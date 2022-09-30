Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flathead Beacon
Commissioners Make Final Library Board Appointment
The Flathead County commissioners at their Oct. 3 meeting appointed Jane Wheeler to the ImagineIF Library Board of Trustees, filling the vacant position left when trustee Marsha Sultz resigned in June. This was the second appointment to the library board made this year, following Carmen Cuthbertson’s appointment earlier this summer,...
Fuel Fitness gyms in Butte and Helena closed
The windows and front entrance of the Butte location off Harrison Avenue were boarded up Sunday and a sign stated the gym was permanently closed.
Planned power outage to impact Kalispell area on Wednesday
The Bonneville Power Administration has informed Flathead Electric Cooperative of a planned power outage for later this week.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Car crashes into Kalispell Holiday Inn Express
MISSOULA, Mont. — A car smashed into the Holiday Inn Express in Kalispell on Friday morning. General manager Robert Hall said the car crashed into the south end of the building and tore through three rooms. No guests were in the rooms at the time of the crash, but...
Montana woman ignites fury after posting photos of shot, skinned husky dog
A western Montana woman’s post is going viral on Facebook after she claims she shot, killed, and skinned a wolf pup in Flathead County. But the animal she hunted wasn’t a wolf, but a dog.
NBCMontana
Kalispell tattoo artist covers up hate to make a difference in community
KALISPELL, MONT. — Matt Kimery, the owner of Studio 7 Tattoo Company in Kalispell, has been pursuing tattooing for over 14 years. Just recently he made the decision to go professional and open his own place. Art encompasses a variety of different styles and media. Good or bad, permanent...
406mtsports.com
Glacier Wolfpack rally past Flathead Bravettes to win inaugural girls flag football state title
MISSOULA — The realization that the game was finished took several seconds to set in, but the celebration soon got under way as Kalispell Glacier fulfilled its preseason goal of winning a state title on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Wolfpack had rallied to force overtime, scored first and...
Comments / 0