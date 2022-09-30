ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Dollar General store in Pittsburgh held up at gunpoint

PITTSBURGH — Police said a man with a gun robbed a Dollar General store in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood. The robbery happened around 8:55 p.m. Monday at the story on the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man got away with an undisclosed amount...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County police search for missing Frazer Township woman

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police said Monday they are searching for a woman who has been missing since Sept. 11. Police believe her boyfriend may be responsible for her disappearance. County police said they were called to assist Frazer Township police with the disappearance of 59-year-old Darlene...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place. The man who was shot was found lying down on Maddock Place and was rushed to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies

A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Father of 5-year-old caught on video running with gun appears in court

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The father of a little girl seen chasing other children with a gun appeared before a judge this morning. All charges against Charles Counts were held in court. Those charges include endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Police said they were first...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtae.com

Fetterman holds rally for supporters in Pittsburgh's Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman held a rally Saturday for hundreds of supporters in Pittsburgh's Strip District. Despite the constant rain, more than 600 people turned out for the rally, according to the campaign's count. With less than 40 days until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Greene County SWAT team sworn in

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Training is officially underway for Greene County's new emergency response team, which will focus specifically on safety in schools. The new members of this critical incident response team were sworn in over the weekend. Members of the Greene County SWAT team are now available should...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire tears through home in Lawrence County

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. at a home on Mud Bridge Road. There was no initial word on what caused the fire.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

