Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Clemson game set for primetime kickoff
Florida State Seminoles football will play under the lights once again in Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU is set to take on the No. 5 Clemson Tigers at 7:30pm EST on October 15, the last of a challenging three-game stretch in which the Seminoles will have faced a trio of top 15 teams (No. 15 Wake Forest, No. 14 NC State).
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State safety Jamie Robinson earns ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors
After a big game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Florida State Seminoles safety Jammie Robinson earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors from the ACC, the conference announced Monday. Robinson recorded the highest single game-high tackles total for a Seminoles defender this year, registering 13 tackles against Wake...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU drops out of top 25
Florida State Seminoles football suffered its first defeat of the 2022 season last Saturday, falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 31-21 at home. FSU, ranked for the first time since 2018, lost its fourth straight matchup as a top 25 program (2018 Virginia Tech, 2017 NC State, 2017 Alabama).
Tomahawk Nation
FSU road underdog to NC State
FSU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) struggled in the first half against Wake, only putting up 7 points while the Demon Deacons marched down the field to take a 21-7 lead, at one point leading 28-7 before the Seminoles’ comeback attempt. NC State faltered vs. Clemson, constantly playing from behind in...
Tomahawk Nation
Mike Norvell reviews Wake Forest loss, talks team health ahead of NC State
The Florida State Seminoles are coming of an upset loss at home against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Looking ahead to next weekend against the NC State Wolfpack, Mike Norvell reflected on his teams performance and what FSU needs to do to get better. Wake Forest seemingly played lights out...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. NC State set for 8 p.m. kickoff
Florida State Seminoles football, coming off its first loss of the season, is going to have to bounce back quickly. FSU is set to head on the road to Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, where the Seminoles will face off against the NC State Wolfpack in yet another litmus test of the progress the squad has truly made in year three under head coach Mike Norvell.
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news
In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Volleyball, Softball, Golf, and other Noles sports news. As we get further into the fall sports, we will continue to keep you up...
Tomahawk Nation
Jared Verse dressed out, game-time decision vs. Wake Forest
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is gearing up to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home, with a 3:41 p.m. kickoff from Tallahassee set to be broadcast on ABC. One of the questions around the game is the availability of defensive end Jared Verse, who...
Tomahawk Nation
Instant reaction: FSU loses first game of season to Wake Forest
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football lost its first game of the season on Saturday, falling 31-21 to No. 22 Wake Forest. It was a frustrating game mainly because FSU could have definitely won had it not failed to execute across the board — the offense couldn’t stay on the field, the defense couldn’t get off it. Wake absolutely earned every one of its 31 points, putting together scoring drives of 90, 80, 75 and 73 yards.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Wake Forest: Pregame notes, updates
It’s gameday in Tallahassee. For just the second time in series history (2008), No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football and the No. 23 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will meet as ranked opponents. Wake (3-1, 0-1 ACC) is coming off a close overtime loss to Clemson while FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is off to its best start in nearly a decade.
Tomahawk Nation
First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest
Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be in just a few minutes live from Doak Campbell Stadium on the ABC Network. Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
Tomahawk Nation
No. 7 FSU soccer defeats Miami
No. 7 Florida State (8-0-2) defeated Miami (3-5-2) by a 1-0 score today in Coral Gables, FL. Miami came out with an effective strategy. The Canes mostly stayed behind the ball but they did high press at times. UM also frustrated FSU with opportunistic fouling. The Canes had seven fouls in the first half compared to three for the Noles. In truth, none of the fouls were individually bad enough to warrant a booking but there were so many that it frustrated Florida State.
Tomahawk Nation
Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Wake Forest
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD. When the third quarter ends, please move...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Wake Forest: Halftime notes, observations
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football, playing its first game as a ranked team since 2018, is facing off against its hardest test of the season so far in the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. It’s been a whole lot of bad and not too much good for FSU,...
Tomahawk Nation
4 questions, 4 answers: FSU stumbles against Wake Forest
Florida State Seminoles football dropped its first game of the season on Saturday, stumbling in a 31-21 loss to the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. It was Wake’s third straight win against FSU, and the Seminoles’ fourth straight loss as a ranked team. While FSU managed to fight back from a 21-point deficit, it struggled throughout the game due to self-inflicted mistakes ranging from failing to finish drives on both sides of the ball and easily avoidable penalties.
Tomahawk Nation
Jordan Travis, Mycah Pittman and Jared Verse talk after loss to Wake Forest
After their first 4-0 start since 2015, the Florida State Seminoles were tasked with facing one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. Wake Forest is an extremely experienced team and it was clearly displayed throughout the game. The Seminoles had a chance to keep their foot on the gas and even a chance to come back in the game, but constant mishaps led to flags and forced opportunities.
Tomahawk Nation
Game Story: FSU struggles on offense, defense in loss to Wake Forest
The Florida State Seminoles kicked off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons under a beautiful Florida sun inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. The two ranked teams were 4-0 and 3-1 respectively and the Deacons will be riding home with a win under their belt. The Seminoles received the ball...
Tomahawk Nation
What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU vs. Wake Forest
Florida State Seminoles football hosted the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for their third straight ACC matchup of the season. After starting 4-0 for the first time since 2015, the Noles played their first ranked opponent of the season. Wake has one of the best offenses that FSU will see this season, and showcased that throughout as Wake Forest defeated Florida State 31-21 with a quality offensive showing from their receivers and quarterback Sam Hartman.
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee losing its appeal for students?
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near FAMU and FSU, popular clubs and restaurants have closed, and FAMU, has been portrayed poorly in the media on several occasions. There was a...
WCTV
Joe Bullard being inducted in the National Black Radio Hall of Fame
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee radio great Joe Bullard thanked his listeners at 96.1 jamz on Friday, that as he gets ready to head to St. Louis for induction into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame. Joe has been working in radio since the 1960′s, while his career started...
