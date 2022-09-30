ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller

Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:42 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born July 31, 1946 in Reno; a beloved daughter of the late: Carl D. and Maxine Weikle Sollinger. Cricket was a...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

David M. Bechtel “DMB”

David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three year journey. Born on February 22, 1971 in Clarion, PA, he was the...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Roy D. George

Roy D. George, 56, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. Born Feb. 12, 1966 in New Castle, PA., he was the son of Elizabeth A. Johnson and the late Byron E. George. Roy was Staff Sgt. in the Army National...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Carol A. Rough

Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, October 1, 2022. Born in Franklin on August 12, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John “Jack” Bunce Jr. and Norma Heffernan Bunce. Carol was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High...
FRANKLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, PA
City
Cranberry Township, PA
City
Seneca, PA
City
Devon, PA
Cranberry Township, PA
Obituaries
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Franklin, PA
Obituaries
explore venango

Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett

Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett, a resident of Pinoak Circle in Cranberry Twp., PA, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 19, 1941 in Oil City, PA, son of the late Russell P. & Helen Sincerney Haslett. He graduated from St. Joseph...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

A.R. “Art” Teeters

A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer. Born on May 9, 1955, Art was the son of the late Frank and Mary Settles Teeters. Art graduated from Elgin High...
KNOX, PA
explore venango

Two Franklin Residents Injured in I-79 Crash

WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents were injured after their vehicle collided with a deer on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County, early Saturday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, on Interstate 79, in Worth Township,...
FRANKLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Trout#Cremation#The Caring Place#The Erie Barber School#A Barber Shop#Polk State School
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child’s grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308

CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire burns through North Huntingdon home

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire burned through a home in Westmoreland County Sunday evening. Westmoreland County dispatchers said first responders were called to Scotch Hill Road #2 in North Huntingdon. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke pouring from the top of the house. William Hardy, chief...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
explore venango

Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters

Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. She was born in Oil City on April 17, 1963 to Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy and Carol M. (Heeter) Swartzfager and the late Ernest Swartzfager.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Willow

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Willow – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Willow is an adult female Dachshund and Spaniel mix. She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, she is friendly, affectionate, playful, and smart. It is preferred that...
FRANKLIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy