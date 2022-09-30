Read full article on original website
Related
‘I always felt I could win’: Virginia Beach man wins $359,000 playing lottery
In September, Tim Kleppe played the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game and used a computer-generated set of numbers for his ticket. Later, when he checked his ticket, he realized it had all five winning numbers to win the $359,138 jackpot.
shoredailynews.com
Predicted storm fizzles
Pictured: Chincoteague Causeway around high tide Monday. After an entire weekend of dire weather predictions about major flooding and wind gusts up to 50 mph, the remnants of Ian gave us a break. As the day progressed it became clearer that the major high tides that were predicted would not materialize. There was minor flooding in the typical low lying areas but nothing major. Earlier it had been anticipated that the Chincoteague Causeway would become impassable around the time of high tide at 3 p.m., it remained open.
WBOC
Chincoteague islanders brace for Hurricane Ian remnants
Strong winds and constant rain stole the show in Chincoteague Island's forecast on Friday. The wet and windy weather was just a preview of what town officials were expecting to come later in the evening and early Saturday morning hours.
Chincoteague Island evacuation issued over the weekend
Officials are asking residents of Chincoteague to evacuate the island on Virginia's Eastern Shore Sunday due to dangerous weather conditions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
City of Hampton declares local state of emergency ahead of tidal flooding
Residents in low-lying areas should be preparing to evacuate to hotels or to friends and family members that live inland.
WAVY News 10
Fried Lobster Mac and Cheese
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo and Chef Rock from BeachHouse 757 created quite the spread when they visited the Hampton Roads Show kitchen!. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by BeachHouse 757.
Gloucester County, bracing for nor'easter, under 'local emergency'
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester County is preparing to declare a local emergency on Monday because of risks from high flooding and winds. The county is expecting to be hit by a nor'easter formed from the remnants of post-tropical storm Ian. The storm will roll over Gloucester between Sunday night and Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
School districts announce closings ahead of potential tidal flooding Monday
Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.
shoredailynews.com
Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3
Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
13newsnow.com
Chincoteague declares state of emergency
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Chincoteague Emergency Management said the voluntary evacuation is now canceled as of Monday evening. The shelter at Arcadia High School closed at 5 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews said they will continue to monitor the ongoing nor’easter and a local emergency still exists. Chincoteague Emergency...
shoredailynews.com
Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation
Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shoredailynews.com
Lower than expected tides close shelter
As of 5 pm today: The Chincoteague Causeway was open with a minimal chance of a closure today. There was some minor flooding at the south end of the Chincoteague Island. Wachapreague had some water across the Atlantic Ave. Accomack County, Northampton County and Town of Chincoteague will remain under...
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
Virginia Beach to resume normal operations Tuesday
The City of Virginia Beach will move to essential operating conditions at 12 p.m. on Monday.
Virginia Beach Fire Captain Battles Cancer
Support is surging for a Virginia Beach fire captain battling cancer. Matt Chiaverotti, affectionately known as "Chevy," was 43 years old when he was diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC), metastatic carcinoma — rare form of cancer — and is undergoing treatment in Houston, TX, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.
Juvenile injured in overnight shooting on Interstate 64
The victim was taken to the local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Chesapeake man dies following motorcycle crash on I-264
The driver of the BMW motorcycle was taken to Sentra Leigh Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Teenage girl shot while riding in car on I-64 in Newport News
NORFOLK, Va. — Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police said it responded to an interstate shooting that happened on I-64 eastbound between Jefferson Avenue and Oyster Point Road in Newport News. A teenage girl riding in a 2020 Honda Civic was shot after the driver of the car...
Comments / 0