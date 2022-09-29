Read full article on original website
Related
Meta Launches AI Software Tools Offering Flexibility Between NVIDIA & AMD Chips
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META unveiled a new set of free software tools for artificial intelligence applications helping developers smoothly switch between different underlying chips. Meta's software would help to quickly swap between chips without being locked in, Reuters reports. Meta's new open-source AI platform is based on an...
satnews.com
Inmarsat and Teledyne Controls partner to support digital operations for airlines across Europe
Inmarsat and Teledyne Controls have created a partnership to enhance and support airlines’ digital operations across Europe as part of the Iris air traffic modernization program. The partnership will see the integration of Inmarsat’s SB-S platform, powered by the company’s global ELERA satellite network, with Teledyne’s Aircraft Interface Device...
satnews.com
Space Machines Company + ANYWAVES partner for OTV spacecraft roll-out mission
Space Machines Company (SMC) has partnered with ANYWAVES to support the firm’s first mission in 2023 — SMC’s roll out mission in Q2 2023 will be supported by SpaceX as its launch provider. SMC will test the capability of its 270 kg. Optimus Orbital Transfer Vehicle (OTV)...
satnews.com
SSC awards $29.9 Million to Northrop Grumman Systems for STP-S29A launch service
The U.S. Space Force’s Small Launch and Targets Division’s Office at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico, part of Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Assured Access to Space (AATS) organization, awarded a $29.9 million task order to Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation on Sept. 30, 2022, for the Space Test Program (STP)-S29A launch service. This is the fourth task order under the Orbital Services Program-4 (OSP-4) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. STP-S29A is a complex mission that will deliver technology demonstrations to orbit and contribute to future space system development. Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation’s Minotaur IV launch vehicle will deliver up to 200kg of STP cubesats, with specific payloads finalized during task order performance, to low earth orbit with a planned launch date in Sept. 2024.
Comments / 0