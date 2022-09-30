The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Fine Lines And Wrinkles, Experts Say

Shutterstock

When it comes to skincare, there’s plenty of talk about the vitamins that you should be taking for clearer, smoother skin. Vitamin E always reigns supreme on this list as an excellent anti-inflammatory nutrient, and foods packed with vitamin C also come in high thanks to their antioxidant properties that help prevent sun damage and improve the appearance of signs of aging like fine line and sun spots.

But where do minerals come in when it comes to anti-aging skincare?

Eating a balanced diet that contains plenty of plant-based proteins is a key way to make sure you are getting enough nutrients that will help with both your health and skincare goals. But if you want to stay on top of specific minerals that can make a difference, these are the surprising minerals you should eat more of for fine lines and wrinkles.

Selenium

Selenium isn’t as big a mineral star as biotin (which is celebrated for its hair health benefits) but it’s an important one, says Catherine Gervacio, registered Dietician and nutrition writer for Living.Fit. “[It] can aid in reducing inflammation caused by the ultraviolet rays from the sun since it acts as an antioxidant,” Gervacio said. “When paired with Vitamin E, it enhances the action of glutathione, which helps in skin healing. Glutathione is also known to keep or improve overall complexion.”

Foods that contain good sources of selenium include Brazil nuts, fish, and organ meats.

Zinc

“One of its functions is to protect the skin from UV rays,” Gervacio said. “It does this by absorbing the UV rays so as to limit the penetration of the harmful radiation into the skin. When paired with Vitamin C, it becomes a powerful anti-microbial mineral to help fight-off bacteria that causes skin damage.”

If you’re trying to up your zinc content choose foods like beef, almonds, chickpeas, lamb, crab, and oats.

Copper

Copper stimulates collagen maturation to maintain or improve the skin’s elasticity and keep it youthful, according to Gervacio. You’ll find an abundance of copper in foods like oysters, organ meats, leafy greens, dark chocolate, and nuts and seeds.

Potassium and Sodium

Potassium and sodium play a more minimal role in anti-aging skincare, but it’s still a vital one. “These electrolytes play a crucial role in hydration to prevent the skin from drying,” Gervacio said. “When taken in moderation, both minerals contribute to healthy skin as they strengthen the skin’s natural barrier.”

Leafy greens, bananas, nuts, and even some dairy foods are really good sources of potassium.

Improving your diet so that it includes vital minerals, in addition to getting plenty of sleep, exercising, and minimizing the stress in your life can take your anti-aging skincare routine to the next level.