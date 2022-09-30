ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Farmer BobCat

How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New York

Are you a farmer or entrepreneur looking to help grow the cannabis industry in New York? If so, you're in luck - NYKushKing.com is your one-stop source for knowledge, training, and supplies! Growing cannabis at home is a great way to help establish this new multi-billion dollar recreational industry. Over time our publications will discuss the basics of growing cannabis at home, from choosing the right strain to setting up your grow room & tending to your plants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Bergen Community College, Bergen County extend assistance to entrepreneurs

Bergen Community College and the Bergen County Business Resource Network welcomed more than 300 local entrepreneurs to a complimentary showcase event last week that offered workshops, professional services and consultations with small business resource specialists. College President Eric Friedman and Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III hosted the “G3: Gather,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily News

Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values

As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

The 25th NJPAC Gala: Saluting an institution and Ray Chambers

It’s logical to describe the New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s annual Spotlight Gala with a look at its acts — a mixture of past, present and future performers (all with strong New Jersey ties) who illustrate the importance of the state’s premier cultural institution. Any time you close a show with George Clinton, the Godfather of Funk, well … you had to be there.
NEWARK, NJ
livingnewdeal.org

Mantoloking Bridge – Brick Township NJ

Project type: Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels, Infrastructure and Utilities. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) A bridge over Barnagat Bay connecting Mantoloking NJ and Brick NJ was built. in 1938 by the Works Progress Administration. It was made of concrete and wood and was used for almost seventy...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
MOUNT ARLINGTON, NJ
NewsBreak
Economy
advertisernewssouth.com

Commissioners call for state to act on bear problem

Two Sussex County Commissioners on Sept. 28 called for the state government to recognize the problem bears face to county residents and resume the black bear hunt. There has been no management since New Jersey’s Comprehensive Black Bear Management Policy expired, ending the state’s annual black bear hunt. Commissioner Jill Space, whose family owns Space Farms in Wantage, said there are about 4,500 to 5,000 bears living in New Jersey, with most of that population in the northwest corner of the state.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown

UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
MORRISTOWN, NJ

