Inmarsat and Teledyne Controls partner to support digital operations for airlines across Europe

Inmarsat and Teledyne Controls have created a partnership to enhance and support airlines’ digital operations across Europe as part of the Iris air traffic modernization program. The partnership will see the integration of Inmarsat’s SB-S platform, powered by the company’s global ELERA satellite network, with Teledyne’s Aircraft Interface Device...
SSC awards $29.9 Million to Northrop Grumman Systems for STP-S29A launch service

The U.S. Space Force’s Small Launch and Targets Division’s Office at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico, part of Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Assured Access to Space (AATS) organization, awarded a $29.9 million task order to Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation on Sept. 30, 2022, for the Space Test Program (STP)-S29A launch service. This is the fourth task order under the Orbital Services Program-4 (OSP-4) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. STP-S29A is a complex mission that will deliver technology demonstrations to orbit and contribute to future space system development. Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation’s Minotaur IV launch vehicle will deliver up to 200kg of STP cubesats, with specific payloads finalized during task order performance, to low earth orbit with a planned launch date in Sept. 2024.
