Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Interstate 17 closes in both directions after Monday’s storms in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 is closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Tornado damages residential properties in northern Arizona, winds reach 100 mph

PHOENIX — A tornado caused extensive damage to residences in Williams — about 33 miles west of Flagstaff — on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Williams Fire Department, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the Junipine Estates community north of Williams, where there were powerlines down and roofs missing from homes, according to the National Weather Service.
PHOENIX, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Traffic
KTAR.com

Phoenix firefighters battle multiple fires caused by storm activity

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department crews across the city tended to multiple fires caused by Monday’s storms. Firefighters responded to two greater alarm fires, which required the dispatch of additional units and predefined requirement sets, among seven concurrent fires, the department posted in a thread on Twitter. One...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Driver detained after pedestrian killed while crossing Phoenix street

PHOENIX — A driver was detained after a pedestrian was killed while crossing a Phoenix street in a possible hit-and-run collision early Monday, authorities said. A man in his early 40s was found in the roadway near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC inks another big water deal to meet town needs

Queen Creek has taken the next step toward its stated goal of achieving water independence by agreeing to buy 500,000 acre-feet of water from a group of landowners and farmers in Maricopa and La Paz counties for $30-million. The sellers are part of the Harquahala Valley Water Association in areas...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed

Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Helicopter makes emergency landing in Mesa, no one injured

PHOENIX — A single-engine light helicopter made an emergency landing in a residential Mesa neighborhood early Saturday morning. The Bell 47 helicopter landed around 5:50 a.m. near Eighth Avenue and Center Street, authorities said. The pilot landed the aircraft without any injuries on the ground while the helicopter sustained...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

New trash pickup days start this week for most of Phoenix

PHOENIX – If you live Phoenix, you can probably throw away your old trash pickup schedule. New pickup days go into effect Monday for 80% of the city’s trash, garbage and green organic pickup customers. The quarterly bulk trash pickup schedule is not affected. The city sent out...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Child shot in Phoenix neighborhood, rushed to hospital; suspects outstanding

PHOENIX – A child was shot and rushed to the hospital Sunday night with wounds that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Phoenix police said. The girl, who is younger than 10, was shot near 71st and Southern avenues around 7:10 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.

