Apple Insider

If you want to work for Apple, Tim Cook says you need four traits

At the University of Naples Federico II in Italy, Apple CEOTim Cook says the company has great success with employees that have these four traits.
Apple Insider

The best iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus cases

People buying aniPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus will want to keep their devices safe, and that means acquiring a case. Here are our best picks for cases you can purchase for your iPhone.
Apple Insider

Apple names new VPs for Maps, Services, Silicon

Apple has named a number of new vice presidents for its teams, with Maps, Services, and Silicon teams getting new supervisory pairs of eyes. Apple annually makes changes to its list of vice presidents in the fall, typically under its regular performance reviews of its workforce that it conducts during the season. The position, two levels below C-level executives, is one of the most senior roles employees can reach within the iPhone maker.
Apple Insider

How to reset AirPods and AirPods Pro

If your AirPods orAirPods Pro are getting a little glitchy, you may want to refresh them so they go back to normal. Here's how to quickly reset your AirPods and AirPods Pro.
Apple Insider

This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more

Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
Apple Insider

App Store sales fell, but Apple services revenue will still grow overall

Analyst Erik Woodring from investment firm Morgan Stanley reported on Monday that net revenue from the App Store dropped 5% in September. He based his report on data from Sensor Tower, a company that tracks app downloads and sales.
Apple Insider

Kandji gives boost to Apple mobile device management security

Mobile device management provider Kandji has launched Device Harmony, a platform that aims to add more security to an MDM system that will benefit both enterprise IT and InfoSec teams.
Apple Insider

Apple joins project to improve speech recognition for disabled users

The University of Illinois (UIUC) is working with Apple and other tech giants on the Speech Accessibility Project, which aims to improve voice recognition systems for people with speech patterns and disabilities current versions have trouble understanding.
Apple Insider

Apple SIM for iPad cannot be used to activate cellular plans anymore

Owners of cellulariPads are no longer able to use a supplied Apple SIM to activate a data plan for their tablet, forcing users to either use a different physical SIM or move to eSIM.
Apple Insider

Rachio abandons HomeKit for its smart garden sprinkler

Rachio has announced that its Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller will no longer supportHomeKit after engineers are unable to resolve issues, and is offering refunds to users.
Apple Insider

Apple Watch SE 2022 review: The best entry point for Apple Watch

The second-generation Apple Watch SE upgrade is the ideal starter Apple Watch, and the best choice for parents who want their child to have one. When Apple introduced the first Apple Watch SE, it became an extremely attractive option for users who wanted a low-cost smartwatch that worked with their iPhone, while also offering many of the comforts of newer models.
Apple Insider

Apple Music celebrates 100 million songs

Apple has announced thatApple Music now features more than 100 million songs, and says 20,000 are being added by artists every day.
Apple Insider

Apple & Amazon's $195M Italian antitrust fine dismissed

An administrative court judge in Italy has canceled a 200 million Euro retail collusion fine levied on Apple and Amazon.
Apple Insider

The best Apple Watch bands for any kind of user in 2022

Now that the newApple Watch models are out, companies are shipping new bands for any fashion sense. Here are the top picks for Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE 2022.
Apple Insider

Craig Federighi, Alan Dye talk about Dynamic Island's creation

Dynamic Island's creation came from thinking about a smaller TrueDepth camera array for theiPhone 14 Pro, an interview with SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi and VP of human interface design Alan Dye claims.
Apple Insider

Will Smith's 'Emancipation' gets unexpected Apple TV+ release date

Delayed by a lawsuit and Will Smith's infamous Oscar slap, Apple TV+ has announced "Emancipation" will be in theaters and streaming in December. "Emancipation" has not had the easiest production, with COVID halting filming, and producers moving shooting away from its Georgia location over the state's voting laws. Then came a sexual harassment lawsuit, and Will Smith causing controversy by hitting Chris Rock during the Academy Awards.
Apple Insider

SCOTUS rejects Apple's bid to cancel Qualcomm's 5G patents

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Apple's bid to cancel patents on 5G and wireless tech, as the company faces the possibility of another lawsuit from Qualcomm.
Apple Insider

How to undelete photos on iPhone

It's very easy to delete aniPhone photo you don't want — but fortunately it's equally easy to undelete it when you change your mind. Here's how to do it.
Apple Insider

India iPhone exports expected to double to $2.5B by March 2023

Apple'siPhone production in India is continuing to expand, and India factories are expected to double annual shipments to $2.5 billion.
