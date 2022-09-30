Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call
Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ finally comes in for praise, but even ‘Star Wars’ supporters aren’t buying it
The Book of Boba Fett should have been a home run. It builds on the solid foundations laid down by The Mandalorian, is about one of the most popular characters in Star Wars history, showcases excellent actor Temuera Morrison, and was helmed by experienced and stylish action director Robert Rodriguez.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans take a deep dive into Anakin Skywalker’s emotional weak spots
Star Wars‘ Jedi Order could have used a couple of emotional support counselors on staff. In the prequel trilogy, we were repeatedly told that Jedi should suppress their emotions, cut all ties with their families, and avoid romance at all costs. These rules make sense for real-world monks, but then real-world monks aren’t at risk of becoming all-powerful galactic conquerors.
wegotthiscovered.com
Did Bruce Willis really sell the rights to his likeness to a CGI deepfake company?
Movie fans worldwide were shocked when Bruce Willis retired from acting in spring 2022. Whatever you think of the actor’s resume over the past few years, he earned his own space in Hollywood after a successful TV career led him to movies in the late 1980s. Willis can count...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ fans celebrate one of the rare evil henchmen who isn’t a complete idiot
WARNING: The article below contains spoilers for episode six of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It isn’t easy getting good help these days, especially when you are in the business of evil. It seems so often that the henchmen of shady characters are incompetent, so much so that they have become tropes. It would seem, however, that in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Adar has found himself a rarity; an underling who pulls off the task he was assigned.
wegotthiscovered.com
How old is ‘House of the Dragon’ star Ewan Mitchell?
As expected, House of the Dragon will have another time skip for episodes eight and onward. And just like episode six, this time skip will be huge as the next few episodes take place six years since the wedding of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. This also means that there will be new cast members taking over the roles of the children we grew to love (and hate).
wegotthiscovered.com
A supremely underappreciated superhero sequel avoids eradication on Netflix
It goes without saying that Stephen Norrington’s Blade deserves to be held up as one of the most important superhero movies ever made, one that paved the way for the boom at the turn of the millennium that shows no signs of stopping. And yet, Blade II never gets talked about anywhere near as much, which is a travesty.
wegotthiscovered.com
A denounced found footage thriller becomes one of streaming’s biggest hits at the worst possible time
Sometimes, you really have to wonder what goes through the minds of the general public, and how they react to events unfolding in the real world. In the case of HBO Max subscribers, they’ve decided that now is the ideal time to revisit 2014’s found footage disaster thriller Into the Storm, which feels like a bad taste move for one blindingly obvious reason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror franchise that’s just about to unleash an acclaimed reboot gets slammed for wasting its own potential
One of the most frustrating aspects of a brain-teasing horror franchise is sitting back and watching its own potential being flushed down the drain. While a vast majority of successful horror franchises are attached to one or two pointless sequels, other long-standing franchises have erased prior success with their initial movies and generated a plethora of sequels that have unfortunately fallen flat — which has proven to be the case with the Hellraiser series. And despite the upcoming acclaimed reboot on Hulu, folks remain adamant about its lack of quality.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh who? Forget Wolverine, ‘Deadpool 3’ needs to feature an even bigger return
Even though we were kind of expecting it in a way, the internet still lost its collective mind when Hugh Jackman was officially confirmed to be returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. There are innumerable reasons why this is one of the most exciting things to happen to the superhero...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ rumored to drag the MCU into a monstrous new era
We’re just days away from Werewolf by Night debuting on Disney Plus, and the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation has already been singled out as perhaps the cinematic universe’s biggest gamble yet. After all, a black-and-white standalone feature that runs for less than an hour and is deliberately...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: An evil henchman, of all things, gets a shoutout from viewers, as Númenórean battle plans befuddle finicky fans
The plot in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to thicken in the wake of the show’s most action-packed episode yet. The show’s sixth episode set the stage for the long-awaited climax of the season, tugging its interwoven storyline together for what looks to be a spectacular finale arc. It was near-universally declared the best episode yet by viewers, who are celebrating even its more unlikely elements. Like the fact that the show relies on its audience to be intelligent, something that a number of its detractors have a real problem with. They’d like the show to better flesh out its intentions, but not everyone needs a play-by-play.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star admits that many parallels are far from accidental
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode seven“Driftmark.“. Game of Thrones was known for having some of the most strategically duplicitous characters, and Matthew Needham’s Larys Strong keeps that tradition going in House of the Dragon. Larys, nicknamed “Clubfoot” for his foot abnormality, has been slinking in the background for a while, but recently he’s made some major moves that call to mind original GoT players, Varys (Conleth Hill) and Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen).
wegotthiscovered.com
Is that huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer reveal all it seems to be?
The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here, but the big tease at the end isn’t who we think it is, according to many fans. Just over a month out from its release, the big question around who will take on the heroic mantle of Black Panther looks to be solved. Looks to be. However after the trailer finally showcased a Black Panther, which is widely assumed to be Shuri, fans think we’re in for some classic Marvel trickery when it is finally revealed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Deepfake company may have used 34,000 images of Bruce Willis’ face, but they don’t own it
There was a big story over the last few days to the effect that Bruce Willis sold his digital likeness to a deepfake company so he could continue to appear in movies or commercials for perpetuity. The report was inaccurate, but like most stories, there was a kernel of truth to it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige calls dibs on everything since 1998 while Ant-Fans fear the worst
Another day, and another myriad of murmurings revolving around the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been capturing the attention and imagination of fans everywhere. An interesting thought ponders if every Marvel movie to release since Blade is technically part of the MCU, while a leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer strikes fear into Scott Lang supporters everywhere, and another 20th Century Fox alumni voices their interest in Deadpool 3.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ slanderers reveal the exact moment they gave up on the show
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law isn’t shy about poking the hornet’s nest. In most episodes, Jen deals with sexism in one form or another, with the show explicitly crafted to have a feminist agenda, taking direct aim at furious internet misogynists. And, as you can imagine, some comic book fans reacted to that like a vampire being sprayed with holy water.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s the mistake Marvel might already be making with its mutants
The X-Men are on their way to the MCU. Since the beginning of Phase Four, Marvel Studios’ creatives have been slowly sowing the seeds for the Children of the Atom to make their belated entrance in the franchise, and in doing so they’ve taken a somewhat divisive approach to folding Fox’s former characters into this universe. Instead of simply unleashing the X-Men in all their glory, Marvel has opted for a two-pronged method for introducing mutantkind into the mix. And they might be making a huge mistake.
wegotthiscovered.com
Two horror icons come face-to-face, and fans are already dreaming of a collaboration
Hold onto your hats, horror fans. The collaboration of the century might soon be on its way. When 57-year-old Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, best known for Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, snapped a selfie with his 44-year-old American counterpart Mike Flanagan, best known for The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, the internet went bananas.
wegotthiscovered.com
The internet is losing their minds over Dream’s face reveal
It isn’t too often today that YouTubers still hide their faces, many gamers who had previously hidden behind the gameplay came out to expose themselves a while back, with the big gamers who pull in the most views usually including their face in the corner of their videos to capture their reactions to the gameplay. For the longest time, one of the biggest and most popular streamers of the gaming phenomenon Minecraft had retained his anonymity calling himself Dream, but that’s all just changed.
Comments / 0