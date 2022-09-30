ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onley, VA

Predicted storm fizzles

Pictured: Chincoteague Causeway around high tide Monday. After an entire weekend of dire weather predictions about major flooding and wind gusts up to 50 mph, the remnants of Ian gave us a break. As the day progressed it became clearer that the major high tides that were predicted would not materialize. There was minor flooding in the typical low lying areas but nothing major. Earlier it had been anticipated that the Chincoteague Causeway would become impassable around the time of high tide at 3 p.m., it remained open.
shoredailynews.com

Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3

Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
13newsnow.com

Chincoteague declares state of emergency

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Chincoteague Emergency Management said the voluntary evacuation is now canceled as of Monday evening. The shelter at Arcadia High School closed at 5 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews said they will continue to monitor the ongoing nor’easter and a local emergency still exists. Chincoteague Emergency...
shoredailynews.com

Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation

Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
shoredailynews.com

Lower than expected tides close shelter

As of 5 pm today: The Chincoteague Causeway was open with a minimal chance of a closure today. There was some minor flooding at the south end of the Chincoteague Island. Wachapreague had some water across the Atlantic Ave. Accomack County, Northampton County and Town of Chincoteague will remain under...
Daily Voice

Virginia Beach Fire Captain Battles Cancer

Support is surging for a Virginia Beach fire captain battling cancer. Matt Chiaverotti, affectionately known as "Chevy," was 43 years old when he was diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC), metastatic carcinoma — rare form of cancer — and is undergoing treatment in Houston, TX, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.
