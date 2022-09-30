ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education center, killing 19

By EBRAHIM NOROOZI and RAHIM FAIEZ
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzWyD_0iGXUhox00

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — A suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, including teenagers who were taking university practice entry exams, a Taliban spokesman said.

The morning explosion at the center took place in Kabul's Dashti Barchi neighborhood, an area populated mostly by ethnic Hazaras, who belong to Afghanistan's minority Shiite community. The Islamic State group has carried out repeated, horrific attacks on schools, hospitals and mosques in Dashti Barchi and other Shiite areas in recent years.

Around 300 recent high school graduates, boys and girls, had come to the Kaaj Higher Educational Center at 6:30 a.m. to take practice exams, said one survivor, 19-year-old Shafi Akbary. The facility helps students prepare and study for the entrance exams, among other activities.

About an hour into the session, the blast went off.

“First, we heard the sounds of a few gunshots at the main gate. Everyone was worried and tried to run to a different direction," said Akbary, speaking to The Associated Press over the phone. "Soon after that, a huge explosion occurred inside the center.”

Akbary, who was unharmed, said he saw dozens of bodies and wounded people scattered around him. “I was so afraid and couldn’t even move myself to help them. Later, other people ran inside and took us out,” he added. Akbary said he has attended classes at the center the past six months

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman of the Kabul police who gave the casualty toll, said students were among the victims of the blast, but he did not specify how many. He said education centers in the area will need to ask the Taliban for additional security when they host events with big gatherings like Friday's exam prep.

Police have arrested a suspect who may have links to the attack, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said later. He was unable to provide any updates on the casualties.

The Emergency NGO Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet it had received 22 patients so far, adding that most of them were women aged 18-25 who were taking an exam.

Husnia Azimi was one of those killed in the suicide bombing. She left home Friday morning to attend the exam, even though her sister Zainab told her it was late and not to go.

“Once she left, it was around 09:00 a.m. that we heard about the explosion," said Zainab. "We didn’t hear its sound, but once we got the news, we went to all the hospitals, Ali Jinnah hospital, Watan hospital, and other hospitals.

"But when we went to the Emergency Hospital, we got a call from Ali Jinnah hospital that my sister’s dead body was found. Then we went back there and saw her body.”

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. But the Islamic State group, the chief rival of the Taliban, has been waging a campaign of violence that has intensified since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Afghanistan's Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims, have been a frequent target of the violence. In Dashti Barchi, IS carried out a 2020 attack on a maternity hospital that killed 24 people, including newborn babies and mothers, and an attack on a school in 2021 that killed more than 90, mostly schoolgirls. The neighborhood sees frequent bombings of minibuses and, earlier this year, a school and another education center were hit near simultaneously, killing six.

The local police chief, Abdul Rahman Nafiz, criticized the center for failing to inform security officials about the practice exam.

“Neither police officials nor intelligence officials were aware of any activity going on or a big exam happening in this center, so the officials from the center were very reckless,” he said. "Now our mujaheddin (Taliban police) are here, and they are investigating the incident.”

Amnesty International's South Asia campaigner, Samira Hamidi, said Friday's attack showed the "utter failure of the Taliban, as de-facto authorities, to protect the people of Afghanistan.

She said the Taliban have taken few measures to protect the public, especially Shiites and Hazaras "Instead, their actions of omission and commission have only further aggravated the risk to the lives of the people of Afghanistan especially those belonging to ethnic and minority communities,” she said.

The U.S. chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, Karen Decker, condemned Friday's attack in a tweet.

“Targeting a room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace & without fear," she said. “We hope for a swift recovery for the victims & we grieve with the families of the deceased.”

The United Nations children's agency UNICEF said it was appalled by Friday's horrific attack. “Children and adolescents are not, and must never be, the target of violence,” it said in a tweet.

Since seizing power, the Taliban have banned most girls beyond the sixth grade from attending school. But female high school graduates from previous years can go to university.

___

Faiez reported from Islamabad.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city of Lyman

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman. Russia’s Tass and RIA news agencies, which quoted the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement, according to The Associated Press. “In connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement,...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

LYMAN, Ukraine — (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Bomber#Suicide Bombings#Suicide Attacks#Kabul#Shiite#Afghan#Taliban#Hazaras#Islamic State#The Associated Press
960 The Ref

Both candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Common sense more than any campaign strategy dictated that Adam Laxalt not trumpet his own military service in Nevada’s sometimes-heated Republican Senate primary. After all, the ex-attorney general, who served as a Navy judge advocate general in Iraq, was running against retired...
NEVADA STATE
960 The Ref

Iran's president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country’s rulers, even as the anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continued to spread to universities and high schools. Raisi...
PROTESTS
960 The Ref

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally ruled out talks with Russia following its illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories. Zelenskyy’s decree released Tuesday declares that holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin has become impossible after his decision to annex four regions of Ukraine. The decree enacted a decision by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council to bolster Ukrainian defenses and seek more weapons from the country’s Western allies in response to Moscow’s move.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Ecuador prison clash leaves at least 15 dead, 20 injured

QUITO, Ecuador — (AP) — A clash between inmates armed with guns and knives inside the Latacunga prison in central Ecuador on Monday left at least 15 people dead and 20 injured, authorities said. Officials attributed the fighting to national and international drug trafficking groups which have turned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
960 The Ref

Tillerson testifies at corruption trial of Trump adviser

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rex Tillerson, who served a turbulent term as secretary of state under former President Donald Trump, was called as a government witness Monday at the trial of a Trump ally accused of leaking intelligence to the United Arab Emirates. Tillerson testified that he...
POTUS
960 The Ref

Depositors storm 3 Lebanese banks, demanding their own money

BEIRUT — (AP) — Lebanese depositors, including a retired police officer, stormed at least three banks in the cash-strapped country Tuesday after banks ended a week-long strike and partially reopened. As the tiny Mediterranean nation's crippling economic crisis continues to worsen, a growing number of Lebanese depositors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

What's Putin thinking? Tough to know for nuclear analysts

PARIS — (AP) — Will President Vladimir Putin pull the nuclear trigger?. For Kremlin watchers trying to figure out whether the Russian leader’s nuclear threats are just bluffs, there is no more pressing -- or tough -- question. For now, analysts cautiously suggest that the risk of...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

State news: 4 elite paramilitary Guards killed in Iran clash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city killed 19 people, including four members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday. The assailants in Friday's attack hid among worshippers near...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Russian court sets Brittney Griner appeal date for Oct. 25

MOSCOW — (AP) — A Russian court on Monday set Oct. 25 as the date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was...
BASKETBALL
960 The Ref

North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. The South Korean...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to annex

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front Monday, advancing in the very areas Russia is trying to annex and challenging its effort to bolster its military with fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The United Nations and advocacy groups for survivors of clergy sexual abuse are urging Pope Francis to authorize a full investigation of Catholic Church archives on three continents to ascertain who knew what and when about sexual abuse by Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, the revered independence hero of East Timor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia's loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
82K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy