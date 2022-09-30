Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic addresses fan base frustrations about Auburn's offense
Cole Cubelic has heard from the Auburn fan base, and as a former Auburn offensive lineman, the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host has taken time to offer an explanation. The problem is Auburn doesn’t have bread and butter-type plays like a counter or power to lean on. “I...
dawgnation.com
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin defends Stetson Bennett, heaps praise on Georgia quarterback
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s job is to find a way to beat Stetson Bennett next Saturday, but on Monday he was defending the Georgia quarterback. When a Birmingham television reporter began a question by suggesting Bennett was “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” Harsin made his stance clear.
Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon
An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum. Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
247Sports
Quick Quotes: Bryan Harsin on LSU loss, trip to Georgia
AUBURN, Alabama — The Tigers have a daunting task ahead after a 3-2 start, with back-to-back road trips to top-10 opponents now on the docket. First up is this weekend at No. 2 Georgia, where Auburn hasn't won since 2005. Bryan Harsin will look to guide his team to a bounce-back performance after blowing a 17-0 lead to LSU over the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Shocked By Alabama's Mistakes Today
Alabama led Arkansas 21-0 but now is holding on to the lead for dear life in the second half. Thanks to Bryce Young's injury and some uncharacteristic Tide errors, Arkansas got things as close as 28-23 late in the third quarter. Alabama just scored to make it 35-23 in the early fourth, but isn't out of danger yet.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn WR sidelined for tonight's showdown with LSU, per report
Auburn has a huge game on tap tonight at home against LSU. Tigers coach Bryan Harsin is firmly on the hot seat on The Pains and could use a big win over an LSU squad that has improved with each passing week. Auburn, per reports, will be without junior wide...
College Football World Believes Major Coach Is Getting Fired Today
The college football world believes a major head coach is probably getting fired on Sunday. Auburn fell to LSU, 21-17, on Saturday evening. The Tigers are now 3-2 on the season. Is Bryan Harsin's time done at Auburn?. Many fans are convinced that he will be out as the team's...
College Football World Reacts To Auburn Fan Video
Times are tough at Auburn right now. The Tigers fell to 3-2 on the season following Saturday night's tough loss to LSU. Auburn blew a major lead against its SEC West Division rival. Video of a sad Auburn fan has gone viral on social media on Sunday morning. Every college...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gear up for game day with these top Auburn University fan apparel picks
Football season has finally kicked off and it’s time for Auburn’s big game against LSU. Now is the perfect time to stock up on Auburn Tigers fan apparel in show support for your favorite team this Saturday. Fanatics is one of the better websites to purchase fan gear....
247Sports
Bryan Harsin defends job security, program's trajectory after LSU meltdown
AUBURN, Alabama — Improvement was teased in the form of a big first-half lead. But all-too-familiar trends quickly swept over Auburn in its latest loss under Bryan Harsin. Harsin’s team spotted LSU a 17-0 lead in the second quarter then went scoreless for the rest of the game, dropping to 3-2 (1-1 SEC) on the season with a 21-17 home loss on Saturday night.
Auburn Plainsman
The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn
The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
Look: This Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Tonight
It's a sad time to be an Auburn football fan. Bryan Harsin called a ridiculous trick play vs. LSU this Saturday night. It ended in an easy interception by an LSU defender. One Auburn fan, in particular, can't believe what she's watching tonight. A photo of a sad Auburn fan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
Weekend crash claims life of Auburn resident
A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday on Lee County Road 54, approximately four miles south of Opelika. According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Victor...
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
Columbus native debuts in Tyler Perry’s latest release
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus native made her dancing debut this past weekend in Tyler Perry’s most recent release A Jazzman’s Blues which features a storyline of forbidden love back in the 30’s. Her journey to the big screen was not an easy one; she sat down with WRBL to provide insight into her road […]
Auburn man dies in early morning crash along Lee Rd. 54
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has died in an early morning single vehicle crash. Just after midnight, Sunday, October 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 911 received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 Block of Lee Rd 54. Emergency crews responded and the sole occupant was transported to East […]
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
WSFA
Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Verizon customers in the Montgomery have reported connectivity issues over the weekend. Some customers told WSFA 12 News they’ve had issues with incoming and outgoing calls. Users also said some messages took a while to send. “Every time I call someone, they say I...
Comments / 0