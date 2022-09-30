ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

uatrav.com

FORMAT festival debuts with a spectacular weekend in Bentonville

Crowds of music and art enthusiasts gathered in Bentonville last weekend for the inaugural FORMAT festival, which blended music, art and technology for a weekend unlike any seen before in Northwest Arkansas. The festival took place over a three-day period. The environment was full of excitement as attendees explored the...
BENTONVILLE, AR
topshelfmusicmag.com

Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one

In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
BENTONVILLE, AR
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas’ quarterback situation being discussed

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ quarterback situation is a hot topic following the 49-26 loss to now No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The Tide moved up today from No. 2 following Georgia surprisingly struggling to beat Missouri. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the starter and key player for Arkansas. Who is behind him created a buzz when Sam Pittman sent Cade Fortin into the game instead of Malik Hornsby after Jefferson took a shot to the head when he was slammed to the ground by an Alabama defender.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

There can only be one “Top Dog” in Bella Vista

There can only be one top dog at a fun competition this weekend. Watch as Nancy Cullins, Bruce Portillo, and “Tucker” are here with details on the 17th Annual Wiener Takes All race. 17th Annual “Wiener Takes All”. Saturday, October 1 | 9:00 a.m. Loch Lomond Dam...
BELLA VISTA, AR
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eureka Springs 2022

Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains in northwest Arkansas, Eureka Springs is a haven for history and nature buffs, outdoor lovers, and artists. Steeped in history, culture, and art, the city is emerging as one of the top travel destinations in Arkansas. As you wander the winding mountainside streets downtown,...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
thv11.com

How Razorback football season negatively impacts restaurants

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — While Arkansas football helped some businesses score big during this time of year, for others it actually meant a financial sack. At Grampa's Catfish and Seafood, workers said that business goes down by at least 30% when the Hogs play on the weekends. They...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
thv11.com

Man accused of racially motivated attempt to burn down Arkansas church

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly asking if a Fayetteville church was a "Black church" and attempting to burn it down, according to police. The Fayetteville Police Department's arrest report says officers responded to the church and found a "smoldering pile" in the parking...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck

An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
JAY, OK
5NEWS

Man in Benton County recognized for heroic act

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man in Benton County is being recognized for helping a deputy wrestle a man to the ground. On May 31, 2022, Deputy Zachary Martin with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. BCSO says when Deputy Martin...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

