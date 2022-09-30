ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Government
County
Manatee County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFAE

Samaritan's Purse sends team to help Florida recovery efforts

North Carolina-based Samaritan's Purse has sent a team to Florida to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian ripped apart homes, businesses and infrastructure across the state. The evangelical organization led by the Rev. Franklin Graham sent more than 20 staffers to Fort Myers and Englewood, where some of the...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manatee
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
TAMPA, FL
WFAE

Storm causes 200,000 people in South Carolina to lose power

Ian has come ashore again. After causing catastrophic destruction in Florida, the storm regained some of its strength over the Atlantic Ocean. It made landfall this afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina. It hit near Georgetown, which is between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, with sustained winds of 85 miles an hour. The storm is now a post-tropical cyclone, but the storm surge and flooding is potentially life-threatening. And a federal disaster declaration is in effect in South Carolina. Over 200,000 people lost power in that state, and that includes South Carolina Public Radio's Victoria Hansen, who is in Charleston and joins us now. Hi, Victoria.
CHARLESTON, SC
WFAE

Rep. Darren Soto discusses the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and recovery efforts

Florida is trying to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and not just in coastal communities. Some parts of central Florida received more than 15 inches of rain that flooded homes and roadways. In Osceola County, home to a large Puerto Rican community, Ian felt like a second blow, coming just days after another hurricane did major damage in Puerto Rico. Congressman Darren Soto represents that area of Florida and joins us now.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy