InsuranceNewsNet

Cognosante's Customer Experience Business Sector to Support CMS Enrollment Assistance Program for Medicaid Unwinding

Cognosante's customer experience (CX) business sector, CognoConnected, has been awarded the. (CMS). The 19-month contract has an approximate value of. CMS Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight. (CCIIO) in ensuring continuity of coverage for individuals and families impacted by the Medicaid Unwinding at the end of the Coronavirus Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Arizona State
InsuranceNewsNet

Independence Blue Cross offers affordable 2023 Medicare Advantage plans that feature broad access to care and enhanced benefits

(Independence) today announced its 2023 Medicare Advantage offerings. They feature enhanced benefits, more virtual care options, and a new Keystone 65 Liberty HMO medical only plan. Independence is also offering some plans with zero-dollar monthly premiums, zero-dollar copays for primary care visits, and zero-dollar Tier 1 preferred generic drugs when purchased at preferred pharmacies or by mail order. And the benefits don't stop there. This year, members will have access to a new fitness membership available at no cost through.
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Medicare Part B Premium to Drop for First Time in a Decade

On Tuesday, during an event in the Rose Garden, President Joe Biden highlighted his and Congressional Democrats’ efforts to protect and strengthen Medicare and lower health care costs for seniors. Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums decrease in 2023, the first time in more than a decade that the tab will be lower than the year before, the…
U.S. POLITICS
InsuranceNewsNet

Pa. bill could ease insurance OK for new treatments

HARRISBURG — Chronically ill patients could find it easier to get their insurance companies to OK new treatments under a bill. lawmakers are hustling to pass in the final days of the legislative session. The 67-page bill, which mostly applies to private insurers, would remove prior authorization for emergency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
