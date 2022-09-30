LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Faurot Park. According to witnesses and detectives, there was a white Dodge Durango setting in the street outside of a relative's home. One person was outside the SUV talking on a smartphone and the other was inside, when another vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots. Both were hit and drove themselves to the hospital in the SUV. It is unknown the extent of their injuries. Detectives talked to neighbors to try and get a description of the shooter or their vehicle. The case remains under investigation.

LIMA, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO