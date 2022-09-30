Read full article on original website
Providence bridge replacement to start early
RIDOT will close part of Route 6 on Tuesday to replace a Providence bridge one day ahead of schedule.
iheart.com
More Problems For Rhode Island Bus Service
There are more problems that may impact the ability for people to ride the bus. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority says nearly 60 drivers are retiring and 30 positions need to be filled. RIPTA had already announced it is reducing the frequency of service on several bus routes starting...
Crossroads to renovate tower, move occupants to new development
Crossroads Rhode Island is turning an abandoned lot on Summer Street into a 176-unit apartment complex.
ABC6.com
‘Rhode Island is making significant progress’: McKee celebrates housing investments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee paid a visit to Crossroads Rhode Island Monday. The governor highlighted the success of the state’s investment in housing for the homeless. “By investing in both immediate needs like expanding our statewide shelter capacity and long-term projects like Crossroads’ Summer Street...
ABC6.com
Providence Bike Collective hosts ‘Big October Fix’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Bike Collective held its “Big October Fix” Sunday. The event saw volunteers help to fix up 100 bicycles that will be given to Providence residents. The bikes will go to several South Providence community organizations. Sunday’s event celebrated the completion of...
ABC6.com
Block Island Ferry services canceled for third straight day
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The Block Island Ferry canceled all services for Tuesday. In an announcement posted to their website, the ferry company explained that the cancellations were due to adverse sea conditions. Anyone with a traditional ticket to travel Saturday, Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday does not have...
ABC6.com
AAA Northeast: Gas prices drop 11 cents in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island dropped an average of 11 cents over the last week. Last week’s average price was $3.43, while this week’s is $3.32. Monday’s gas prices are 51 cents lower than they were a month...
ABC6.com
McKee to celebrate grand opening of Woonsocket Education Center
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will be in Woonsocket Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the city’s new education center. The Woonsocket Education Center will be offering courses for workforce training credentials as well as college credits. Plans for the new education center were first...
ABC6.com
Block Island continues work on permitting process on large events
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– The New Shoreham Town Council Monday said a permit process for large-scale gatherings on the island can expected at the beginning of 2023. After violence and misconduct on the island this summer, the council hopes this will provide more oversight to avoid overcrowding. “If the...
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces child tax rebates will start being issued this week
WARWICK, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced today the state will start issuing Child Tax Rebates to qualifying families beginning today, Monday, October 3. Child Tax Rebate payments are one of the important ways Rhode Island families benefit from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget signed by Governor McKee and approved by the General Assembly. The budget provides targeted taxpayer relief for Rhode Islanders, makes historic investments to address the housing crisis, and strengthens Rhode Island’s economy while providing financial relief to families, veterans, and local businesses.
GoLocalProv
Shortage of Bus Drivers Is Just the Beginning, RI’s Job Market Is a Mess
The implications of the new order of the state of Rhode Island’s workforce is having a bigger impact than if your entree comes out cold. Rhode Island's restaurants are down 3,000 workers. The state's hospitals combined have thousands of vacancies and are losing tens of millions a quarter due in part to overtime costs. Overall, the state’s workforce is 8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.
Woman injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
ABC6.com
Ways to avoid Hurricane Ian related scams
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- While the aftermath of a natural disaster can bring out the best in people in working together, it could also bring out the worst in others. The Better Business Bureau and other consumer agencies are warning of multiple scams also known as storm chasers taking taking advantage of the disaster, by coming up with ploys to take your money.
rinewstoday.com
“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters
A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
ABC6.com
Providence police give out free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department hosted an event Saturday where they gave out free steering wheel locks to Hyundai drivers in the city. Police said that they event was put together in an effort to prevent an increase in Hyundai thefts around Providence. The department gave...
WCVB
One dead, 5 others seriously injured after weekend crash on I-95
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died following a serious one-car crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Five others were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to state police, the group of six men was returning from a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub in a 2009...
ABC6.com
Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
speedonthewater.com
Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up
The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
