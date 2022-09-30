Read full article on original website
uatrav.com
FORMAT festival debuts with a spectacular weekend in Bentonville
Crowds of music and art enthusiasts gathered in Bentonville last weekend for the inaugural FORMAT festival, which blended music, art and technology for a weekend unlike any seen before in Northwest Arkansas. The festival took place over a three-day period. The environment was full of excitement as attendees explored the...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one
In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR
Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
Bentonville High School group ensures no one eats lunch alone
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — There will be no more lonely lunches, thanks to teachers and students working together to ensure students have a group to sit with during lunch hour. ‘Food and fun with friends’ is a new, weekly lunch meeting at Bentonville High School. “The first day...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ quarterback situation being discussed
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ quarterback situation is a hot topic following the 49-26 loss to now No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The Tide moved up today from No. 2 following Georgia surprisingly struggling to beat Missouri. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the starter and key player for Arkansas. Who is behind him created a buzz when Sam Pittman sent Cade Fortin into the game instead of Malik Hornsby after Jefferson took a shot to the head when he was slammed to the ground by an Alabama defender.
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
Arkansas fans troll Alabama with their own spin on ‘Dixieland Delight’
The moment “Dixieland Delight” kicks in at Alabama football games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium has become sacred to Crimson Tide fans, but beyond those walls, other SEC fan bases have adopted the tradition. The song, written and performed by the legendary country music group Alabama, is also part of...
Rogers to close roads for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
The city of Rogers will close some roads for the return of Bikes, Blues & BBQ.
nwahomepage.com
There can only be one “Top Dog” in Bella Vista
There can only be one top dog at a fun competition this weekend. Watch as Nancy Cullins, Bruce Portillo, and “Tucker” are here with details on the 17th Annual Wiener Takes All race. 17th Annual “Wiener Takes All”. Saturday, October 1 | 9:00 a.m. Loch Lomond Dam...
Motorcycle officer injured in crash while escorting Alabama to Razorback Stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Bella Vista Police Officer was hurt Saturday, Oct. 1 in a crash while escorting the Alabama Football team to Razorback Stadium. According to the Bella Vista Police Department, the motorcycle officer ended up on the ground while going about 30 miles per hour on I-49. It was the result of "operator error," police said.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eureka Springs 2022
Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains in northwest Arkansas, Eureka Springs is a haven for history and nature buffs, outdoor lovers, and artists. Steeped in history, culture, and art, the city is emerging as one of the top travel destinations in Arkansas. As you wander the winding mountainside streets downtown,...
Pedestrian killed on I-49
UPDATE: One man died after trying to run across the traffic lanes on Interstate 49 Saturday night, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
After Sideline Pouting Late in Loss to Bama, Is Malik Hornsby Gone?
Hogs Sam Pittman says later Cade Fortin No. 2 decision already "made for a while."
What Alabama Reporters Have Written About Hogs This Week
Bama player angry Arkansas has 'audacity' step on field him, Crimson Tide
thv11.com
How Razorback football season negatively impacts restaurants
LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — While Arkansas football helped some businesses score big during this time of year, for others it actually meant a financial sack. At Grampa's Catfish and Seafood, workers said that business goes down by at least 30% when the Hogs play on the weekends. They...
thv11.com
Man accused of racially motivated attempt to burn down Arkansas church
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly asking if a Fayetteville church was a "Black church" and attempting to burn it down, according to police. The Fayetteville Police Department's arrest report says officers responded to the church and found a "smoldering pile" in the parking...
Search for murdered woman’s body continues for second day at Beaver Lake
The search for evidence in a woman's suspected Northwest Arkansas murder has continued into a second day at Beaver Lake.
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck
An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
Man in Benton County recognized for heroic act
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man in Benton County is being recognized for helping a deputy wrestle a man to the ground. On May 31, 2022, Deputy Zachary Martin with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. BCSO says when Deputy Martin...
Rollover accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville blocks traffic
A rollover accident blocks traffic on September 29 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hill Avenue in Fayetteville in front of the Kum and Go gas station.
