This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
wtae.com
Dollar General store in Pittsburgh held up at gunpoint
PITTSBURGH — Police said a man with a gun robbed a Dollar General store in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood. The robbery happened around 8:55 p.m. Monday at the story on the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man got away with an undisclosed amount...
Pennsylvania man dies after fall from escalator inside Steelers Acrisure stadium; Name identified
A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police […]
wtae.com
Pittsburgh firefighters working to repair the homes of Florida firefighters, still on duty following Hurricane Ian's impact
PITTSBURGH — A team of local firefighters is in Florida on a mission to help their comrades in need. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Captain John Gardell said many Florida firefighters likely haven’t stopped working since Hurricane Ian made impact last week. Gardell is working with the International Association...
wtae.com
Allegheny County police search for missing Frazer Township woman
FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police said Monday they are searching for a woman who has been missing since Sept. 11. Police believe her boyfriend may be responsible for her disappearance. County police said they were called to assist Frazer Township police with the disappearance of 59-year-old Darlene...
pittsburghmagazine.com
This is the Kind of Neighborhood Where You’ll Want to Stay 40 Years
Pittsburgh is the kind of town where it’s still common to find families who’ve lived in the same place for 40 years. The city is full of nice little neighborhoods — and nice folks — so why move?. After all, that’s exactly how Jim and Rebecca...
wtae.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place. The man who was shot was found lying down on Maddock Place and was rushed to...
wtae.com
North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies
A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
wtae.com
Father of 5-year-old caught on video running with gun appears in court
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The father of a little girl seen chasing other children with a gun appeared before a judge this morning. All charges against Charles Counts were held in court. Those charges include endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Police said they were first...
More details released in Oliver High School assault
More information is being released regarding the sexual assault that took place at Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy on Thursday. An affidavit was obtained by KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin and describes the event in detail.
Allegheny County police probe Mt. Oliver shooting; victim found in Pittsburgh
Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Mt. Oliver late Friday linked to a gunshot victim found in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes. County police were called shortly before midnight to assist with a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver. At...
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
wtae.com
Local sportsmen's club says facility rented 'under false pretenses' for event promoting white supremacy
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A local sportsmen’s club was allegedly misled when an event held at its facility turned out to be an event promoting white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Special Counsel for the Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, Phil DiLucente said the club’s management understood a recent event booked...
wtae.com
Fetterman holds rally for supporters in Pittsburgh's Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman held a rally Saturday for hundreds of supporters in Pittsburgh's Strip District. Despite the constant rain, more than 600 people turned out for the rally, according to the campaign's count. With less than 40 days until...
One of Pittsburgh’s most wanted criminals has been arrested
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Allegheny County Sheriff’s office has reported that a Clairton man who...
wtae.com
Guests evacuated at extended stay hotel in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Guests at the Homewood Suites on Smallman Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District were forced outside for a little less than an hour on Thursday morning. That followed a report of smoke that brought firefighters to the building around 4:15 a.m. There was no word on the...
wtae.com
Escaping Kennywood: How one person describes being at the park during Saturday's shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Katherine Shaw and her son wanted to end their Saturday night at Kennywood Park by going through a haunted house. The family went inside looking for a scare, not knowing the real nightmare was outside. As police swarmed Kennywood in West Mifflin, Shaw and her...
Three separate shooting reported around Pittsburgh
Police officers and EMS were called Friday night around 10 p.m. to Wyoming Street where a female was found shot. She was taken to the hospital with no word on her condition.
wtae.com
Greene County SWAT team sworn in
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Training is officially underway for Greene County's new emergency response team, which will focus specifically on safety in schools. The new members of this critical incident response team were sworn in over the weekend. Members of the Greene County SWAT team are now available should...
wtae.com
Fire tears through home in Lawrence County
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. at a home on Mud Bridge Road. There was no initial word on what caused the fire.
