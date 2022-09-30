Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Interstate 17 closes in both directions after Monday’s storms in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 is closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
KTAR.com
Tornado damages residential properties in northern Arizona, winds reach 100 mph
PHOENIX — A tornado caused extensive damage to residences in Williams — about 33 miles west of Flagstaff — on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Williams Fire Department, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the Junipine Estates community north of Williams, where there were powerlines down and roofs missing from homes, according to the National Weather Service.
KTAR.com
More than 40,000 residents see outages while dust storm passes through Valley
PHOENIX — More than 40,000 residents experienced power outages Monday afternoon while a dust storm passed through the Valley. Over 32,000 SRP residents were without power, while more than 8,000 APS customers saw outages as of 4:30 p.m., according to the power utility companies. A dust storm entering the...
KTAR.com
Phoenix firefighters battle multiple fires caused by storm activity
PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department crews across the city tended to multiple fires caused by Monday’s storms. Firefighters responded to two greater alarm fires, which required the dispatch of additional units and predefined requirement sets, among seven concurrent fires, the department posted in a thread on Twitter. One...
KTAR.com
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
Two ramps reopen as I-10 widening work continues in Buckeye
Two ramps are back open to traffic after the Arizona Department of Transportation reconstructed them as part of the I-10 widening project in Buckeye.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman badly hurt in Sun City after being struck by a train, authorities say
PHOENIX - A woman in Sun City was slammed into by a train on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 3 and was rushed to the hospital. It happened this afternoon near 99th and Grand avenues. Details are limited, but authorities say a woman has life-threatening injuries. No other injuries are...
fox10phoenix.com
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
12news.com
What a monsoon! Lightning and precipitation was up across most of the state this summer
PHOENIX — A few isolated storms may be sticking around across our state, but the monsoon is officially over! With a strong showing for precipitation, the 2022 season also brought loads of lightning strikes. Data released by the Arizona State Climatologist showed that almost every county had above-average numbers...
KTAR.com
Driver detained after pedestrian killed while crossing Phoenix street
PHOENIX — A driver was detained after a pedestrian was killed while crossing a Phoenix street in a possible hit-and-run collision early Monday, authorities said. A man in his early 40s was found in the roadway near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Loop 303 closed in both directions for rollover crash in Litchfield Park
PHOENIX — Traffic was stalled on the Loop 303 in both directions after a rollover crash blocked multiple lanes near the Glendale Avenue exit ramp on Friday afternoon. Police blocked all northbound lanes and directed traffic off the road at the Bethany Home Road exit and blocked southbound lanes at the Glendale Avenue exit ramp around 2:45 p.m.
East Valley Tribune
QC inks another big water deal to meet town needs
Queen Creek has taken the next step toward its stated goal of achieving water independence by agreeing to buy 500,000 acre-feet of water from a group of landowners and farmers in Maricopa and La Paz counties for $30-million. The sellers are part of the Harquahala Valley Water Association in areas...
One dead, man in custody after hit-and-run near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road
A man is dead and another is in custody after a hit-and-run crash overnight near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
Phoenix New Times
These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed
Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
KTAR.com
Helicopter makes emergency landing in Mesa, no one injured
PHOENIX — A single-engine light helicopter made an emergency landing in a residential Mesa neighborhood early Saturday morning. The Bell 47 helicopter landed around 5:50 a.m. near Eighth Avenue and Center Street, authorities said. The pilot landed the aircraft without any injuries on the ground while the helicopter sustained...
KTAR.com
Mesa driver taken to hospital after vehicle strikes pole, crashes into canal
PHOENIX — A man in Mesa was taken to the hospital after his vehicle struck a street light and crashed into an irrigation canal Saturday, authorities said. The single-vehicle accident happened near Main Street and Gilbert Road just before 12 p.m., the Mesa Police Department said. When authorities arrived,...
KTAR.com
New trash pickup days start this week for most of Phoenix
PHOENIX – If you live Phoenix, you can probably throw away your old trash pickup schedule. New pickup days go into effect Monday for 80% of the city’s trash, garbage and green organic pickup customers. The quarterly bulk trash pickup schedule is not affected. The city sent out...
KTAR.com
Child shot in Phoenix neighborhood, rushed to hospital; suspects outstanding
PHOENIX – A child was shot and rushed to the hospital Sunday night with wounds that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Phoenix police said. The girl, who is younger than 10, was shot near 71st and Southern avenues around 7:10 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
