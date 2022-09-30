ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The past three years have been California’s driest on record and state officials said Monday that they’re preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
Watch Now: Intense video shows Hurricane Ian’s eyewall sweeping over Florida island

Intense video shows Hurricane Ian’s eyewall passing over Pine Island, Florida, on September 28th. Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices. To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A longtime volunteer firefighter died while battling a large wildfire in drought-stricken central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. Mike Moody, 59, the assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering...
Panel rejects $1M payouts to inmates given vaccine overdoses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state board on Monday rejected claims for $1 million payments for 52 prison inmates who were given six times the proper dose of COVID-19 vaccines last year. The three-member State Appeals Board, which considers state legal financial obligations, unanimously denied the claims from...
Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500, the governor’s office announced Monday. The state will start sending out the payments...
