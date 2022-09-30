The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off an NCAA tournament run that led them all the way to the National Championship game against Kansas. Despite falling to the Jayhawks by only three points in the final, UNC had nothing short of a memorable season. For starters, it was Year 1 in the Hubert Davis era. He inherited a talented program that struggled early on but eventually got the ball rolling.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO