Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic addresses fan base frustrations about Auburn's offense

Cole Cubelic has heard from the Auburn fan base, and as a former Auburn offensive lineman, the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host has taken time to offer an explanation. The problem is Auburn doesn’t have bread and butter-type plays like a counter or power to lean on. “I...
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon

An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum.  Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin.  Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Quick Quotes: Bryan Harsin on LSU loss, trip to Georgia

AUBURN, Alabama — The Tigers have a daunting task ahead after a 3-2 start, with back-to-back road trips to top-10 opponents now on the docket. First up is this weekend at No. 2 Georgia, where Auburn hasn't won since 2005. Bryan Harsin will look to guide his team to a bounce-back performance after blowing a 17-0 lead to LSU over the weekend.
AUBURN, AL
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Alabama's Mistakes Today

Alabama led Arkansas 21-0 but now is holding on to the lead for dear life in the second half. Thanks to Bryce Young's injury and some uncharacteristic Tide errors, Arkansas got things as close as 28-23 late in the third quarter. Alabama just scored to make it 35-23 in the early fourth, but isn't out of danger yet.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn Fan Video

Times are tough at Auburn right now. The Tigers fell to 3-2 on the season following Saturday night's tough loss to LSU. Auburn blew a major lead against its SEC West Division rival. Video of a sad Auburn fan has gone viral on social media on Sunday morning. Every college...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Bryan Harsin defends job security, program's trajectory after LSU meltdown

AUBURN, Alabama — Improvement was teased in the form of a big first-half lead. But all-too-familiar trends quickly swept over Auburn in its latest loss under Bryan Harsin. Harsin’s team spotted LSU a 17-0 lead in the second quarter then went scoreless for the rest of the game, dropping to 3-2 (1-1 SEC) on the season with a 21-17 home loss on Saturday night.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn

The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: This Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Tonight

It's a sad time to be an Auburn football fan. Bryan Harsin called a ridiculous trick play vs. LSU this Saturday night. It ended in an easy interception by an LSU defender. One Auburn fan, in particular, can't believe what she's watching tonight. A photo of a sad Auburn fan...
AUBURN, AL
Sports
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Weekend crash claims life of Auburn resident

A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday on Lee County Road 54, approximately four miles south of Opelika. According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Victor...
AUBURN, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go

Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Columbus native debuts in Tyler Perry’s latest release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus native made her dancing debut this past weekend in Tyler Perry’s most recent release A Jazzman’s Blues which features a storyline of forbidden love back in the 30’s. Her journey to the big screen was not an easy one; she sat down with WRBL to provide insight into her road […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn man dies in early morning crash along Lee Rd. 54

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has died in an early morning single vehicle crash. Just after midnight, Sunday, October 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 911 received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 Block of Lee Rd 54. Emergency crews responded and the sole occupant was transported to East […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Verizon customers in the Montgomery have reported connectivity issues over the weekend. Some customers told WSFA 12 News they’ve had issues with incoming and outgoing calls. Users also said some messages took a while to send. “Every time I call someone, they say I...
MONTGOMERY, AL

