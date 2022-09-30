ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Kusshi Sushi Soft Opening NOW in Downtown Silver Spring; Deals Until Thursday

Back in September 2021 we let you know that Kusshi, a popular sushi restaurant in Pike & Rose, would be opening a new location called Kusshi.ko in Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly occupied by Gusto in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street). The restaurant has since dropped the “ko” from its name, but the soft opening is happening now.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Eater

Old Town’s Treasured Tasting Room Returns With a New Look and Menu

Remember Tasting Room? King Street’s brick-framed standby that originally opened in 2009 under restaurateur Robert Wiedmaier’s watch hasn’t seated any guests since the pandemic started. In early October, the 2,500-square-foot space finally resurfaces at the foot of the 107-room Lorien Hotel & Spa (1602 King Street, Alexandria,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted to see inside and the balcony, obviously

This rental is located at Newton Pl NW near Georgia Ave. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,700 / 2br – 1100ft2 – Penthouse 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo (Park View, Washington DC) Modern 2 bed / 2 bath two-story oasis penthouse for rent in the heart of Petworth at the Whitney Row. 1,100sqft light-filled unit with floor-to-ceiling windows with new hardwood floors and custom blinds throughout. The main floor has 1 bed / 1 bath with small private balcony. The upstairs level has 1 bed / 1 bath with a large private rooftop. The unit has a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, full-size refrigerator, microwave, and gas oven/range. The kitchen has a large island bar seating connected to the living / dining area. The unit has ample closet space throughout, with in-unit laundry. The unit comes with one off-street private parking space.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Restaurants
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
northernvirginiamag.com

NoVA’s First Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Is Serving Up Classic New Haven Pies

From clam pies to original tomato slices, you can now get a taste of New Haven cuisine without leaving the state. New Haven pizza, with its crispy, charred crust and flavor-packed signature toppings, has landed in Alexandria. Frank Pepe’s descendants have brought their pilgrimage-worthy pies to Northern Virginia in a setting that replicates the flagship 1930s Wooster Street location. Like in all 14 offshoots, guests can watch pizzas being assembled on long-handled, paddlelike peels and baked in a coal-burning oven from a dining room decked in dark wooden booths and family photos.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC

If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

The Wharf Expecting Residents for Free Oktoberfest Weekend

The Wharf is ready to host three days of Oktoberfest festivities from Friday, September 30 to October 2. Guests can enjoy German-inspired fare, Sam Adam Octoberfest beer (if they are 21 and older), along with Bavarian decor and costumes, throughout the weekend at Wharf restaurants including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, and Kirwan’s Irish Pub.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Owls#H Street#Adams Morgan#Sushi#Food Drink#Dc9#U Street Nw#Ethiopian#Italian
sancerresatsunset.com

Anderson House in Washington, D.C.

A Revolutionary War cannon sits atop the marble floor of the Gilded Age mansion. Anderson House in Washington, D.C., is not your typical museum. It resembles an intriguing meld of Newport cottage and 18th-century attic. History of Anderson House. The 95-room, beaux-arts mansion was the winter home of Larz Anderson,...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers

Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Gourmet Bazaar opens in new location in Rockville

Has relocated in Rockville. Back in March, I reported that the Persian deli and grocery store would be moving to 736-A Rockville Pike, and now the move is complete. The family-owned business was founded in 2013. In addition to groceries, they offer a full menu of freshly-prepared carry-out items, so you can pick up a hot lunch or dinner while restocking your pantry.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Metro unveils new DC headquarters, features one-stop shop for disabled riders

Metro and D.C. leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art Metrorail headquarters building in Southwest D.C. Thursday. The new building replaces the outdated Jackson Graham Building, the former headquarters building near Gallery Place in Northwest. The disabled community may be the most excited about the new central...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy