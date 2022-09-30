Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42
WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
Inmate killed in I-75 SB crash; Highway reopens
A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt
MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University...
Inmate dead, others injured after crash along Ohio interstate
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate has died after several inmates and a sheriff's deputy were hit by a car along Interstate 75 on Monday. It happened around 11:03 a.m. when a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy assigned to the Montgomery County Solid Waste Litter Program said he and several inmates were hit by another vehicle along I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
Inmate litter crew worker killed in crash on I-75 in Montgomery County is ID’d
MORAINE — A Montgomery County Jail inmate working a litter clean-up project is dead after being involved in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 in Montgomery County Monday morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. The inmate was identified Monday night at 52-year-old Tim Tufano, his son Andrew told...
Local driver injured following single-vehicle accident
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening just after 5:30 in Huntsville. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonathan Dalton, 32, of West Liberty, was traveling southbound in the 6400 block of Findlay Street, when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a yard ornament and a tree which caused the vehicle to roll, nearly striking a house.
Two injured in shooting on Lincoln Avenue
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Faurot Park. According to witnesses and detectives, there was a white Dodge Durango setting in the street outside of a relative's home. One person was outside the SUV talking on a smartphone and the other was inside, when another vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots. Both were hit and drove themselves to the hospital in the SUV. It is unknown the extent of their injuries. Detectives talked to neighbors to try and get a description of the shooter or their vehicle. The case remains under investigation.
Deputies investigate crash in which a Greenville woman was killed
Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating a double fatality crash. Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:35 PM advising of a crash at the intersection of SR 49 and Fox Road in Gibson Township. The investigation found that 42 year old Karen E Bucklew, 307 Oxford Drive, Apt 102, Greenville was operating a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49. 25 year old Anil (no last name), 2130 N Marks Ave #109, Fresno, CA was Eastbound on Fox Road and operating a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, owned by Mithu Transport Inc., Fresno, California. Anil failed to stop for the stop sign on Fox Road at SR 49 and was struck by Bucklew.
Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor
GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
One dead in shooting close to South Wayne Elementary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – One man is dead after a shooting Sunday night south of downtown Fort Wayne. Police say officers responded to the 300 block of West Wildwood, close to South Wayne Elementary just after 9:15 and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 29)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Greenville woman, passenger killed in crash with semi on state Route 49; Trucker arrested, jailed
CELINA, Mercer County — The 25-year-old driver of a semitrailer accused of causing a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon that killed a Greenville woman and her passenger is in jail on two counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide with bond set at $250,000, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said. >> Tropical...
2 dead after Mercer County tractor trailer crash
42-year-old Karen Bucklew of Greenville was driving a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49 when 25-year-old Anil (no last name) of Fresno, California, who was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Bucklew.
Hicksville police look for suspect behind vandalism throughout city
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the source of recent vandalism in the city. The police department said in a release officers responded Saturday to several reports of vandalism and criminal mischief in the Village of Hicksville. Police...
2 killed in car-semi accident
GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. Anil (no last name provided), 25, Fresno, California, is being held at the...
Crews battling a field fire in Germantown
GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
Trial for accused shooter of Richmond Officer Seara Burton pushed back
A trial for the man accused of shooting Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been pushed back nearly two months, court records show.
Drug Task Force makes large bust
The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force made a drug bust Saturday night. After a lengthy investigation, the task force conducted a narcotic enforcement operation in the Indian Lake region. They initiated a traffic stop on 33 near Township Road 270 on 59-year-old Ronald Stayman. K-9 Thor was deployed and...
Motorcyclist dies in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in Defiance County. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Michael S. Gonzalez, 47, was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Power Dam Road west of Harding Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
‘They no longer have a mother’: Ohio woman killed in Hurricane Ian
A family vacation to Florida ended in tragedy when an Ohio woman was killed during Hurricane Ian.
