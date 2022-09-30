Pictured: Chincoteague Causeway around high tide Monday. After an entire weekend of dire weather predictions about major flooding and wind gusts up to 50 mph, the remnants of Ian gave us a break. As the day progressed it became clearer that the major high tides that were predicted would not materialize. There was minor flooding in the typical low lying areas but nothing major. Earlier it had been anticipated that the Chincoteague Causeway would become impassable around the time of high tide at 3 p.m., it remained open.

WACHAPREAGUE, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO