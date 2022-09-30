Read full article on original website
Related
Bronx man receives $25,000 award from Bad Bunny for community service
Bronx resident Nick Figueroa was recognized for his community service by musical superstar Bad Bunny and received a $25,000 reward.
Revelers enjoy 95th annual Columbus Day Parade in Yonkers
The 95th annual Columbus Day Parade in Yonkers reconvened Sunday after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
‘Lice Lady’ disagrees with new guidance about lice and school kids
New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics says not to send kids home from school if they have head lice. But the "Lice Lady of Westchester" begs to differ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Teacher finds bullet in middle school hallway
New Rochelle police and the district say the teacher spotted the bullet Thursday afternoon.
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. October 3, 1946: A Yonkers bride, married for just fifteen months, was among the 39 people killed in a transatlantic air crash. Harriet Harder Van Houten of Lee Avenue, a Roosevelt HS graduate, was on her way to join husband Lieutenant Richard Van Houten in Germany when her plane crashed in flames in Newfoundland. The lieutenant was to meet his six-month-old daughter Janet for the first time. The couple, married two days after he graduated from West Point, were separated when he went overseas with the US Army of Occupation. The loss of 39 passengers and crewmembers made this the worst tragedy in commercial aviation’s history at the time.
talkofthesound.com
Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
'It's just heart-wrenching for everybody.' Community remembers Huntington paramedic killed in Queens
An FDNY paramedic from Huntington was brutally killed in an unprovoked attack in Queens Thursday afternoon, police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Woman Recalls Mom’s Dementia, and “A Disease No One Wanted to Speak About”
Cindy Shmerler of Pleasantville says public awareness and acceptance of Alzheimer’s disease has come a long way since her mother, Paula Shmerler, suffered with it in the 2000s. Now a board member with the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter, Cindy Shmerler said the disease was rarely discussed when her family was living with it.
kclu.org
Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools
Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
Foodtown’s ‘Benny The Butcher’ fighting for his life battling cancer
“Benny The Butcher”, whose real name is Benny Caruso, was diagnosed with Glioblastomas the day after his son’s graduation.
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
norwoodnews.org
Late Lehman College Faculty Member, David Carroll Fletcher, is Fondly Remembered
Representatives of Lehman College said they are deeply saddened to announce the passing of David Carroll Fletcher, a longtime faculty member in the college’s school of education. They said Fletcher was part of the Lehman family for over two decades and served as an assistant professor in the Department of Middle and High School Education. The faculty member died at his home in Mount Vernon on Sept. 12 at the age of 73, according to an announcement by college officials.
Bronx rehab center holds engagement party for two NYC lovebirds
Two people who met as patients at a rehab center in Morrisania are showing that love conquers all.
News 12
David Rockefeller Creative Arts Center opens in Westchester County
Saturday was opening of the David Rockefeller Creative Arts Center at Pocantico, a creative arts hub which was once an Orangery. News 12 photojournalist Erika Rydell captured the some of the features of the new facility.
NBC New York
Bystander Grabbing Bite at Brooklyn Chicken Shop Shot: NYPD
A woman making an early morning stop at a Brooklyn chicken restaurant ended up in the hospital with a bullet wound after police say gunfire whizzed into the shop. Bullets broke the front glass of the restaurant and hit the 35-year-old woman inside who NYPD officials called an unintended target at the shooting at Royal Fried Chicken.
News 12
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
Yonkers school named after jazz great Ella Fitzgerald
She was known worldwide as the "First Lady of Song," but Ella Fitzgerald's roots are in Yonkers. On Thursday, she had a school named after her.
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
Comments / 0