Colts Receive Brutal News Concerning Injured Star

The Indianapolis Colts picked up a huge victory in Week 3 when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for their first victory of the season. They were looking to ride that momentum in their Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans and get things going. Disappointingly for them, it was another flat performance.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Major AFC North drama is good news for the Cincinnati Bengals

Despite their 0-2 start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals are tied for first in the AFC North after week four. The Bengals were the only AFC North team to win this week. Every other AFC North team lost on Sunday. (Strangely, each AFC North team that played on Sunday...
Colts lose much more than a game in loss to Titans

The Tennessee Titans held on by the seat of their britches to defeat the Indianapolis Colts. It was a really important win for the race for the division in the AFC South. Unfortunately for the Colts, they may have lost a lot more than just a football game versus the Titans.
