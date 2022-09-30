ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Avison Young arranges 106,880 sq. ft. of leasing activity on behalf of Shelbourne in Piscataway and Bloomfield

Avison Young on Monday said it arranged more than 106,880 square feet in new and renewed office, industrial/flex and life sciences leases across private real estate holding company Shelbourne Global’s 631,784-square-foot commercial portfolio in Piscataway and Bloomfield. As demand surges, Shelbourne’s approach to prioritize the needs of its tenants...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Bergen Community College, Bergen County extend assistance to entrepreneurs

Bergen Community College and the Bergen County Business Resource Network welcomed more than 300 local entrepreneurs to a complimentary showcase event last week that offered workshops, professional services and consultations with small business resource specialists. College President Eric Friedman and Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III hosted the “G3: Gather,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Construction Continues as 55 Union Rises in Newark’s Ironbound

A two-block development that is by far the largest project in a mostly low-rise Newark neighborhood is beginning to take shape following several years of controversy over the size of the complex. Construction work is humming along nicely at 55 Union, a major revitalization being undertaken by J&L Companies. The...
NEWARK, NJ
City
Clifton, NJ
Opening Alert: 9 Degree Golf, Fort Lee, NJ

9 Degree Golf, a golf simulator along with a bar and restaurant, has opened in Fort Lee. There are three owners with hospitality experience who opened the space to offer and “entertainment center” that includes golf for those who want to eat, drink and chill. The menu (View...
FORT LEE, NJ
Rockland County Openings & Closings

Fidelity Investments Coming Soon To Shops At Nanuet. October 3, 2022 – Fidelity Investment will soon be opening at the former Bonefish Grill site at 2142 Fashion Drive at the Shops at Nanuet. Fidelity Investments offers the financial planning, advice, and educational resources that investors and emerging investors need, including retirement planning, wealth management, brokerage services, college savings and more. This will be Fidelity’s first Rockland County location.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
MOUNT ARLINGTON, NJ
Economy
Sheldon Gross helps auto body shop property in Newark sell for $750K

A Newark commercial property has been sold for $750,000, in a deal brokered by Sheldon Gross Realty Vice President Eric Weston, according to a Thursday announcement. Located along Verona Avenue, on the block between Mt. Prospect and Summer avenues, the location will continue to be used as an auto body shop. The property features various equipment required for conformation with environmental safety protocols, including a spray paint booth, a vehicle frame rack and a lift.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ town concocts new excuse for rejecting affordable housing

A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. Coincidentally or not, some area residents have fiercely opposed the development. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York

The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values

As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
What’s next for Sharon?

Former Bayonne City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski has recently returned to the public eye at her old stomping grounds. Ashe-Nadrowski has been present at the August and September council meetings in the council chambers at City Hall. While she did not speak in August, her mere presence was noted by members of the council when defending the pause on most major residential redevelopment even amid recent planning approvals.
BAYONNE, NJ
Montclair, NJ – Where Are You? Anybody Home? (UPDATED)

Montclair, NJ – What are you looking for? Maybe the Montclair Township Website. If you are looking to pay your sewer bill or search for information on the Montclair township website, the site is currently down. This Council needs to do the honorable thing and resign as a group....
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Community Policy