Read full article on original website
Related
Coastal scientist says storm damage is an opportunity to rethink how we rebuild
Federal officials have pledged financial support for rebuilding as the Southeast recovers from Hurricane Ian. But the storm's havoc has rekindled the debate over how we rebuild in coastal areas. Hurricane Ian caused billions of dollars in damages to coastal infrastructure, like roads, bridges and beaches. Some places in Florida,...
Flooding and closed roads are some of the challenges Florida's people face after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A year ago, Francie Pucin moved from Illinois to Florida, eager to enjoy the better weather that the Sunshine State ostensibly has to offer. Instead, she's experienced the worst weather imaginable. Hurricane Ian ripped through her mobile home park, Palmetto Palms RV Resort, sending a...
Hurricane Ian damage in Florida is estimated to be tens of billions of dollars
Florida residents are assessing hurricane damage and insurance providers are expecting to see a rush of claims. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rich Gibson of the American Academy of Actuaries.
Florida nursing homes evacuated 1000s before Ian hit. Some weathered the storm
That was the question facing the hundreds of Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Hurricane Ian's path this week. Moving elderly residents can cause "transfer trauma," with the stress of relocation sometimes leading to deterioration. But staying put during a powerful hurricane comes with obvious risks to health and safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Samaritan's Purse sends team to help Florida recovery efforts
North Carolina-based Samaritan's Purse has sent a team to Florida to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian ripped apart homes, businesses and infrastructure across the state. The evangelical organization led by the Rev. Franklin Graham sent more than 20 staffers to Fort Myers and Englewood, where some of the...
Officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Florida's Lee County
Officials in Lee County, Fla., issued mandatory evacuation orders only one day before Hurricane Ian hit land despite days of warnings beforehand. So did that decision contribute to the death toll? So far, we know at least 81 people died in Florida during the storm and its aftermath. And of those 42, more than half were in Lee County.
The causeway linking Florida's Sanibel Island to the mainland is damaged beyond repair
Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway, the series of bridges that connects mainland Florida to Sanibel Island — which is home to some 6,500 people and located just south of where the storm made landfall. Officials have characterized the extent of the damage as beyond simple...
Rescue efforts in Florida are still being hampered by floodwaters from Ian
Days after Hurricane Ian, the water that had poured on Florida is still hampering rescue efforts. Near the town of Arcadia, 50 miles inland from the coast, the flooded Peace River has cut off thousands of homes. NPR's Quil Lawrence went to survey the damage and sent this report. QUIL...
IN THIS ARTICLE
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
Storm causes 200,000 people in South Carolina to lose power
Ian has come ashore again. After causing catastrophic destruction in Florida, the storm regained some of its strength over the Atlantic Ocean. It made landfall this afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina. It hit near Georgetown, which is between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, with sustained winds of 85 miles an hour. The storm is now a post-tropical cyclone, but the storm surge and flooding is potentially life-threatening. And a federal disaster declaration is in effect in South Carolina. Over 200,000 people lost power in that state, and that includes South Carolina Public Radio's Victoria Hansen, who is in Charleston and joins us now. Hi, Victoria.
More than 100,000 clients in Puerto Rico are still without power 2 weeks after Fiona
More than 100,000 customers in Puerto Rico are still waiting for power to be restored two weeks after Hurricane Fiona dumped historic amounts of rain and knocked out power across the island. Fiona made landfall in southwest Puerto Rico on Sept. 18 as a Category 1 storm. Most of the...
Rep. Darren Soto discusses the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and recovery efforts
Florida is trying to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and not just in coastal communities. Some parts of central Florida received more than 15 inches of rain that flooded homes and roadways. In Osceola County, home to a large Puerto Rican community, Ian felt like a second blow, coming just days after another hurricane did major damage in Puerto Rico. Congressman Darren Soto represents that area of Florida and joins us now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A 23-year megadrought is endangering the agricultural economy in the Southwest
Drought is pushing Arizona farmers to the brink as they've been cut off from the shrinking Colorado River. The crisis is also renewing questions about the viability of growing crops in a desert.
Biden went to Puerto Rico to see what the island needed after Hurricane Fiona
President Biden traveled to Puerto Rico on Monday to get an update on the recovery efforts after Hurricane Fiona hit the island a little over two weeks ago.
Instant study links Hurricane Ian's heavier rains to climate change
As Hurricane Ian barrels through the Carolinas, it's a safe bet that climate change has something to do with its intensity. An instant analysis Thursday by a pair of climate scientists suggests that Hurricane Ian dropped 10% more rain on Florida than if we didn't have global warming. The Associated...
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
EL CENTRO, Calif. — A few hundred farms in the southern tip of California, along the Mexican border, may hold the key to saving the drought-plagued Colorado River from collapse. These farmers, in Imperial County, currently draw more water from the Colorado River than all of Arizona and Nevada...
2 men are disqualified from a contest after their fish were stuffed with weights
The director of the fishing tournament in Ohio estimated the five walleye to be about 20 pounds total, and became suspicious when they weighed in at 34 pounds.
North Carolina academic growth measure shows Coulwood middle school is anything but average
According to North Carolina’s school performance grades, Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s Coulwood STEM Academy is average. The middle school in northwest Charlotte was graded C for the past school year, based mostly on an overall pass rate of 52% on state reading, math and science exams. But that grade doesn’t tell...
CMS dominates list of North Carolina schools with strongest academic progress
When North Carolina released its test scores and school performance grades last month, most of the attention focused on proficiency levels and low-performing schools. With 50 schools on the low-performing list, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools stood out. But CMS also has a disproportionately strong showing at the top of another list: the...
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic will take abortion to red-state borders
With a growing number of patients in states that now prohibit abortion traveling for the procedure, Planned Parenthood says will soon open its first mobile abortion clinic in the country, in southern Illinois. "Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles that people are having to travel now in...
WFAE
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0