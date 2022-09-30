Read full article on original website
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams scores 5 touchdowns, No. 3 Ohio State routs Rutgers 49-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Historic night for Williams fuels Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
roi-nj.com
Bergen Community College, Bergen County extend assistance to entrepreneurs
Bergen Community College and the Bergen County Business Resource Network welcomed more than 300 local entrepreneurs to a complimentary showcase event last week that offered workshops, professional services and consultations with small business resource specialists. College President Eric Friedman and Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III hosted the “G3: Gather,...
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
Everything about this N.J. winery, from the name to the awards, says top of the line
For years, the South Jersey producer was called Heritage Vineyards, and it was doing quite well. Actually, it began doing so well that it necessitated a rebranding, including a new name. “We decided to rebrand from Heritage Vineyards to William Heritage Winery because a wine writer from Robert Parker’s Wine...
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
roi-nj.com
The 25th NJPAC Gala: Saluting an institution and Ray Chambers
It’s logical to describe the New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s annual Spotlight Gala with a look at its acts — a mixture of past, present and future performers (all with strong New Jersey ties) who illustrate the importance of the state’s premier cultural institution. Any time you close a show with George Clinton, the Godfather of Funk, well … you had to be there.
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
livingnewdeal.org
Mantoloking Bridge – Brick Township NJ
Project type: Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels, Infrastructure and Utilities. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) A bridge over Barnagat Bay connecting Mantoloking NJ and Brick NJ was built. in 1938 by the Works Progress Administration. It was made of concrete and wood and was used for almost seventy...
roi-nj.com
Boraie: 2nd phase at North Beach multifamily complex in Atlantic City coming soon
Right after being given an award for 600 NoBe at North Beach — the first major mixed-income multifamily project to open in Atlantic City in more than 50 years — Boraie Development Vice President Wasseem Boraie let it be known that the city would not have to wait that long for the next.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
advertisernewssouth.com
Commissioners call for state to act on bear problem
Two Sussex County Commissioners on Sept. 28 called for the state government to recognize the problem bears face to county residents and resume the black bear hunt. There has been no management since New Jersey’s Comprehensive Black Bear Management Policy expired, ending the state’s annual black bear hunt. Commissioner Jill Space, whose family owns Space Farms in Wantage, said there are about 4,500 to 5,000 bears living in New Jersey, with most of that population in the northwest corner of the state.
Lake Hopatcong Mansion Of Former Actress Listed At $3.5 Million (LOOK INSIDE)
The home of an actress famous in the 1800s has hit the real estate market at nearly $3.5 million. The waterfront home in Lake Hopatcong has been renovated over the years, was at one point home to Lotta Crabtree, according to its Zillow listing. Crabtree was "the most celebrated actress...
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
morristowngreen.com
Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown
UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
Painful Reality: Yet Another NJ Restaurant Closes – “We simply can’t carry on”
It's never been easy to run a restaurant. And if you think otherwise, consider these statistics. According to the National Restaurant Association, there is a 20% success rate for all restaurants. About 60% of restaurants fail in their first year of operation; 80% fail within five years of opening. And...
