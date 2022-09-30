Read full article on original website
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:42 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born July 31, 1946 in Reno; a beloved daughter of the late: Carl D. and Maxine Weikle Sollinger. Cricket was a...
David M. Bechtel “DMB”
David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three year journey. Born on February 22, 1971 in Clarion, PA, he was the...
Roy D. George
Roy D. George, 56, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. Born Feb. 12, 1966 in New Castle, PA., he was the son of Elizabeth A. Johnson and the late Byron E. George. Roy was Staff Sgt. in the Army National...
Carol A. Rough
Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, October 1, 2022. Born in Franklin on August 12, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John “Jack” Bunce Jr. and Norma Heffernan Bunce. Carol was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High...
Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett
Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett, a resident of Pinoak Circle in Cranberry Twp., PA, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 19, 1941 in Oil City, PA, son of the late Russell P. & Helen Sincerney Haslett. He graduated from St. Joseph...
A.R. “Art” Teeters
A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer. Born on May 9, 1955, Art was the son of the late Frank and Mary Settles Teeters. Art graduated from Elgin High...
Two Franklin Residents Injured in I-79 Crash
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents were injured after their vehicle collided with a deer on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County, early Saturday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, on Interstate 79, in Worth Township,...
Local football standout, Hubbard teacher killed in Indiana crash
A spokesperson for the district said they learned of Jillian Marian's passing Monday morning and informed students and staff members.
BREAKING NEWS: Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child’s grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308
CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
Woman dies following crash in Youngstown
Police say a woman died at about 2 a.m. Saturday following a one-car accident in the 300 block of Lansdowne Boulevard.
Fire burns through North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire burned through a home in Westmoreland County Sunday evening. Westmoreland County dispatchers said first responders were called to Scotch Hill Road #2 in North Huntingdon. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke pouring from the top of the house. William Hardy, chief...
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
More details released in Oliver High School assault
More information is being released regarding the sexual assault that took place at Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy on Thursday. An affidavit was obtained by KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin and describes the event in detail.
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. She was born in Oil City on April 17, 1963 to Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy and Carol M. (Heeter) Swartzfager and the late Ernest Swartzfager.
Pennsylvania man dies after fall from escalator inside Steelers Acrisure stadium; Name identified
A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police […]
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Flashing 69-Year-Old Man in Rockland Township
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Flashing 69-Year-Old Man in Rockland Township. Franklin-based State Police responded to a location along Carp Drive, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a neighbor dispute around 12:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. Police say it was learned that the...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Willow
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Willow – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Willow is an adult female Dachshund and Spaniel mix. She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, she is friendly, affectionate, playful, and smart. It is preferred that...
The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is listed for sale
PITTSBURGH — The Galleria, a mall in Mt. Lebanon, has been put up for sale. The property was listed for sale without an asking price on the commercial real estate website Crexi late last week. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Man killed, 17-year-old injured in car accident in Springfield Twp. overnight
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was killed and a teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Springfield Township overnight. Pennsylvania State Police report the accident happened at 3:10 a.m. on West Lake Road just east of Route 215 in Springfield Township, Erie County. According to state police, 42-year-old Kenneth Peters of West Springfield […]
