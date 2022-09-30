Read full article on original website
Patricia SantAmour Gabbard
3d ago
This made me cry. Not sadness but joy in the resilience of the human brain and body. The fact that her family didn’t give up is a testament of love unconditional. Way to Jovanna
Reply
8
FJPunisher
3d ago
Her survival is thanks to God. I would say this is a modern day miracle. What a blessed young lady ..
Reply
7
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was arrested after a missing Phoenix man was discovered dead in a car trunk at a Las Vegas apartment complex. Tony Danh, 37, was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team in San Diego County on Sept. 29 in connection with the Aug. 19 discovery. Danh was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
KTAR.com
Child shot in Phoenix neighborhood, rushed to hospital; suspects outstanding
PHOENIX – A child was shot and rushed to the hospital Sunday night with wounds that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Phoenix police said. The girl, who is younger than 10, was shot near 71st and Southern avenues around 7:10 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8
Former Donald President is set to have a busy October with scheduled appearances in several states. Trump's organization announced on his website a Save America Rally an appearance called a Rally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Mesa, AZ (a suburb of the Phoenix, AZ area).
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
Las Vegas Hells Angels leader arrested in court, prosecutors call biker group ‘criminal organization’ as 8 face charges
A judge ordered the Las Vegas chapter leader of the Hells Angels to be taken into custody Monday on upgraded charges of racketeering and other offenses connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway.
fox10phoenix.com
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
18-Year-Old Kasi Johnson Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. According to state police, the driver of the Hyundai was traveling southbound. He failed to drive within the travel line and crashed in front of Nissan. The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 18-year-old...
KTAR.com
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Las Vegas Metro police find missing teen
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. Vanya Garcia, 16, was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue shorts, a floral print shirt, and pink shoes. According to police, she was last seen on Saturday,...
Las Vegas drug agents say man sold them 1,000 fentanyl pills, meth
Vegas man faces drug trafficking charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, prosecutors said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a sedan and a sports car were involved in the collision killing both drivers. The driver of the sedan failed to yield, turned left into his path, struck the sports car, and hit a concrete wall head-on. 49-year-old Ignacio Villareal was identified as the driver of...
foxla.com
Family sees video of loved one 5 years after Las Vegas massacre
LOS ANGELES - Tracy Shipp was not at the Route 91 Music Festival in 2017. Her sister, Laura, and her nephew, Corey were there. Corey made it out, Laura did not. Oct 1 is always hard for Shipp but this year there's a little bit of comfort. A few days...
Bench trial for a man accused of killing 2 young women in Phoenix
A bench trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate killings nearly 30 years ago near a metro Phoenix canal system.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
LVMPD: Officer allegedly committed open, gross lewdness during a treatment
A Las Vegas police officer is scheduled to appear in court after allegedly committing a crime of lewdness during treatment at a chiropractor office.
KTAR.com
Vegas survivors signal hope even as mass shootings persist
LAS VEGAS (AP) — It’s been five years since carnage and death sent his family running into the night, leaving them separated and terrified as a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. The memories don’t fade, they sharpen, William...
KTAR.com
Brit rockers Muse to bring world tour to Glendale arena in April 2023
PHOENIX – Grammy Award-winning British rockers Muse will bring their world tour to metro Phoenix in spring 2023. Presale tickets for the April 2, 2023 tour date for Will of the People at the Glendale arena go up for grabs online Tuesday at 10 a.m.. General sales tickets will...
AZFamily
Man found dead in west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
Comments / 3