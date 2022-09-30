Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
Police: Vienna resident assaulted after confronting men leaving his apartment
Recent violent incidents around Vienna included a confrontation between a man and two others leaving his apartment and a battle between a local resident and an Amazon delivery truck. The weekly Vienna Police Highlights offers a look at the calls for police around town, including notes on arrests and other...
tysonsreporter.com
Neighborhood Expert: Where to celebrate National Taco Day around Tysons
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. Tomorrow is National Taco Day, on Taco Tuesday no less! You know I...
