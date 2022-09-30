Chuckey-Doak Overcomes Deficits, Knocks Off Unicoi

ERWIN — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights don’t avoid drama. They embrace it. They thrive on it.

Playing in a hostile environment on the road at Gentry Stadium, the Black Knights twice trailed by two touchdowns before driving home with a 34-20 win over the Unicoi County Blue Devils – ranked No. 4 in Class 3A – on Thursday night.

Chuckey-Doak improves to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 1-3A, while Unicoi County drops to 6-1, 1-1.

“We started out rough tonight, but we finished strong and that’s really all that matters,” said Chuckey-Doak senior Rio Little. “It doesn’t matter how far down we are, we’ll always come back. The Knights don’t quit.”

Chuckey-Doak is tied with West Greene atop the region standings at 2-0.

The Black Knights’ final two region games will be at home against Claiborne on Oct. 14 and West Greene on Oct. 28.

West Greene’s final region games are at home against Unicoi County on Oct. 14 and then at Chuckey-Doak.

“That was a gutsy win,” first-year Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall told the Knights in the postgame huddle. “I’m going to have to go see a cardiologist because you guys about gave me a heart attack tonight.”

The first half belonged to Unicoi County and its heralded senior running back Nehemiah Edwards.

Coming off a 343-yard, seven-touchdown performance in a win over Sullivan East a week earlier, Edwards ran for 143 yards and two TDs that gave Unicoi County a 13-0 lead at halftime over Chuckey-Doak.

Over the final two quarters, though, the Knights slowed Edwards to 32 yards and a TD on 13 carries.

“We moved the defensive front a little bit, but our guys were just tackling better (in the second half),” Kuykendall said. “We were getting to (Edwards) in the first half, we just couldn’t finish tackles. Kudos to our defense for playing hard all night.”

On the first possession of the second half, Chuckey-Doak put together an 88-yard scoring drive to pull within 13-6.

A 74-yard pass from Cadin Tullock to Little on third-and-8 from the Chuckey-Doak 13-yard line put the Knights at the Unicoi County 13.

Two runs from Brasen Murvin set up a 9-yard TD pass by Tullock at the 8:47 mark of the third quarter.

Edwards answered with a 1-yard TD run that capped a 72-yard drive on Unicoi County’s ensuing possession and pushed the Blue Devils to a 20-6 lead at the 6:02 mark of the third.

The big play of the drive came on a 62-yard pass from Ty Engle to Edwards on third-and-11 from the Unicoi County 27.

With 2:17 to play in the third, Chuckey-Doak junior wide receiver Isaiah Treadway took a screen pass from Tullock and raced 94 yards down the right sideline to pull the Black Knights within 20-14.

At the 11:12 mark of the fourth quarter, Chuckey-Doak grabbed a 21-20 lead when Tullock hit Little in stride down the left sideline for a 70-yard TD pass.

On third-and-25 from the Chuckey-Doak 30, Little got behind a Unicoi County defensive back and pulled in Tullock’s toss over his right shoulder.

“I don’t get the opportunity to make those catches often. I was really impressed with myself that I caught that,” Little said with a chuckle. “I thought I was going to get butter fingers and drop it, but I didn’t.

“That was the momentum swinger. That was the play we needed. Kudos to Cadin Tullock for throwing dots tonight. And kudos to Isaiah Treadway. He made a great play (with his 94-yard TD) that put us within range of the lead.”

Kuykendall also credited the play calling of offensive coordinator Chris Slone.

“He had something ready for that situation and Rio went down there and made a big catch,” Kuykendall said. “Rio made a couple big catches that kept the chains moving. That was just another big play by him and a great throw by Cadin. They practice that all the time, and you’re starting to see that out here in the games.”

With 5:06 to play, Murvin pushed Chuckey-Doak to a 27-20 lead with a 7-yard TD run.

And with 2:17 left, Murvin scored from 27 yards out to make it 34-20.

Murvin finished with 142 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.

After completing just one of nine passes for 5 yards with two interceptions in the first half, Tullock wound up six of 18 for 266 yards and three TDs.

While Chuckey-Doak’s offense was making the big comeback, its defense was giving the time to do so.

The Knights’ big men up front – Nathan Norton, Leiland Hensley and Richard Sasala – harassed Engle most of the second half with Norton having two big sacks and Hensley making another in the fourth quarter.

Engle wound up completing 10 of 22 passes for 162 yards with three interceptions.

Nicholas Palazzo, Treadway and Austin Morris had the interceptions for Chuckey-Doak.