Mecosta County, MI

9&10 News

Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned

Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
LUTHER, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 20, found with empty liquor bottles in car after deadly East Beltline crash, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash had been drinking and police found empty liquor bottles in his car, court documents show. Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, several officers went to the intersection of Knapp Street NE & E Beltline Avenue NE on the report of a serious accident. When they got there, they saw a woman dead, lying in the median. She has been identified as 54-year-old Clarissa Duran from New Mexico. Family notifications have been made.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Haven, MI
County
Mecosta County, MI
Mecosta County, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Stanwood, MI
recordpatriot.com

Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

West Michigan man faces murder charges after escape to Mexico

Prosecutors charged a Wyoming, Michigan man with murder Monday after being extradited from Mexico. 44-year-old Yenly Garcia is accused of shooting 33-year-old Plainfield Township resident Mollie Schmidt back in August. Garcia had been on the lam for nearly three weeks until the Wyoming Police Department in coordination with the United...
WYOMING, MI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
whtc.com

Two Hurt from US-31 Crash in West Olive

OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 3, 2022) – The drivers involved in a two-vehicle injury crash along US-31 in West Olive on Monday afternoon are expected to recover from their ailments. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the trunk...
WEST OLIVE, MI
iheart.com

GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

One arrested in Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is in custody following a Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman on Friday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on East Beltline Avenue near Knapp Street. The woman was driving northbound when another car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

