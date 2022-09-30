Read full article on original website
A supremely underappreciated superhero sequel avoids eradication on Netflix
It goes without saying that Stephen Norrington’s Blade deserves to be held up as one of the most important superhero movies ever made, one that paved the way for the boom at the turn of the millennium that shows no signs of stopping. And yet, Blade II never gets talked about anywhere near as much, which is a travesty.
A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts
Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
How old is ‘House of the Dragon’ star Ewan Mitchell?
As expected, House of the Dragon will have another time skip for episodes eight and onward. And just like episode six, this time skip will be huge as the next few episodes take place six years since the wedding of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. This also means that there will be new cast members taking over the roles of the children we grew to love (and hate).
Hugh who? Forget Wolverine, ‘Deadpool 3’ needs to feature an even bigger return
Even though we were kind of expecting it in a way, the internet still lost its collective mind when Hugh Jackman was officially confirmed to be returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. There are innumerable reasons why this is one of the most exciting things to happen to the superhero...
‘Werewolf by Night’ rumored to drag the MCU into a monstrous new era
We’re just days away from Werewolf by Night debuting on Disney Plus, and the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation has already been singled out as perhaps the cinematic universe’s biggest gamble yet. After all, a black-and-white standalone feature that runs for less than an hour and is deliberately...
If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call
Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ release date and cast
Phase Four is now officially about to wrap up, but not before dropping its final movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which could very well turn out to be one of the finest entries in this era of the MCU. Everything we’ve seen so far about the sequel to the Oscar-nominated...
What is the ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Night Market?
Feast on this: AMC has opened an online market to serve as a companion site to its new episodic reboot of Interview With the Vampire. The online market, aptly titled Night Market, marks an attempt by AMC to bring a wider range of revenue beyond the typical advertising and syndication. The e-commerce site will round out the fan experience by selling items such as “forever flowers”, sleep masks to keep away the sun, and themed bedding. They even sell an Interview with the Vampire casket. We’re dead serious.
What song appears in the new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer?
The second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released, revealing more about the story line, even with its song choices. While the first trailer set up the premise of what fans could expect as the Marvel fandom, cast and characters mourn the untimely loss of Chadwick Boseman, who died on Aug. 28, 2020, before filming the sequel to the box office record-breaking Black Panther.
A savagely undervalued thriller that transcended tropes chomps down on streaming
In the modern days of cinematic horror, the creature feature sub-genre has forced filmmakers to face the conundrum of attempting to create a decent movie with both effects that are pleasing to the eye and a narrative that makes sense. As a result, these movies tend to fit more into the sister category of thriller, although with some tender attention and elbow grease, even a shark-attack thriller can find success amongst a plethora of other films in the crowded catalog — which was exactly the case for 2016’s The Shallows.
A denounced found footage thriller becomes one of streaming’s biggest hits at the worst possible time
Sometimes, you really have to wonder what goes through the minds of the general public, and how they react to events unfolding in the real world. In the case of HBO Max subscribers, they’ve decided that now is the ideal time to revisit 2014’s found footage disaster thriller Into the Storm, which feels like a bad taste move for one blindingly obvious reason.
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ finally comes in for praise, but even ‘Star Wars’ supporters aren’t buying it
The Book of Boba Fett should have been a home run. It builds on the solid foundations laid down by The Mandalorian, is about one of the most popular characters in Star Wars history, showcases excellent actor Temuera Morrison, and was helmed by experienced and stylish action director Robert Rodriguez.
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige calls dibs on everything since 1998 while Ant-Fans fear the worst
Another day, and another myriad of murmurings revolving around the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been capturing the attention and imagination of fans everywhere. An interesting thought ponders if every Marvel movie to release since Blade is technically part of the MCU, while a leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer strikes fear into Scott Lang supporters everywhere, and another 20th Century Fox alumni voices their interest in Deadpool 3.
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite
The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
A horror franchise that’s just about to unleash an acclaimed reboot gets slammed for wasting its own potential
One of the most frustrating aspects of a brain-teasing horror franchise is sitting back and watching its own potential being flushed down the drain. While a vast majority of successful horror franchises are attached to one or two pointless sequels, other long-standing franchises have erased prior success with their initial movies and generated a plethora of sequels that have unfortunately fallen flat — which has proven to be the case with the Hellraiser series. And despite the upcoming acclaimed reboot on Hulu, folks remain adamant about its lack of quality.
Review: ‘Surrogate’ is a chilling ghost story filled with strong characters and palpable dread
“There is no such thing as monsters.” These are the words parents often use to reassure their children that there is nothing to be afraid of when the lights go out. Of course, that is not necessarily true, with all matter of human monsters wandering the streets at any given time.
Did Bruce Willis really sell the rights to his likeness to a CGI deepfake company?
Movie fans worldwide were shocked when Bruce Willis retired from acting in spring 2022. Whatever you think of the actor’s resume over the past few years, he earned his own space in Hollywood after a successful TV career led him to movies in the late 1980s. Willis can count...
A rare Blumhouse bust unleashes an unspeakably tedious evil on streaming
Blumhouse has firmly established itself as one of the most consistent hit factories in Hollywood, with the production company churning out a succession of horror movies that can always be relied on to make money and frighten the life out of audiences, regardless of what critics think. The fails hit harder when you become accustomed to winning, though, so You Should Have Left must have stung for everyone involved given that it wasted a heap of top-notch talent.
The 10 best and worst gadgets in James Bond movies
To celebrate 60 years of James Bond movies, Amazon is adding the entire back catalog of 25 action-packed outings of agent 007 to its Prime Video service across various territories, from the Sean Connery beginnings all the way through to the modern Daniel Craig era. Albeit a little more sparse...
