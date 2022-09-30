Read full article on original website
Essence CEO Explains Why The Future Is ‘Doomed’ Without Black Women’s Involvement at Revolt Summit
Essence CEO Caroline A. Wanga made it her business to “reposition who the Black woman is” this past weekend at the Revolt Summit x AT&T 2022. She made it clear that the future would be “doomed” without the Black woman’s involvement. The two-day conference took...
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
God’s Creatures is a film on why rapists are protected. Its makers are asking why distributors won’t pick it up
Paul Mescal and Emily Watson on why they made a film about an Irish fishing village, and what it has to say about sex and control in America
Award-Winning South African Artist Gabrielle Goliath Makes Her U.S. Debut with Stunning Dallas Installation
In late August 2019, Uyinene Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old student at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, was brutally raped and murdered. Despite the country having one of the highest rates of rape and femicide in the world (or perhaps, because of it), outrage was widespread and thousands of activists and protesters launched the “Am I Next” movement. Within months, the government declared gender-based violence a national crisis and announced plans to tackle the issue. The incident has loomed large for South African multi-disciplinary artist Gabrielle Goliath, who last year debuted Chorus, a two-channel video and sound installation that acts...
Millionaire under investigation for burning Frida Kahlo art in NFT stunt
At the end of July, art collector and crypto millionaire Martin Mobarak invited a select few to his Miami mansion. His party celebrated the launch of his ‘exclusive NFT collection’ in a way so provocative that Mexican authorities are now investigating the matter. Mobarak’s project Frida.NFT plans to...
Inside the Secret, Very Expensive World of Hollywood’s Star Art Collectors
In the 30-odd years Barbara Guggenheim has worked as Tom Cruise’s art adviser, a theme has been established: “He collects works that are very intense, that have a lot of movement and that are very positive, and I think that that’s who he is,” Guggenheim told The Daily Beast. No kidding—over a career spanning decades, Cruise has solidified his reputation as one of the hardest-working, hardest-driving actors in the blockbuster business; a relentless force of nature who propelled Top Gun: Maverick, the juggernaut sequel to the ’80s classic, to box office Valhalla this year and who also once jumped for...
Bridgett McGowen-Hawkins Launches New Book – “Real Talk: What Other Experts Won’t Tell You About How to Make Presentations That Sizzle, 2e”
The first edition of Real Talk was the winner of a 2020 Best Indie Book Award, and Real Talk, 2e, builds on that success, providing more no-nonsense, practical, ready-to-use public speaking advice and proven presentation strategies for the busy professional. Chandler, Arizona – Sep 30, 2022 – Noted author and...
A Frida Kahlo Drawing Was Destroyed to Make NFTs
A Mexican entrepreneur told a well-heeled crowd in Miami that what came next was “going to change the lives of thousands of children.” Then he set alight a drawing by Frida Kahlo, perhaps Mexico’s most famous artist. The audience cheered. The whimsical sketches of a world-renowned painter...
'Like walking into a crystal': our first preview of the Art Gallery of NSW's new Sydney Modern
In 1972, when the Art Gallery of New South Wales opened its first modern building, it was rightly praised for its innovative design. Architect Andrew Andersons incorporated the latest aspects of museum architecture. The egg crate ceilings were designed to reduce noise for people walking on its marble floors. There were moveable screens that looked like walls and adjustable light levels for fragile art. But where the building faced Sydney Harbour, Andersons placed a giant window. The intrusion of reality into art connected visitors to the world outside. It was revolutionary for the time, a marked contrast to the giant...
Producing Variety’s Power of Women Event Cultivates Creative Community
While success is often said to be the result of good planning, one could argue that a plan is only as good as the team executing it. From conceptualizing the stage design to crafting an engaging run of show, event production is a collaborative art not for the faint of heart, especially when the intention behind a brand activation is to honor philanthropic achievements and celebrate those making an impact. Now in its 13th year, Variety’s Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime, is an homage to women in the entertainment industry who are leading the charge and dedicating their time...
Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art
"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
Indigenous Hip-Hop is Entering a Golden Age
Just over a decade after releasing her forward-thinking anthem “I’m Proud (Remix),” JB the First Lady is poised to empower the next generation. At the end of September the Vancouver-based, Nuxalk Onondaga Nations MC will perform at a local high school that will host her for four assemblies in order to accommodate all the students coming to see her. The last time she played there, four years ago, a student thanked JB for her inspiring set. “It’s great to run into someone who shared my story, and it affected them positively,” she says.
Male artists dominate galleries. Our research explored if it’s because ‘women don’t paint very well’ – or just discrimination
In the art world, there is a gaping gender imbalance when it comes to male and female artists. In the National Gallery of Australia, only 25% of the Australian art collection is work by women. This is far better than the international standard where roughly 90% of all artworks exhibited in major collections are by men. The most expensive painting by a female artist – Georgia O’Keeffe’s Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1 – does not even rank among the 100 most expensive paintings ever sold. Why is women’s art valued so much less than art by men? Some economists have suggested the...
Prominent Museum Group Amends Policy Allowing for Sales of Art for ‘Direct Care’ of Collection Following Controversy
The Association for Art Museum Directors, a prominent industry group, has refined a policy guiding the sales of artworks from institutional collections after pandemic-era pushback over a separate but related guideline. A narrow majority of its overall membership has voted to change its policy for what to do with funds gained from deaccessioning (or selling) artworks from a given museum’s permanent collection. Previously, the group’s policy allowed that those funds could only be used to acquire new work, but just before the onset of the pandemic, the AAMD formed a task force that would explore whether to allow those funds to...
Curatorial Duo Behind 2022 Lyon Biennale Discuss Organizing Their Exhibition: ‘This Is a Manifesto. This Is the Only Way Forward’
In a year packed with international biennales, thanks to a series of postponements during the pandemic, the recently opened 16th edition of Lyon Biennale, which runs until December 31 in the ancient French city, garnered a great deal of attention ahead of its opening. Not because of political controversies or headline-grabbing artworks as is often the case in today’s art world, but mainly due to the biennale’s appointed curators Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath. In the beginning of 2022, they took on the helm as co-directors of the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, one of the largest contemporary art centers in Germany....
Karen’s Coming to Dinner: ‘Deconstructing Karen’ Doc Dissects ‘Radically Honest Conversation on Racism’
A new documentary tackling sensitive subjects around racism is getting some pretty strong criticism. The Deconstructing Karen documentary aired on the Canadian Broadcasting Network (CBC) on Friday and shows a dinner party in Denver, Colorado, with a group of white women and Race2Dinner co-founders Regina Jackson and Saira Rao. “White...
