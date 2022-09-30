ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wgnradio.com

The pros and cons of selling your house as is

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the decision to sell your home as is or do repairs before selling. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago

The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?

Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Dom’s Kitchen pulls out of Lake Street deal

Despite the Village of Oak Park approving an agreement to split sales tax revenue, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will not be moving forward with its plans to open an Oak Park location in the historic Marshall Field and Company building on Lake Street. The upscale, grocery-restaurant hybrid decided to...
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire

The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots burglary suspect in Chinatown: police

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot a burglary suspect in the stomach in Chinatown Monday night. At about 6:37 p.m., a 32-year-old man was arriving home in the 300 block of West 24th Place when he saw a man burglarizing his residence, police said. The 32-year-old is a valid...
CHICAGO, IL

