LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Indonesia soccer stampede: What you need to know
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
Brazil election enters runoff as Bolsonaro dashes Lula's hope of quick win
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The second round of Brazil's presidential campaign kicked off Monday after right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro outperformed polling and robbed leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of an outright victory in the first round of voting.
Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage, IEA says
Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said.The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report released Monday that European Union countries would need to reduce use by 13% over the winter in case of a complete Russian cutoff amid the war in Ukraine. Much of that cutback would have to come from consumer behavior such as turning down thermostats by 1 degree and adjusting boiler temperatures...
Global gas markets to remain tight next year amid supply squeeze-IEA
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Global gas markets are expected to remain tight next year as Russian pipeline gas supplies dwindle and gas demand falls in Europe in response to energy saving measures and high prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday.
Relatives mourn those crushed at Indonesia soccer match
Families and friends of some of the 125 people who died in a deadly crush after an Indonesia soccer match wailed in grief as the bodies of the victims were returned home Monday. Seventeen children were among the dead.The distraught family members were struggling to comprehend the sudden loss of loved ones at a soccer match in East Java’s Malang city that was watched only by hometown Arema FC fans because the organizer had banned visiting Persebaya Surabaya's supporters due to Indonesia's history of violent soccer rivalries.The crush was among the world's deadliest disasters ever at a sporting event....
FIFA・
New oil and gas licence plans will withstand legal challenge, says energy boss
The body that represents the UK’s offshore energy sector has insisted it is “confident” plans for new oil and gas licences for the North Sea will withstand a threatened legal challenge from climate campaigners.It is expected the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) will launch a further round of oil and gas licensing in October, with the move being given the green light by the UK Government.UK Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg however has declared that “in light of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponisation of energy, strengthening our energy security is an absolute priority”.Environmental activists, however, are opposed...
satnews.com
Celestia UK wins ESA navigation contract
Celestia UK recently announced that the company had won a 800k euros ESA NAVSIP (Navigation, Innovation and Support Program) contract to develop a PNT solution based on LEO satellite constellations for 5G networks and applications, a solution that will boost the reliability and performance of GNSS. Called LEO-SYN+, the project...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Rolls-Royce wins €700m funding from European Union for the Clean Aviation
The funding will be utilized for 20 aviation research and innovation programmes from across the industry. Rolls-Royce has announced that the company has been awarded funding of over €700m for the European Union’s Clean Aviation programme. The funding will be utilized for 20 aviation research and innovation programmes from across the industry. Following the due process evaluation of the first Call for Proposals and a proportion of this funding that will be subject to successful completion of grant preparation. This will enable Rolls-Royce and its partners to carry out ground-breaking research that will help to accelerate the sustainable propulsion and decarbonization research for zero-emission flying.
EU energy chief calls for price cap on Russian gas
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European Union energy commissioner Kadri Simson called on Thursday for the bloc to cap the price of Russian gas exports to Europe. "I strongly believe we need a price cap on all Russian gas imports, at a level that still makes it attractive for them to export to Europe," Simson said in a statement, ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday who will debate various options to tame high gas prices.
Germany unveils €200bn help for consumers and says it won’t follow UK’s route
Germany’s finance minister has vowed that he will not follow the UK “down the path of an expansionary fiscal policy” as his government announced a €200bn (£177bn) fund designed to protect consumers and businesses from rising gas prices driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
ship-technology.com
Halifax and Hamburg port authorities partner on shipping decarbonisation
The partnership will focus on decarbonising the shipping corridor between Halifax on Canada’s east coast and Hamburg on Germany’s north-west coast. Canada-based Halifax Port Authority has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Germany’s Hamburg Port Authority for the decarbonisation of the shipping corridor. Both entities will...
ship-technology.com
63-ton Tail Shaft Sent from Dubai to Denmark
The cold straightening of bent shafts is something we have mastered for many years, and we use our unique cold straightening method to straighten approximately 100 to 200 shafts per year. Some have severe bends and others have only minor deflections that are not even visible without a runout test.
pv-magazine-usa.com
The Inflation Reduction Act may exacerbate the lithium problem
It’s been a jubilant couple of weeks in Washington, DC, with everyone from clean energy developers to environmental advocates to labor unions celebrating the passage of the landmark climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. There’s much to celebrate: America is finally joining the rest of the developed world in setting ambitious carbon pollution reduction goals, putting real money behind it.
satnews.com
Space Machines Company + ANYWAVES partner for OTV spacecraft roll-out mission
Space Machines Company (SMC) has partnered with ANYWAVES to support the firm’s first mission in 2023 — SMC’s roll out mission in Q2 2023 will be supported by SpaceX as its launch provider. SMC will test the capability of its 270 kg. Optimus Orbital Transfer Vehicle (OTV)...
foodsafetynews.com
EU critical of Italian control system; France fares better
Two audits by the European Commission’s health and safety unit have looked at the safety of food of non-animal origin in Italy and France. A recent report on a remote DG Sante audit, in September 2021 in Italy, found the system cannot verify that food is produced under conditions that meet EU hygiene rules designed to prevent pathogen contamination. Legislation around sprouts was not correctly applied by food businesses and not enforced systematically by authorities. Eleven recommendations were made.
satnews.com
Mediterranean + Caribbean maritime connectivity to result from an agreement between HISPASAT + Anuvu
HISPASAT has a new capacity agreement for their SATCOM services in the Mediterranean and Caribbean seas with Anuvu. This multi-transponder service will be provided from HISPASAT’s orbital positions in 30º West and 61º West, which offer high quality coverage in both regions. The two companies are expanding their collaboration in the connectivity field in mobility environments, a sector in which they were already providing joint broadband services in these regions during high traffic seasons.
