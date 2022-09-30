Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
How does Formula 1 move cars between races?
It’s one of the biggest logistical challenges in sport, but how do Formula 1 teams move hundreds of tons of equipment across the world, from week to week?While it’s the two-hour race on the Sunday that grabs the attention, the business of moving cars, vital parts and personnel around the globe is a full-time, non-stop operation.And it’s a challenge that ultimately sustains the title challenges of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 grid, who will arrive at the track location on the Thursday of race week to find that the paddock has already...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused...
Max Verstappen to Other F1 Teams on Red Bull Overspending: ‘Keep Your Mouth Shut’
GettyOn the cusp of winning his second consecutive championship, Verstappen downplayed any rumors that Red Bull cheated during his first winning campaign.
Sebastian Vettel Wasn't Raised Like Other F1 Champions and He Isn't Retiring Like One, Either
“What is an activist?” asks Sebastian Vettel. He’s scratching his scruffy face and grimacing, bristling at the accusation that he has become one. It’s hard to argue against it: Over the past couple of years, even as he’s struggled to find top-10 finishes with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, Vettel has become the sport’s loudest voice on topics many racing fans won’t appreciate: civil rights, boycotting Russia, the plight of underprivileged children, the burdens placed on the Global South, and, most significantly, climate change, which he believes is linked to everything.
Max Verstappen furious with ‘incredibly frustrating’ fuel blunder in Singapore
Max Verstappen said it is unacceptable that a fuel blunder has harmed his chances of taking the world championship at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.Against the backdrop of accusations that Red Bull has broken Formula One’s salary cap – claims, if proven correct, that will bring into question the legitimacy of Verstappen’s title triumph over Lewis Hamilton 10 months ago – the Dutch driver qualified only eighth.Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position ahead of Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez. Hamilton finished third, missing out on his first pole of the season by just 0.054 seconds in some thrilling wet-dry qualifying at the...
F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reflects On Max Verstappen’s Questionable Performance
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has spoken out on Max Verstappen’s poor performance during the Singapore Grand Prix as he finished in 7th place from the starting place of P8. Every driver had a tough time with the track conditions being so treacherous, with both Verstappen and rival Lewis Hamilton both failing to brake for […] The post F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reflects On Max Verstappen’s Questionable Performance appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Frustrated Verstappen says Saturday error led to Sunday woes
Max Verstappen says Red Bull Racing’s qualifying miscue was the catalyst for a frustrating Singapore Grand Prix for the championship leader, who finished seventh. The Dutchman had appeared set for pole position when the team had to tell him to abort his final lap due to a lack of fuel, leaving him eighth on the grid. He took seventh place from Sebastian Vettel on the final lap of the incident-filled race, and although Verstappen has an even better chance to wrap up the title in Japan next weekend, he’s angry at how Singapore panned out.
Singapore Grand Prix delayed by heavy rain
The start of the Singapore Grand Prix has been delayed by heavy rain, following a thunderstorm just over an hour before the race. While Sunday had been dry for the majority of the day, dark clouds gathered with two hours to go before lights out and started to rain with under 90 minutes remaining. A large storm cell moved over the circuit that meant the FIA opted to announce the whole start procedure would be delayed with an hour to go, pushing the race back by at least 20 minutes.
Bourdais, Cadillac lead Petit Le Mans with one quarter complete
After two-and-a-half hours in the 25th Motul Petit Le Mans, Sebastien Bourdais is out front and rocketing away in the No. 01 Chip Ganasssi Cadillac, putting 20s on the rest of the DPi contenders while they battle themselves and traffic. The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura is second, and in championship-winning position, with Helio Castroneves at the wheel. However, Brendon Hartley is right behind Castroneves in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. The WTR team has pulled itself back into contention after pitting on the first lap to replace the tires Ricky Taylor damaged in qualifying, thanks to several cautions.
‘I’m not going to punish myself for a mistake’ - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says he isn’t going to beat himself up over his error that saw him hit the wall and eventually finish ninth in the Singapore Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver was running fourth behind Carlos Sainz for much of the race but then locked up heavily into Turn 7, skidding straight into the barrier with the nose and damaging his front wing. While Hamilton only lost one position on track at the time he then had to make an extra pit stop that dropped him down to ninth, and later slid wide attacking Sebastian Vettel to lose a place to Max Verstappen.
F1 News: Mercedes Chief Opens Up On Lewis Hamilton’s Future With Team – “Last Week We Sat Down…”
Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will be racing with Mercedes for another five years. According to the chief, it “is going to happen”. Lewis Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes comes to an end after the 2023 F1 season, and because of this, the 7-time world champion has been rumoured to be […] The post F1 News: Mercedes Chief Opens Up On Lewis Hamilton’s Future With Team – “Last Week We Sat Down…” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Palou expected to join Arrow McLaren SP in 2024
Alex Palou is expected to make his switch to Arrow McLaren SP in 2024 once the agreement that keeps him in the No.10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry next year expires. The 2021 IndyCar champion was the center of a legal fight between McLaren and Ganassi this year after having signed for the former, only for his current team to announce that it is retaining his services for next season.
WTR still in control of Petit Le Mans in tight strategic title battle
Over the longest period of green flag running the race had seen, The No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac has been in control much of the time, mostly with Pipo Derani at the wheel. Then the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing began to command the race, but The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac has been showing more speed as the sun headed for the horizon, and Ricky Taylor had run Alex Lynn down and taken the lead.
WTR Acura leads Petit Le Mans at halfway
The second quarter of Motul Petit Le Mans opened with some pretty bizarre developments. The first was Ben Keating going off in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 car, sending it hard into the Turn 1 tire barriers and ending the race for the car, which has now been crashed by all three drivers during the weekend. The crash and retirement could also mean that the Michelin Endurance Cup bid for Keating, Mikkel Jensen and Scott Huffaker is in jeopardy.
Ganassi Cadillacs take each other out at Petit Le Mans
An absolute disaster for Chip Ganassi Racing, which had two cars in contention for Petit Le Mans victory, struck with less than an hour left as Renger van der Zande in the No. 01 Cadillac and Earl Bamber in the No. 02 came together while going side by side into Turn 1. Both cars ended up off course and into the tires, leaving Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura and Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura to fight for the race win and the championship.
IMSA WeatherTech Night of Champions honors series standouts
A year of arduous work, dedication and success in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship was rewarded Sunday evening at the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort during the IMSA WeatherTech Night of Champions. The ceremony hosted by NBC Sports announcers Brian Till and Calvin Fish honored the 2022 WeatherTech Championship season...
