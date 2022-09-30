Read full article on original website
1 arrested for assault, shooting at girlfriend’s family
An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Bushnell Township after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend before firing a shotgun at her family.
Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
Family of woman killed in crash with speeding sheriff’s cruiser wants deputy held accountable
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – The family of a Fennville woman who was struck and killed by a speeding sheriff’s patrol car wants the now-former deputy held accountable. Ofelia Nunez, 74, was killed in the June 12 crash that seriously injured her husband, Jose Nunez. “We just want justice...
Man, 20, found with empty liquor bottles in car after deadly East Beltline crash, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash had been drinking and police found empty liquor bottles in his car, court documents show. Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, several officers went to the intersection of Knapp Street NE & E Beltline Avenue NE on the report of a serious accident. When they got there, they saw a woman dead, lying in the median. She has been identified as 54-year-old Clarissa Duran from New Mexico. Family notifications have been made.
Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
Top Headlines: Man Killed in Osceola County Crash, and More
A single-vehicle accident on Friday in Osceola County left one man dead. Michigan State Police say a Copemish man was arrested for brandishing a handgun in a Thompsonville park last Friday. Read More. Starting in 2023, bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinaw Bridge. . An accident...
Deputies: Driver runs red light, hit by semi-truck
Authorities say a man was injured after he drove through a red light and was struck by a semi-truck.
Woman sentenced to jail time for role in GR riot
A woman has been sentenced to serve a year in jail for her role in the 2020 riot in downtown Grand Rapids.
No injuries when airsoft gun fired into crowd at Woodland Mall
Someone used an airsoft gun to shoot at a crowd of people outside Woodland Mall over the weekend, police say.
Man held without bond after woman’s body found in his apartment
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man who was captured in Mexico after allegedly killing a woman in Wyoming was ordered held without bond at his arraignment Monday, Oct. 3, in Wyoming District Court. Yenly Garcia, 44, is charged with open murder in the killing of a Mollie Schmidt, 33,...
West Michigan man faces murder charges after escape to Mexico
Prosecutors charged a Wyoming, Michigan man with murder Monday after being extradited from Mexico. 44-year-old Yenly Garcia is accused of shooting 33-year-old Plainfield Township resident Mollie Schmidt back in August. Garcia had been on the lam for nearly three weeks until the Wyoming Police Department in coordination with the United...
Man gets life for 2021 killing near Kentwood
A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing another man near Kentwood in early 2021.
Two Hurt from US-31 Crash in West Olive
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 3, 2022) – The drivers involved in a two-vehicle injury crash along US-31 in West Olive on Monday afternoon are expected to recover from their ailments. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the trunk...
Police arrest man accused of several vehicle thefts throughout Roosevelt Park
The Roosevelt Park Police Department says officers arrested someone who they believe is responsible for several recent thefts from unlocked vehicles throughout the city.
Missing Kent Co. teen found in North Carolina
A 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area who was believed to have left home with a man from New York has been found, deputies say.
2 hurt in southern Grand Rapids shooting
Two people were hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.
GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
Martin man pleads guilty to soliciting teens online
A man accused of soliciting sex from teenagers online has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
One arrested in Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is in custody following a Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman on Friday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on East Beltline Avenue near Knapp Street. The woman was driving northbound when another car...
