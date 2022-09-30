Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
Murphy launches statewide clean buildings working group
Gov. Phil Murphy – saying the road to his 100% clean energy goals needs to hit all aspects of energy use – announced Monday that the state is starting a Clean Buildings Working Group that will study how to bring efficiency to one of the biggest contributors to state’s carbon footprint.
roi-nj.com
Executive Moves: BML, Princeton-Blairstown Center and more
Executive Moves is an occasional feature on ROI-NJ.com describing some of the important personnel changes in the New Jersey business community. Reports are based on news releases, edited for content, clarity and style. Joan Bosisio, BML Public Relations + Digital. BML Public Relations + Digital, a national, award-winning public relations...
roi-nj.com
CSIT makes additional $1M available to small businesses involved in innovation research and transfer technology
The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology is making an additional $1 million of grant funding available to New Jersey-based companies currently involved with — or applying to — the federal Small Business Innovation Research and/or Small Business Technology Transfer. The application portal for the grants...
roi-nj.com
The 25th NJPAC Gala: Saluting an institution and Ray Chambers
It’s logical to describe the New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s annual Spotlight Gala with a look at its acts — a mixture of past, present and future performers (all with strong New Jersey ties) who illustrate the importance of the state’s premier cultural institution. Any time you close a show with George Clinton, the Godfather of Funk, well … you had to be there.
Comments / 0