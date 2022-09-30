Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
Thrillist
Lou Malnati's & Portillo's Are Teaming Up for an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza
Say what you want about Chicago cuisine. I just won't listen, especially as it relates to the treasured Lou Malnati's. The deep dish pizza slinger, which some (read: me) might argue as the Windy City's best, is teaming up with a fellow Chicago icon. In what has been described as...
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
wgnradio.com
The pros and cons of selling your house as is
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the decision to sell your home as is or do repairs before selling. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
For 66 Years, Near North Side Barber Alfredo Fricano Has Taken Care Of Cardinals, Crooks, Daleys And More
NEAR NORTH SIDE — For nearly 66 years, Alfredo Fricano has cut hair on the Near North Side — for Chicago’s crooks and cardinals alike. The 84-year-old barber, now toupeed but forever jovial, remembers when the neighborhood only had one high-rise and haircuts were $1.75 a pop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
Dad and Daughter From South Side Chicago, Owners of Black-Owned Frozen Pudding Line Now in Walgreens
Meet Lorenzo and Genesis Bencivenga, the father-daughter founders of Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding, who started their business as a way to create not only income but upward financial mobility. Selling their pudding on the streets of South Side Chicago, the Bencivengas have grown their business through ambition and determination, rocketing...
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Nini’s Deli, Which Has Faced Backlash Over Owner’s Homophobic And Racist Preaching, Has Closed Again In West Town
WEST TOWN — A West Town deli and restaurant that has faced protests and widespread condemnation for its owner’s hateful preaching and social media posts has closed for the second time. Nini’s Deli, 543 N. Noble St., closed in late September, according to a social media post. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
oakpark.com
Dom’s Kitchen pulls out of Lake Street deal
Despite the Village of Oak Park approving an agreement to split sales tax revenue, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will not be moving forward with its plans to open an Oak Park location in the historic Marshall Field and Company building on Lake Street. The upscale, grocery-restaurant hybrid decided to...
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
UniverSoul Circus Returns to Washington Park with high-flying stunts and family fun
“When I say big top, you say circus,” shouted Sifiso the “Whistle Man” as he warmed up an eager crowd at a UniverSoul Circus Saturday morning show. After a two-year pandemic break and straight from Washington, D.C., the traveling circus’ big top tent returned to Washington Park, 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, for their 29th season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police arrest man for the 15th time this year—about a week after arresting him for the 14th time
It seems like just last week we told you about Cary Mamola, who was arrested by Chicago police for the 14th time this year after allegedly going on a “miniature crime spree” in Lakeview. That’s because it was just last week. And Mamola has been quite busy since...
Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
Old Town shooting: CPD officer shoots, kills man on North Side, Chicago fire and police say
A Chicago police officer was also taken to the hospital with shortness of breath.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots burglary suspect in Chinatown: police
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot a burglary suspect in the stomach in Chinatown Monday night. At about 6:37 p.m., a 32-year-old man was arriving home in the 300 block of West 24th Place when he saw a man burglarizing his residence, police said. The 32-year-old is a valid...
14-year-old boy shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side on Saturday. The shooting happened on East 87th Place near Cottage Grove in Burnside around noon. Someone came up behind the victim and shot him in the leg and shoulder. He was hospitalized in stable condition. No...
Comments / 0