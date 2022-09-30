ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Updates: Strong winds in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
The Latest on Hurricane Ian:

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Strong winds were blowing early Friday morning in Charleston, South Carolina, with powerful gusts bending tree branches and sending sprays of the steadily falling rain sideways as Hurricane Ian approached.

Streets were largely empty, an ordinarily packed morning commute silenced by the advancing storm. Flash flood warnings were posted, with up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain forecast for the Charleston area, and high tide expected just before noon, a circumstance that often floods the downtown peninsula on its own with even moderate rainfall.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

— Woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger's mom

— After Ian, the effects in southwest Florida are everywhere

— At a Florida trailer park, survivors speak of Ian's wrath

— Find more AP coverage here: https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when their car hydroplaned and overturned in a water-filled ditch in north Florida amid Hurricane Ian's impact on the state.

An incident report says the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which went onto the grassy shoulder before submerging in a water-filled ditch along Cracker Swamp Road in Putnam County, which is southwest of St. Augustine. The area was inundated with rain as Hurricane Ian passed through the state Thursday.

At least six people are confirmed dead in Florida.

