishing kick, though the drama around Aaron Judge’s chase for 62 is kicking up. He’s got just five chances (in four days) to set the AL record for homers, but opposing pitchers aren’t playing along. Judge will likely do it if his opponents give him a shot, but there’s not much he can do with the bat on his shoulder.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO