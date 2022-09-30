Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe Mertens
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
mocoshow.com
Kusshi Sushi Soft Opening NOW in Downtown Silver Spring; Deals Until Thursday
Back in September 2021 we let you know that Kusshi, a popular sushi restaurant in Pike & Rose, would be opening a new location called Kusshi.ko in Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly occupied by Gusto in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street). The restaurant has since dropped the “ko” from its name, but the soft opening is happening now.
Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In October
Daily temperatures are starting to cool down but the fall music season is still heating up. There are still opportunities to listen to great music while sitting outdoors but now we also have many traditional venues launching their fall calendars. Here are the October jazz music performances that caught our attention.
Eater
Old Town’s Treasured Tasting Room Returns With a New Look and Menu
Remember Tasting Room? King Street’s brick-framed standby that originally opened in 2009 under restaurateur Robert Wiedmaier’s watch hasn’t seated any guests since the pandemic started. In early October, the 2,500-square-foot space finally resurfaces at the foot of the 107-room Lorien Hotel & Spa (1602 King Street, Alexandria,...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted to see inside and the balcony, obviously
This rental is located at Newton Pl NW near Georgia Ave. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,700 / 2br – 1100ft2 – Penthouse 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo (Park View, Washington DC) Modern 2 bed / 2 bath two-story oasis penthouse for rent in the heart of Petworth at the Whitney Row. 1,100sqft light-filled unit with floor-to-ceiling windows with new hardwood floors and custom blinds throughout. The main floor has 1 bed / 1 bath with small private balcony. The upstairs level has 1 bed / 1 bath with a large private rooftop. The unit has a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, full-size refrigerator, microwave, and gas oven/range. The kitchen has a large island bar seating connected to the living / dining area. The unit has ample closet space throughout, with in-unit laundry. The unit comes with one off-street private parking space.
northernvirginiamag.com
NoVA’s First Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Is Serving Up Classic New Haven Pies
From clam pies to original tomato slices, you can now get a taste of New Haven cuisine without leaving the state. New Haven pizza, with its crispy, charred crust and flavor-packed signature toppings, has landed in Alexandria. Frank Pepe’s descendants have brought their pilgrimage-worthy pies to Northern Virginia in a setting that replicates the flagship 1930s Wooster Street location. Like in all 14 offshoots, guests can watch pizzas being assembled on long-handled, paddlelike peels and baked in a coal-burning oven from a dining room decked in dark wooden booths and family photos.
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC
If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
thedcpost.com
The Wharf Expecting Residents for Free Oktoberfest Weekend
The Wharf is ready to host three days of Oktoberfest festivities from Friday, September 30 to October 2. Guests can enjoy German-inspired fare, Sam Adam Octoberfest beer (if they are 21 and older), along with Bavarian decor and costumes, throughout the weekend at Wharf restaurants including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, and Kirwan’s Irish Pub.
sancerresatsunset.com
Anderson House in Washington, D.C.
A Revolutionary War cannon sits atop the marble floor of the Gilded Age mansion. Anderson House in Washington, D.C., is not your typical museum. It resembles an intriguing meld of Newport cottage and 18th-century attic. History of Anderson House. The 95-room, beaux-arts mansion was the winter home of Larz Anderson,...
NBC Washington
Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers
Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
EW.com
The View hosts defend Lizzo's performance with James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute
Lizzo's discography is literally music to the world's ears — but the singer's recent Washington, D.C. concert struck the wrong chord with certain critics, some of whom slammed the artist for playing a 200-year-old crystal flute that belonged to former U.S. President James Madison. The ladies of The View,...
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!: Radio One, The Broadcast Company That Started It All, Turns 42
Our founder Cathy Hughes helped start Radio One with Michael Hughes in 1987
Metro extended its station closures. Here’s what it means for your commute.
Virginia (DC News Now) — Since mid-September, six stations on Metro’s blue and yellow lines have been closed to passengers as the transit agency works to connect tracks to the future Potomac Yard Station. Those station closures were originally set to end on October 23. But after an unexpected announcement on Friday, they won’t end […]
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; One Unclaimed
Maryland Lottery reports that two winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring last week, while one was sold in Takoma Park but has gone unclaimed. A Bonus Bingo X20 ticket for $10,000 was sold at Hillendale Beer and Wine, 10117 New Hampshire Avenue, and a Racetrax ticket for $11,156.10 was sold at Veirs Mill Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road.
WUSA
18-year-old shot, killed on North Capitol Street
An 18-year-old was shot in Northwest, D.C., on Sunday, police say. Police are looking for a dark colored sedan with tinted windows.
rockvillenights.com
Gourmet Bazaar opens in new location in Rockville
Has relocated in Rockville. Back in March, I reported that the Persian deli and grocery store would be moving to 736-A Rockville Pike, and now the move is complete. The family-owned business was founded in 2013. In addition to groceries, they offer a full menu of freshly-prepared carry-out items, so you can pick up a hot lunch or dinner while restocking your pantry.
D.C. police seeking to identify two suspects wanted for Tuesday night shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Tuesday night in Northeast, D.C. Shortly before...
18-year-old shot and killed in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An teenager was shot and killed on Saturday night in Northeast, D.C....
WTOP
Metro unveils new DC headquarters, features one-stop shop for disabled riders
Metro and D.C. leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art Metrorail headquarters building in Southwest D.C. Thursday. The new building replaces the outdated Jackson Graham Building, the former headquarters building near Gallery Place in Northwest. The disabled community may be the most excited about the new central...
