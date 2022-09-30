Read full article on original website
David M. Bechtel “DMB”
David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three year journey. Born on February 22, 1971 in Clarion, PA, he was the...
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:42 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born July 31, 1946 in Reno; a beloved daughter of the late: Carl D. and Maxine Weikle Sollinger. Cricket was a...
Roy D. George
Roy D. George, 56, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. Born Feb. 12, 1966 in New Castle, PA., he was the son of Elizabeth A. Johnson and the late Byron E. George. Roy was Staff Sgt. in the Army National...
Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett
Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett, a resident of Pinoak Circle in Cranberry Twp., PA, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 19, 1941 in Oil City, PA, son of the late Russell P. & Helen Sincerney Haslett. He graduated from St. Joseph...
Carol A. Rough
Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, October 1, 2022. Born in Franklin on August 12, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John “Jack” Bunce Jr. and Norma Heffernan Bunce. Carol was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High...
Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham
Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham, age 84 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on November 21, 1937 in Fryburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Beatrice (Gabler) Siegel. In 1959 she married Charles D. Eltringham. He preceded her...
Mary Lou “Boovie” Lopata
Mary Lou “Boovie” Lopata, 78, of Polk, PA passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022. Mary Lou was born September 28, 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pa and was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Stipanovich) Hovanec. She graduated from South High School in 1962 and married her...
Two Franklin Residents Injured in I-79 Crash
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents were injured after their vehicle collided with a deer on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County, early Saturday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, on Interstate 79, in Worth Township,...
BREAKING NEWS: Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child’s grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308
CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Flashing 69-Year-Old Man in Rockland Township
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Flashing 69-Year-Old Man in Rockland Township. Franklin-based State Police responded to a location along Carp Drive, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a neighbor dispute around 12:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. Police say it was learned that the...
Oil City Man Arrested for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were...
Franklin Woman Accused of Providing Fake Urine Sample, Drug Possession
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly providing a fake urine sample and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were requested to assist State Parole at a residence on Gibb Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County,...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Willow
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Willow – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Willow is an adult female Dachshund and Spaniel mix. She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, she is friendly, affectionate, playful, and smart. It is preferred that...
Police: Area Man Busted Transporting Weed He Intended to Sell
BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing various charges after he was busted with marijuana that police say he intended to sell for “illegal profit.”. Nicholas Kaleel Cannone, of Hermitage, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Tonight – Mostly...
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Workers
Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Mental Health Workers needed! To apply, text MHW1 to 412-912-2012. Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour. Bonus:...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Bars
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Bars – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Pumpkin bars with cream cheese frosting are the ultimate fall treat!. -In a bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, oil and pumpkin until well blended. Combine the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt; gradually add to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Pour into an ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pan.
Golden Eagles Fall to California in Homecoming Clash
CLARION, Pa. – A strong first quarter by the Golden Eagle football team gave way to a challenging California (PA) team in the final three frames, as Clarion fell by a final score of 59-14 to the Vulcans at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Playing without a couple of key...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Buttery Croissants
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Buttery Croissants – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This croissant recipe makes a big batch, so it’s great when you’re entertaining!. Ingredients. 1-1/2 cups butter, softened. 1/3 cup all-purpose flour. Dough:. 1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast. 1/4...
