Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Florida’s death toll from Hurricane Ian rises to 88 as the search for survivors continues
(CNN) — The number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to 88 on Monday, days after the storm made landfall at Category 4 strength, decimating coastal towns and leaving rescue crews searching for survivors while communities face the daunting task of rebuilding. At least 54 people...
crossroadstoday.com
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The past three years have been California’s driest on record and state officials said Monday that they’re preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
crossroadstoday.com
Watch Now: Intense video shows Hurricane Ian’s eyewall sweeping over Florida island
Intense video shows Hurricane Ian’s eyewall passing over Pine Island, Florida, on September 28th. Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices. To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.
crossroadstoday.com
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A longtime volunteer firefighter died while battling a large wildfire in drought-stricken central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. Mike Moody, 59, the assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crossroadstoday.com
Panel rejects $1M payouts to inmates given vaccine overdoses
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state board on Monday rejected claims for $1 million payments for 52 prison inmates who were given six times the proper dose of COVID-19 vaccines last year. The three-member State Appeals Board, which considers state legal financial obligations, unanimously denied the claims from...
crossroadstoday.com
Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500, the governor’s office announced Monday. The state will start sending out the payments...
Comments / 0