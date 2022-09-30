ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady "Warning" News

If Gisele is hoping for Tom Brady to spend more time with her and the kids in retirement, broadcasting might not be the right choice for the legendary quarterback. Brady, 45, is set to join Fox Sports as its No. 1 NFL in-game analyst once he retires. Many believe that the 2022 season will be Brady's last at quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots fan sarcasm reaches all-time high with Bailey Zappe-Tom Brady comparisons

New England Patriots fans sarcastically compared rookie backup quarterback Bailey Zappe to Tom Brady after he made his debut in Week 4. The New England Patriots entered Week 4 without their starting quarterback Mac Jones, as he picked up a high ankle sprain the week prior. That meant that veteran Brian Hoyer would get the start for the Patriots on the road against the Green Bay Packers. However, Hoyer left the game in the first half due to a head injury, and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket

Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
NFL
#Rams#Super Bowl Mvp#Triple Crown#American Football#Acl#Mvp
Detroit Sports Nation

The Detroit Lions are hosting kicker tryouts this week – I say get funky with it

Detroit Lions to hold Kicker Tryouts this weekKickalicious, your time is now!. Well, if this wasn’t the most predictable snippet of news this week, we don’t know what is. Dave Birkett reports that the Detroit Lions will be holding Kicker tryouts this week after Dominik Eberle‘s abysmal performance Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Eberle missed two extra-point attempts in the first half.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position

The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good

Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Already Learned More Offense With Chiefs Than His 5 Great Seasons In Pittsburgh

JuJu Smith-Schuster has become another standout in the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver factory. Selected in the second round, 62nd overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft, Smith-Schuster evolved into a very good NFL wide receiver. He spent the first few seasons alongside Antonio Brown as the team’s No. 2 receiver, before eventually taking the over as the top target for Ben Roethlisberger for a few seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Panthers WR DJ Moore has interesting reaction to Matt Rhule comment

Wherever Baker Mayfield goes, issues with his wide receivers seem to follow. That has remained true with the Carolina Panthers, where DJ Moore appeared to throw subtle shade at Mayfield on Friday. Moore seemed to take exception with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who claimed the receivers need to help...
CHARLOTTE, NC

