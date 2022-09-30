Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 In Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Monster Money Makers
Investing in high-yield dividend stocks is an easy way to generate some passive income. Medical Properties Trust invests in and rents out hospital space, which there's always a need for. Innovative Industrial Properties buys up cannabis grow spaces and then rents them to businesses. You’re reading a free article with...
With Mortgage Rates Rising, Builders are Unloading Homes to Investors
As mortgage rates reach their highest level in 15 years — more than double what they were a year ago — it’s not just potential homebuyers feeling the pinch. Homebuilders are feeling the pain, too. In an effort to free themselves from inventory burden, builders are suddenly...
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
Motley Fool
Here's Why One Self-Made Real Estate Millionaire Says You Shouldn't Buy a Home
It's a decision you might regret. You'll often hear that owning a home is a great investment. One expert feels the opposite way, and for good reason. Homeownership is expensive, without guaranteed returns on the investment. Real estate mogul Grant Cardone knows a thing or two about buying homes and...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer agrees ‘it’s absolutely not the time to go long’
The benchmark S&P 500 index made a new 52-week low on Friday. Cramer explains why there's further downside in the S&P 500. He likes Vail Resorts Inc after it reported encouraging Q4 results. S&P 500 made a new 52-week low on Friday but famed investor Jim Cramer warns the bears...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors
Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's (TSLA) boss is atypical. He refuses to obey the rules often imposed on executives of public companies. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
u.today
Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Never Trust Zillow Estimates or Zestimates of Home Values
Are you planning on buying or selling a home? If so, it is vital to understand a home's market value. Whether setting the price of your home or putting in an offer, the current fair market is essential.
kitco.com
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
healio.com
Avoid capital gains taxes like a billionaire using ‘buy, borrow, die’ strategy
Often, after speaking about taxes at a medical conference, we are approached by a physician attendee who has read that billionaires, like Warren Buffet and Elon Musk, pay less taxes than they do and they wonder how that can be. Typically, the physician then asks how they can do what...
ValueWalk
Your Retirement And Annuities: Investing And Funding
The promise of lifetime income from annuities has been around for centuries dating back to Ancient Rome. Originally, annuities were just simple instruments that guaranteed a steady stream of income. But, things got more complicated as the years went by. For instance, in the late 1980s, variable annuities became popular...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
u.today
Shiba Eternity Announces “Download Day,” Vitalik Buterin Says Terra Luna Team Manipulated Market, XRP Trading Volumes up 542%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu game now has official "download day" XRP trading volumes suddenly up 542%, what's happening?. Let’s see what the beginning of a new month brought in terms of crypto news with U.Today’s top four news stories over the past weekend. Shiba Inu game now has official "download...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Biggest Crypto Opportunities He’s Most Excited About
Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban says he has his eye on multiple opportunities that he believes could be the next big thing for the crypto industry. In a new interview with Forbes, Cuban says that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) present a huge opportunity in the book industry. “NFTs as books, I...
