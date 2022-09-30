ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Went Viral

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a tough first half against New England on Sunday afternoon. The Packers trailed the Patriots, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon, following an extremely rare pick-six by Green Bay's superstar quarterback. It's been a promising start to the year for Rodgers and the Packers,...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Dallas, TX
Football
State
California State
Riverside County, CA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
California Football
Riverside County, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jason Whitlock
Person
Dez Bryant
Person
Chris Broussard
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
Deadline

‘Fox NFL Sunday’ Broadcaster Terry Bradshaw Reveals Cancer Diagnosis In On-Air Address

Terry Bradshaw, a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and one of the co-hosts on Fox NFL Sunday, revealed Sunday on air that he has battled cancer twice in the last year. Bradshaw had an incident during the pregame show last week and addressed them on Sunday’s episode before the rest of the schedule kicked off. “Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” Bradshaw said. “In...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Cbs News#Fire Station 3
atozsports.com

Former Broncos’ All-Pro throws player under the bus after brutal loss

The Denver Broncos lost about as tough a game as you will see, especially considering who it came at the hands of. The Las Vegas Raiders are probably the last team the Broncos wanted to lose to. Not only are they each other’s biggest rival, but they [Raiders] are also considered one of the league’s worst teams.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
numberfire.com

Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy