Real Estate

Motley Fool

Want $1,000 In Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Monster Money Makers

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks is an easy way to generate some passive income. Medical Properties Trust invests in and rents out hospital space, which there's always a need for. Innovative Industrial Properties buys up cannabis grow spaces and then rents them to businesses. You’re reading a free article with...
invezz.com

Jim Cramer agrees ‘it’s absolutely not the time to go long’

The benchmark S&P 500 index made a new 52-week low on Friday. Cramer explains why there's further downside in the S&P 500. He likes Vail Resorts Inc after it reported encouraging Q4 results. S&P 500 made a new 52-week low on Friday but famed investor Jim Cramer warns the bears...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's (TSLA) boss is atypical. He refuses to obey the rules often imposed on executives of public companies. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
u.today

Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
kitco.com

U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman

(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
ValueWalk

Your Retirement And Annuities: Investing And Funding

The promise of lifetime income from annuities has been around for centuries dating back to Ancient Rome. Originally, annuities were just simple instruments that guaranteed a steady stream of income. But, things got more complicated as the years went by. For instance, in the late 1980s, variable annuities became popular...
