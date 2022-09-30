By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. October 3, 1946: A Yonkers bride, married for just fifteen months, was among the 39 people killed in a transatlantic air crash. Harriet Harder Van Houten of Lee Avenue, a Roosevelt HS graduate, was on her way to join husband Lieutenant Richard Van Houten in Germany when her plane crashed in flames in Newfoundland. The lieutenant was to meet his six-month-old daughter Janet for the first time. The couple, married two days after he graduated from West Point, were separated when he went overseas with the US Army of Occupation. The loss of 39 passengers and crewmembers made this the worst tragedy in commercial aviation’s history at the time.

