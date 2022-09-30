ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

iheart.com

More Problems For Rhode Island Bus Service

There are more problems that may impact the ability for people to ride the bus. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority says nearly 60 drivers are retiring and 30 positions need to be filled. RIPTA had already announced it is reducing the frequency of service on several bus routes starting...
TRAFFIC
Providence, RI
Traffic
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Providence Bike Collective hosts ‘Big October Fix’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Bike Collective held its “Big October Fix” Sunday. The event saw volunteers help to fix up 100 bicycles that will be given to Providence residents. The bikes will go to several South Providence community organizations. Sunday’s event celebrated the completion of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Block Island Ferry services canceled for third straight day

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The Block Island Ferry canceled all services for Tuesday. In an announcement posted to their website, the ferry company explained that the cancellations were due to adverse sea conditions. Anyone with a traditional ticket to travel Saturday, Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday does not have...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
ABC6.com

AAA Northeast: Gas prices drop 11 cents in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island dropped an average of 11 cents over the last week. Last week’s average price was $3.43, while this week’s is $3.32. Monday’s gas prices are 51 cents lower than they were a month...
TRAFFIC
ABC6.com

McKee to celebrate grand opening of Woonsocket Education Center

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will be in Woonsocket Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the city’s new education center. The Woonsocket Education Center will be offering courses for workforce training credentials as well as college credits. Plans for the new education center were first...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Block Island continues work on permitting process on large events

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– The New Shoreham Town Council Monday said a permit process for large-scale gatherings on the island can expected at the beginning of 2023. After violence and misconduct on the island this summer, the council hopes this will provide more oversight to avoid overcrowding. “If the...
POLITICS
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces child tax rebates will start being issued this week

WARWICK, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced today the state will start issuing Child Tax Rebates to qualifying families beginning today, Monday, October 3. Child Tax Rebate payments are one of the important ways Rhode Island families benefit from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget signed by Governor McKee and approved by the General Assembly. The budget provides targeted taxpayer relief for Rhode Islanders, makes historic investments to address the housing crisis, and strengthens Rhode Island’s economy while providing financial relief to families, veterans, and local businesses.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Shortage of Bus Drivers Is Just the Beginning, RI’s Job Market Is a Mess

The implications of the new order of the state of Rhode Island’s workforce is having a bigger impact than if your entree comes out cold. Rhode Island's restaurants are down 3,000 workers. The state's hospitals combined have thousands of vacancies and are losing tens of millions a quarter due in part to overtime costs. Overall, the state’s workforce is 8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Traffic
WPRI 12 News

Woman injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Ways to avoid Hurricane Ian related scams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- While the aftermath of a natural disaster can bring out the best in people in working together, it could also bring out the worst in others. The Better Business Bureau and other consumer agencies are warning of multiple scams also known as storm chasers taking taking advantage of the disaster, by coming up with ploys to take your money.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters

A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

One dead, 5 others seriously injured after weekend crash on I-95

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died following a serious one-car crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Five others were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to state police, the group of six men was returning from a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub in a 2009...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
speedonthewater.com

Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up

The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
NEWPORT, RI

